Daily Horoscope: 22 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is an auspicious sign on the work front. Your boss will be in your favor. It is possible that he will appreciate your hard work and soon you can get great success. If you do business then today the problem related to money will be solved. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will remain calm. If your father is running angry with you for some reason, today is a good day to overcome his displeasure. You must put your side wisely, they will definitely understand your point. If you are single then today your marriage can be discussed in your house. Soon the search for your spouse may also be over. To improve your health, you have to regularize your routine. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today any important work you are doing can suddenly get stuck in the middle which will disappoint you a lot. However you must not give up. You will definitely get success when the time comes. If you do a job, then avoid laughing jokingly and talking around in your office, otherwise your boss can adopt a very tough attitude. If your estrangement is going on with your spouse, then once again everything will be normal between you. Will extend your hand towards you with your dear love. Your financial situation will be fine. You will spend very thoughtfully. You will feel quite good in the evening by spending some time with your close friends. As far as your health is concerned, taking a walk will be very beneficial for you, because it will keep you fresh. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:55 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business and are planning to invest, today is a very auspicious day for this. On the other hand, you are advised to be careful with your opponents. They can give you a tough competition. The boss will get full support in your office. Today, some of your most important tasks will be completed easily, which can benefit you in the coming days. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. Maybe today they can make a nice surprise plan for you at home. If some of the elderly are not doing well at home, then their health may be improved. Today will be normal on the economic front. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July This time is very important for the students especially if you are trying to attain higher education, then you need to try more fast. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. However, you may get some disappointment due to non-receipt of stuck money. If you are married, try to keep a good rapport with your spouse. Avoid angering your dear about unnecessary things, otherwise there may be a big dispute between you today. You will get good results on the work front. Be it a job or business, today your work will be completed without any hindrance. Talking about your health, there can be some problems related to feet today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Some jealous people may try to tarnish your reputation today. You better be careful with such people. You will be very active today socially, but with this you will have to take care of your health as well. Ignoring health is not good for you by any means. Today is not a good sign for personal life. There may be bitterness in the relationship with your friends or family. You are advised to control your anger and speech. You need to be very balanced in stressful situations. Today you will be very busy with work, especially if you do business then today will be a rush for you. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a very special day for married life. You will get to see a different form of life partner. There will be love and belonging in your relationship and you will spend a very good time with your beloved today. If you do a job and want to achieve a higher position then you must not miss a single opportunity to impress your boss. Try to complete whatever task your boss assigns you with hard work and dedication. Soon you can come in their eyes. Businessmen are advised to avoid getting caught in clever schemes. In business, you must make your decisions wisely. Talking about your health, you have to avoid eating outside food. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:15 pm to 8:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be the beginning of the day. You will feel better physically and mentally. There will be happiness in your personal life. You will have a good relationship with your family. Today will be a fun day with the younger members of your house. By getting the love and support of your loved ones, your stress will also be reduced. Today is a day of hard work on the work front. If you do a job then you are advised to take more care of time. At the same time, Businessmen are advised to be careful in terms of your finances. Do not take any decision that you will have to regret in the future in order to make a quick profit. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you are thinking of furthering business, then this time is favorable for it. If you want to start a business in partnership then it can be of good benefit in the coming days. At the same time, employed people will also get full support of luck. If for some reason your promotion is stopped, you may get good news soon. Stress seems to be decreasing in your personal life. Today you will see a big change in the home environment. You will do your best to eliminate the increasing distances between your loved ones. To be financially strong, you need to follow your fixed budget. Your habit of spending without thinking can get you in trouble. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today your health will be very good, but the health of a member of your house may deteriorate slightly. In such a situation, you need to take full care of your family too. Your relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. You will start to understand the importance of your dear relationships. You too must try your best to keep them happy. Talking about work, there may be some discontent with colleagues in your office. Though the matter will be resolved soon, do not get angry and use abusive words. Businessmen may have to contend with something. Your financial situation will be normal. You are advised to avoid borrowing and lending. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is the day for you to be mixed. In some cases you may face problems but you will be able to get out of these problems soon with your understanding. If you do your job, then your performance will be commendable. However, due to high workload today, you may also have to work overtime. The more you work hard, the better results you will get. Small businessmen can get some profits today. If you are thinking of doing something big, then there may be some obstacles in your path. You may have an argument with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may feel difficulty in completing any task in your office. In such a situation, if you have to seek the help of your superiors or colleagues then you must not hesitate. This will benefit you. If you are a big businessman, then you may have some feelings with the employees today. In such cases you need to act peacefully and wisely. If you take any decision with enthusiasm, then it may suffer the wrong result. Any concern related to children can haunt you today. Their studies are about health, you will be under great stress today. On the economic front, the day will be fine. Today the expenses will be less. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:30 pm