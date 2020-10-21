Daily Horoscope: 21 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a day of mixed results on the work front. If you work, then your work in the office will be completed without any hindrance, but you will be under some stress due to your discord with a colleague. Such negative things can have a bad effect on your image. You better keep this in mind. If you do business then today will be very important for you, especially if your work is related to foreign companies, then you can get a great offer. This will make your business grow faster. Your personal life will be happy. The family will be very satisfied with you. If you are married, try to give more time to your spouse, otherwise their interest in married life may be less. Your financial condition will be good. Everyday tasks will be completed without any hindrance. Talking about your health, it will be a good day for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 5:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Workload may suddenly increase in your office. It is possible to be assigned some additional responsibilities today and you may have to work very hard. You may also have to work overtime today. However in such a situation you need to keep your mind calm. You may soon get the fruits of this hard work as a promotion. If you do business then you can meet some big clients today. You are very likely to get good benefits from this meeting. If you talk about your money, then even if you do not want to, you can have some big expenses. There will be stability in married life. There will be softness in the life-partner's behavior. Talking about your health, there may be some problem associated with your throat. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. There may be a dispute at home about the property. If you keep yourself calm, you can avoid the troubles. You will lose your mental peace due to quarrels or arguments. Also, it can have a bad effect on your physical health, so you are advised to work with your heart. If you do business related to real estate then today will be beneficial for you. On the other hand, the employed people will be well appreciated in the office for their best performance. This will increase your confidence. Your financial condition will be good. At this time you are advised to pay more attention to savings so that future plans are not hindered. Talking about your health, don't forget to ignore even the smallest symptoms. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Talking about your work, today will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. If despite hard work, no work is being done for you, then you need to look at your plans. Also, try to adopt some new methods. There will be encouragement of high officials in the office and you will try to give your best. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Your parents will be happy with you and you will get their full support. Your spouse can help you in fulfilling your house responsibilities. You will get a chance to spend more time with your sweetheart today. Health will be good and there will be no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a mixed day for you in terms of money. There is a possibility of getting wealth, but there is a strong possibility of increase in expenses also. Maybe your money is spent on some negative work. On the other hand, you may have to run a lot today regarding any matter related to property. Try to give your best in the office. Given your ability, your boss may give you a chance to work on a big and important project today. This will open up new avenues of progress for you in times to come. Today will be financially beneficial for the grains trading business. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. You can have a sweet conversation with your spouse. Talking about your health, if you have constipation, then take care of your diet. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a student, you can achieve something great in the future. You need to continue your hard work and keep moving forward. Work stress can make you feel tired today. You may have to work very hard to complete the pending tasks in the office. Apart from this, the tough attitude of senior officers can also bother you. In this type of situation you are advised to control yourself. If you do work related to property, then think carefully before making any big deal. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. Your father will be angry with you for some reason. Talking about money, expenses will be reduced today and now you will be able to save. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Do not play with your health by putting too much work pressure on yourself. Your work is as much important for you as it is your health. It is better that you take adequate rest with work. The day will be fine in terms of money. At this time you are advised to pay more attention to savings so that you can get rid of your debts at the earliest. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be calm. If your relationship with the members of your house is not going well, then you must try to solve the problem through dialogue. Misunderstandings can be aggravated because of your silence. You will get full support from your spouse, which will give you a feeling of positivity. Your interest in religious works will increase and you will be at peace. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Number: 12:30 pm to 6:55 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If your boss can do any work for you in the office, then try to complete that work carefully and mindfully. You try to live up to the expectations of your boss so that your stalled promotion gets to you soon. If you do target based work then today your work will be completed easily. Today is going to be very financially beneficial for the medicine professionals. On the other hand, if you are a small businessman then you will get mixed results. Today you can have a situation with brothers, due to which the atmosphere of your house is expected to remain tense. Whatever be the situation, keep your temper under control and avoid using wrong words. Domestic discord can have a bad effect on your mother or father's health. You try to keep them away from stress and take care of their health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 25 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a lucky day for businessmen. Your financial problem will be solved. Also, you may get a golden opportunity to expand in the business. If you are planning to start any new work in partnership, then today your plan can move forward. Behave in front of your boss in the office. Your temperament can put you in great difficulty. Today will be a good day in terms of money. Sudden wealth can be achieved. You will get an opportunity to spend more time with your parents today and you will feel positive by getting their emotional support. Your spouse will be in a very good mood today. You can go for a picnic with your sweetheart today. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem related to nerves or muscles today. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are a student, then you can get results as expected on this day, especially if you are making any effort to get higher education, then you are very likely to get success. You can get a good chance to show your ability in the office. You will be able to win the hearts of senior officers with your hard work. Businessmen are advised not to make any investment in haste. Apart from this, this is not the right time to start work on any new project. The atmosphere of your house will be normal. You will have emotional attachment with your family, especially with siblings, today is going to be a special day. You will have good rapport with your spouse and you will get full support of your sweetheart. Talking about your health, today you will be troubled by knee pain. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be auspicious in terms of money. You are most likely to get financial benefits. However, you need to take your financial decisions carefully because you know very well that you have got this benefit only after very hard work. Talking about your work, today you will not have much work pressure and you will settle all your tasks in peace. You will be full of new ideas and you may have some important discussions with your seniors. Your personal life will be happy. The life partner will be very good and you will like to spend more time with each other. To be healthy, you have to make some changes in your eating and drinking habits. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:45 am to 2:20 pm