Daily Horoscope: 22 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are an employee, today is going to be very auspicious for you. Your position in the office will be strong and you can also get a great honour for your best performance. Traders may have to travel suddenly. However, your visit will be very beneficial. Some of your paused work can be completed today. Talking about family life, the atmosphere of the house will not be right today. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. Do not get angry and do something which you will have to regret in future. The financial situation will be fine. Avoid wasteful expenditure. As far as your health is concerned, you have to avoid leaving the house needlessly. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a businessman, you may face some problems regarding money today, especially if you want to start a new job and are planning to take a loan from the bank. So, there can be a big obstacle in your path. Employees may have to listen to their senior officials. It would be better for you to focus all your attention on your work and avoid negligence. Conditions will be normal in family life. You may take an important discussion with your father. If you are feeling mental pressure, you need to meditate daily. You will definitely get good benefit from it. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a good start to the day. Good news can be received from the child side. Mentally, you will be very strong and you will get enough time for yourself. The relationship with your spouse will become good. Financial help is possible with the help of your loved ones. Talking about the work, the businessmen are advised to work hard. The day will be challenging for people working in hotels or restaurants. The advice of senior officers will prove to be very beneficial for employees. Some of your important work will be completed on schedule today. The financial condition will be good. Some important decisions you can take today to make your financial position stronger. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5 pm to 10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Today, any religious program can be organised at home. You will spend a great time with your family. Some changes can also be seen in the life partner's nature. If you want to maintain peace in your married life, forget all the anger and treat your beloved with love and care. The financial condition will be good. However, today is not a good day for any major economic transaction. Traders may be disappointed with not getting the results as expected. However, you do not have to be frustrated as such fluctuations keep coming into the business. Keep working hard on your behalf. The burden of responsibilities may increase for employees. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The stubborn nature of children can cause trouble for you today. You better try to convince them with love. Life-partner's health may improve. At this time they need proper care. As far as your financial situation is concerned, you are advised to pay more attention to savings. It would be better to keep an account of your expenses properly. Avoid fights with senior officials in the office. Try to complete the task assigned on time. The day will be normal for traders. Talking about health, there can be any problem related to bones. Get it checked immediately. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a student and studying medicine, today is going to be very auspicious for you. You can get great success. Talking about the work, the employees are advised to follow the rules of the office. A little carelessness can cause trouble. Also, you need to behave properly in front of senior officials. Traders have to be more vigilant in legal matters. The situation will be favourable in family life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the family. If you are married, you will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse. An old memory of you may be refreshed once again. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem like stomach irritation. Take care of what you eat and drink. Lucky Colour: 12 Lucky Number: Yellow Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you get a chance to help the needy, don't let this opportunity go by hand. The financial situation is likely to improve. Suddenly. there is a possibility of getting wealth. However, in financial matters, you should take your decisions very wisely. The days are expected to be stressful for the employees. Given the current situation, your concern about your job may increase a bit. Businessmen are advised not to make big investments. If you are thinking of any change in business plans, avoid the haste. Conditions will be favourable in family life. You will get emotional support from family members. As far as your health is concerned, you need to avoid waking up late in the night. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your responsibilities may increase in the office. However, you should be ready to take up all the responsibilities with full enthusiasm. You will definitely get good results in the coming days. Today is a very auspicious day for traders. There is a possibility of big positive changes with good results, especially if you are doing business in partnership. Today is the day for you to spend more. However, try to spend thoughtfully as you may face a big financial crisis. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. You need to take special care of your words and behaviour. Learn to ignore small things. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7 am to 3 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Try to treat all the members of the house with love and care, especially the younger ones. If you are married, you can get some good news from your spouse. Talking about the work, the day for employees is going to be very difficult. You may be given a challenging task. Also, the attitude of your boss will be very harsh towards you. It is better that you do your work peacefully and on time. If you are associated with ancestral business, follow the advice of your elders. You will benefit well. Talking about health, along with work, you should also take care of your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a businessman and have suffered financial loss, you are advised to revisit your business plans. Coordination with colleagues will be good. Today, you may have to take a short journey related to work. The day will be better in terms of money. If you are in the mood to spend more, you need to avoid it. Talking about personal life, you can see some improvement in the home environment. If possible, try to spend more time with your family today. You will feel very proud of your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like cold, cold phlegm etc. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 8:55 pm

Aquarius 20 January - 18 February The day is going to be very beneficial for the clothing traders. You can benefit tremendously. Apart from this, there is also a strong possibility of a big order being placed. The job-seekers will get the full support of the higher officers which will increase their chances of getting a job successfully. The financial efforts can be successful. You are also likely to get something valuable. Talking about personal life, you will be under some stress due to conflict with your spouse. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. Talking about health, due to change in weather, there can be a decline in health. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm