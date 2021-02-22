Daily Horoscope: 22 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The situation will be favourable in married life. The effort you were trying to bring to sweetness your relationship will be seen today. Your spouse can also extend a hand towards you with love. Seeing the love and unity among the other members of your house will keep your mind happy. Changes are possible on the work front. You are likely to get good benefits in the coming time. Businessmen today may have to work harder. If you work hard in this way, you will get proper results soon. Today will be fine on the economic front. You may have a small economic benefit. You need a better financial plan at this time. If you talk about your health then today will be good for you. You will get enough time to rest. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be full of ups and downs on the economic front. A sudden increase in expenses will spoil your budget. Also, the money stuck will increase your stress. You can get better results today in the field. Your ongoing efforts will bring color and you may progress. Today will be normal for businessmen. You will be successful in solving any serious domestic issues. The situation will remain somewhat tense in your married life. Your spouse may be disappointed. Stay away from unnecessary disputes. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a mixed day for you. Though the beginning of your day will be good, some such things can also happen which will make you a little disappointed. First of all talk about your work, if you do the job then today you will try to tackle all your important work, but for some reason, some of your work may get stuck in the middle. At the same time, businessmen too may have to work hard for a new deal. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You will get positive results in the case of love. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Employed people will have to maintain a good pace in their work today. Also, important tasks have to be completed very carefully. Today all the work of the people associated with the business will be completed as per the plan. If you want to invest then the day is good for this. If you talk about your married life, today the careless attitude of your spouse can bother you. Also, their rudeness in conversation can make you sad. On the economic front, the day will be profitable. Today you will be able to earn extra money. Talking about health, if you have breathing problems, then take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Work fatigue can affect your health. Your personal life will be good. Happiness will come from the child's side. The problems of married life seem to be solved today. Spouse will forget about old things and treat you well. On the economic front, the day will be good. The money received will be as expected. You can have an argument with someone unnecessarily in the office. It is better you try to avoid such things and concentrate on your work. Your name will be in society. Also, your honour and respect will also increase. The day is favourable for court cases. You can get success. Today, you must control your anger and avoid doing something that will cause you to regret it in the future. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You may suddenly face a difficult situation. In such a situation, be patient. Haste can increase your problems. If you are feeling cumbersome and depressed then read a good book. This will exercise your mind. Married couples will get full support of their spouse. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Your money can be spent on negative things. Any important work in your office may be interrupted, but with the help of superiors, your problem will be resolved soon. Today is not going to be good for you. Today you may be troubled by back pain or back pain. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You have to be a little careful this day. The environment around you will not be right. If you do not act wisely then your day will be wasted in a useless mess. Talking about romantic life, your date will be very special today. You can also decide to tie your love bond to the knot. Today your ideological differences with higher officials in the office are possible. You have to avoid being furious. You better keep your side in peace. You need to be careful in terms of money. If you are planning to buy, then spend only on the things needed. Talking about health, it will be good for you to stay away from smoking, otherwise today your health can decline drastically. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 10:35 am to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you talk about your health then today will be normal. You must do light-hearted exercise daily, this will keep you quite agile. Today will be an auspicious day on the family front. Suddenly you may get some good news which will enhance the atmosphere of your house. You will receive the blessings of your parents and the love of other families. If your spouse is busy in daily work and is not paying attention to you for the last few days, then today is going to be a very good day for you. Today at home, your loved one can make a surprise plan for you. There is likely to be some improvement in the economic situation. Lucky Colour: Dark green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, there can be a change in your life. You are very likely to get the fruits of your hard work in the field. Businessmen are very likely to get the desired results. There will be happiness and peace in married life. Your relationship with your spouse will be cordial. Good news can be received from the child side. Their efforts on education can be successful. Today is not a special day in terms of money. Today, you may have to spend a big amount even if you don't want to. You will get an opportunity to visit some religious place in the evening. Time is favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3 pm to 9 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be a mixed result for you. You will feel frustrated in the field. Today, even after a lot of hard work, you will not get the results as expected. Also, the cooperation of your seniors will not be obtained. You work with courage and continue your efforts. You will get success soon. There will be tension atmosphere at home today. Your parents will be unhappy due to your carelessness. Maybe their tough attitude makes you sad, but you have to understand that they want your good. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Minor expenses are possible but there will be no problem. Today will be an important day in the case of love. Today you can take a big and important decision. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 5:25 am to 2:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will be very busy. Work in the office will be more, which you will have to work hard to complete. However, all your work will be done according to plan. If you do business then there is a strong chance of success in any of your efforts today. Love will remain love in your personal life. Your relations with your family will be good. Life partner will also get full support. With the help of your sweetheart, you can complete any stalled work. Talking about money, money is becoming a sum of profit today, but you need to change your habit of spending without thinking. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:40 pm