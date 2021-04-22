Just In
Daily Horoscope: 22 April 2021
Will you succeed today in your efforts and shine the star of your destiny? Read your daily horoscope to know.
Aries: 21 March - 19 April
If you are an employee, today is going to be very auspicious for you. Your position in the office will be strong and you can also get a great honour for your best performance. Traders may have to travel suddenly. However, your visit will be very beneficial. Some of your paused work can be completed today. Talking about family life, the atmosphere of the house will not be right today. There is a possibility of a dispute in the house. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. Do not get angry and do something which you will have to regret in future. The financial situation will be fine. Avoid wasteful expenditure. As far as your health is concerned, you have to avoid leaving the house needlessly.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm
Taurus: 20 April - 20 May
If you are a businessman, you may face some problems regarding money today, especially if you want to start a new job and are planning to take a loan from the bank. So, there can be a big obstacle in your path. Employees may have to listen to their senior officials. It would be better for you to focus all your attention on your work and avoid negligence. Conditions will be normal in family life. You may take an important discussion with your father. If you are feeling mental pressure, you need to meditate daily. You will definitely get good benefit from it.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 15
Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 2:30 pm
Gemini: 21 May - 20 June
Today will be a good start to the day. Good news can be received from the child side. Mentally, you will be very strong and you will get enough time for yourself. The relationship with your spouse will become good. Financial help is possible with the help of your loved ones. Talking about the work, the businessmen are advised to work hard. The day will be challenging for people working in hotels or restaurants. The advice of senior officers will prove to be very beneficial for employees. Some of your important work will be completed on schedule today. The financial condition will be good. Some important decisions you can take today to make your financial position stronger. Your health will be good.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 11
Lucky Time: 5 pm to 10 pm
Cancer: 21 June - 22 July
The atmosphere of the house will be pleasant. Today, any religious program can be organised at home. You will spend a great time with your family. Some changes can also be seen in the life partner's nature. If you want to maintain peace in your married life, forget all the anger and treat your beloved with love and care. The financial condition will be good. However, today is not a good day for any major economic transaction. Traders may be disappointed with not getting the results as expected. However, you do not have to be frustrated as such fluctuations keep coming into the business. Keep working hard on your behalf. The burden of responsibilities may increase for employees. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 10
Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:30 pm
Leo: 23 July - 22 August
The stubborn nature of children can cause trouble for you today. You better try to convince them with love. Life-partner's health may improve. At this time they need proper care. As far as your financial situation is concerned, you are advised to pay more attention to savings. It would be better to keep an account of your expenses properly. Avoid fights with senior officials in the office. Try to complete the task assigned on time. The day will be normal for traders. Talking about health, there can be any problem related to bones. Get it checked immediately.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 5 pm to 9 pm
Virgo: 23 August - 22 September
If you are a student and studying medicine, today is going to be very auspicious for you. You can get great success. Talking about the work, the employees are advised to follow the rules of the office. A little carelessness can cause trouble. Also, you need to behave properly in front of senior officials. Traders have to be more vigilant in legal matters. The situation will be favourable in family life. You will have a good relationship with the members of the family. If you are married, you will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse. An old memory of you may be refreshed once again. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem like stomach irritation. Take care of what you eat and drink.
Lucky Colour: 12
Lucky Number: Yellow
Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:25 pm
Libra: 23 September - 22 October
If you get a chance to help the needy, don't let this opportunity go by hand. The financial situation is likely to improve. Suddenly. there is a possibility of getting wealth. However, in financial matters, you should take your decisions very wisely. The days are expected to be stressful for the employees. Given the current situation, your concern about your job may increase a bit. Businessmen are advised not to make big investments. If you are thinking of any change in business plans, avoid the haste. Conditions will be favourable in family life. You will get emotional support from family members. As far as your health is concerned, you need to avoid waking up late in the night.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 17
Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6 pm
Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November
Your responsibilities may increase in the office. However, you should be ready to take up all the responsibilities with full enthusiasm. You will definitely get good results in the coming days. Today is a very auspicious day for traders. There is a possibility of big positive changes with good results, especially if you are doing business in partnership. Today is the day for you to spend more. However, try to spend thoughtfully as you may face a big financial crisis. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. You need to take special care of your words and behaviour. Learn to ignore small things. Your health will be fine.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 20
Lucky Time: 7 am to 3 pm
Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December
Try to treat all the members of the house with love and care, especially the younger ones. If you are married, you can get some good news from your spouse. Talking about the work, the day for employees is going to be very difficult. You may be given a challenging task. Also, the attitude of your boss will be very harsh towards you. It is better that you do your work peacefully and on time. If you are associated with ancestral business, follow the advice of your elders. You will benefit well. Talking about health, along with work, you should also take care of your health.
Lucky Colour: Dark Red
Lucky Number: 12
Lucky Time: 10 am to 1:30 pm
Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January
If you are a businessman and have suffered financial loss, you are advised to revisit your business plans. Coordination with colleagues will be good. Today, you may have to take a short journey related to work. The day will be better in terms of money. If you are in the mood to spend more, you need to avoid it. Talking about personal life, you can see some improvement in the home environment. If possible, try to spend more time with your family today. You will feel very proud of your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, you may have problems like cold, cold phlegm etc.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 4
Lucky Time: 5:05 pm to 8:55 pm
Aquarius 20 January - 18 February
The day is going to be very beneficial for the clothing traders. You can benefit tremendously. Apart from this, there is also a strong possibility of a big order being placed. The job-seekers will get the full support of the higher officers which will increase their chances of getting a job successfully. The financial efforts can be successful. You are also likely to get something valuable. Talking about personal life, you will be under some stress due to conflict with your spouse. You will feel that your beloved is ignoring you. Talking about health, due to change in weather, there can be a decline in health.
Lucky Colour: Light Yellow
Lucky Number: 25
Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm
Pisces: 19 February - 20 March
Today will be a good day on the work front. If some of your work has been paused for a long time, there is a strong possibility of starting them again. The income of employees may increase. At the same time, traders can also get rid of the economic problem. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will get the blessings of your parents. Any dispute related to the property can be solved which will give you great relief. You can get some good news in the second part of the day, which will make you very happy. As far as your health is concerned, cervical spondylitis patients are advised to be more cautious today.
Lucky Colour: Dark Blue
Lucky Number: 31
Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 9:30 pm
Disclaimer: The views, opinions within this article are shared by an astrologer and don't necessarily reflect the views of Boldsky and its employees.