Daily Horoscope: 21 October 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April All your long-standing problems will end today and this will give you a lot of relief. From the work front, the day will be busier, especially for the business people as they may have to work hard today. However, all the hard work which you have put in will not go in waste and you will definitely get the benefit in the coming future. Financial situations will be normal today. Avoid lending money from anyone. There will be upheaval in the family life. Some serious matter may arise today which will leave you in confusion. If you are any dilemma, avoid taking decisions today. Bitterness in your marital life may arise. You need to pay more attention to your married life. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you may take some important decisions to resume your previous plans. However, you need to act very wisely to avoid making any hasty decisions on money matters. The day will be neutral from the money perspective. There's a strong possibility to get money but the pressure to pay old bills will remain. At the workplace, you may be entrusted with some difficult task which you will be able to complete with the help of your senior officials. Marital life will be happy. Relationship with your spouse will be harmonious. Today, you may feel more tiredness. Focus on comfort as well as walk in the fresh air as it will improve both your health and mood. Lucky Colour: Deep blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm - 9:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you have important work in hand, try to complete it on your own without waiting for others to complete it for you. Today, you may be tensed about your father's health. Try to spend as much time with him. Relationship with spouse will improve. You need to keep your behaviour right with your partner. The day will be normal. Romantic meeting with be fine. From the financial front, you may get a special chance to earn a lot of money. All you need to do is use your intelligence to take advantage of the situation. Matters related to the court are expected to be resolved. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, romantic life will remain tense. Some differences with your partner will get deeper which may make your relationship bitter. If you want to save your relationship with your partner, strengthen the bond of trust with them. The habit of arguing over small things can increase the distance between you both. Married couples also need to be careful on this day. Try to spend as much time with your partner and respect their feelings. Days are good in terms of money as you may get a chance to get earn more. Your performance will be favourable at the workplace. You may be able to complete your task easily with the help of seniors. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:50 am - 1:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Financial matters may leave you tensed today. You will not be able to get the money which is stuck from days. Take your financial decisions wisely and learn from your mistakes. You may get some tensions today from your relatives due to their interference in some personal matters. It is advised today to focus on your work. If you are working, your seniors will be not satisfied with your work today. Married life will remain happy and you will get full support from your partner. Don't ignore your health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Good results are expected from all the directions. You may face some challenges in the workplace but will be able to handle it with your hard work and understanding. If you are a businessman, maintain good relation with your partners as bad behaviours may affect your work. Today, you will get the love and blessings of your parents which will fill you with positive energies. You may take part in some social activities where you will find that all the eyes are on you. The couples, the day will be romantic. You may get a chance to meet up at some special place. Health matters will be very good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, both your health and mood will be good and relaxed. An opportunity to meet your old friend may knock the door. The ambience will be peaceful at home and you will get both affection and cooperation from your relatives. Some bitterness with your spouse may confront you today. Talk to them openly and solve all the misunderstandings. A great day for couples. Some good news on money matter is expected which will give you a huge financial benefit. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am - 12:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will solve some serious family issues today. Cheer up because the atmosphere of the house will be calm and there will be peace and harmony in relationships. You will be relaxed and yet energetic that will help you to solve difficult tasks quickly. Appreciation is on the cards and there is a high chance that your colleagues will realise how much effort you put in your work. Your senior might also give you some new responsibilities to handle. This is also a good day to focus on financial matters. Calm down if you feel frustrated all of a sudden and the situation will fade out soon. Your marital life will be full of love and understanding. You might also check out new places today or make some quick travel plans. Be happy because today's journey will be fruitful. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm -5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, you may get yourself entangled in many problems. Whatever the situation is, you should not give up and face every difficulty that comes on your way. You may get a chance to show your hidden talent today. If you work wisely, you may take full advantage of the opportunity. Try to improve your skills so that you will be able to fulfil your responsibilities well in the days to come. Money matters may displease and will keep your profit on hold. If you are dreaming to reach the pinnacle, work harder to achieve it. Meditate to keep your mind calm. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm - 8:00 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Be careful with your financial matters today. If you have given any check to pay your bills, be careful that the cheque won't bounce otherwise you may face a lot of trouble. Some differences with your father may arise today. Your careless attitude will be greatly criticized. You need to pay attention to your family life at this time. Take some time out today to hang out with your family members. This will improve your relationships with them. Your spouse's health will not be good and your day will be much busier at the workplace. You may have to do overtime to accomplish your important work. Lucky Colour: Sky blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 am - 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are looking for a job then you will completely satisfied because you will get the result of your hard work today. This day is good for you so complete all your pending tasks. Your colleagues will boost your confidence level as well and you will be also praised for your work. If there are any legal issues that were bothering you for some time, it will get solved as well. Financial help will also arrive for you and you will get the blessings of your parents today. Your marital life will be blissful and you will spend quality time with your spouse today. Your bonding with your partner will also improve. Lucky Colour: Deep red Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 10:00 am -4:00 pm