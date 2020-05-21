Daily Horoscope: 21 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is not a good day on the economic front. You need to focus more on savings. If you are planning to invest, then make your decision thoughtfully. Students preparing for competitive examination are advised to avoid any negligence towards studies. You better use your time. If you are employed, you can get some good news today. Your boss will be very satisfied and happy with your performance. Talking about health, if you have high blood pressure, then pay more attention to rest today. Taking too much stress is not good for your health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be a lot of turmoil in the mind and you will be in a dilemma. It is better that you do not take any important decisions today. Talking about work, if you do a job then today will be normal for you, no special changes are seen. businessmen need to be careful while making economic bargains otherwise you may be cheated. If your money is stuck somewhere, then at this time you have to work with consciousness rather than enthusiasm. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of the house will be calm today. There will be better coordination between family members. Take some time out for your children too and help them in their studies. Today is going to be a mixed day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:50 am to 12:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you have to be very careful. You may have an accident. Do not do any risky work today. If you are worried about money, even today you will not get any special results. Your financial efforts are likely to fail even today. In such a situation, you must not be disappointed. Be patient, the situation will improve soon. You will get a lot of relief from meeting your loved ones in adverse situations. Parents will encourage you. Apart from this, you will also get full support of your spouse. People whose work is related to education will be very busy. You can get more work from school today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 1 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. You are very likely to complete some important work. If you do a job, then you can get some good news from your bosses today. Your work will also be highly appreciated. People associated with sales and marketing can expect some benefits today. Today you will get success on the strength of your courage and might. Your personal life will be blissful. The atmosphere of the house will be calm and you will feel great by spending time with your loved ones. Today, you can also get some important advice from the father. Talking about money, there are signs of increase in your income. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a very busy day for you. It will be better if you do all your work according to plan so that you avoid haste and panic especially during office work, do not be negligent. Talking about personal life, due to your habit of getting angry at small things, today there will be an atmosphere of tension in the house. It is better that you keep your behavior balanced otherwise there may be bitterness in the relationship. On the economic front, today's day is expected to be mixed. Wealth is being acquired. On the other hand, there can also be a big expense today. You need to be cautious in terms of health. Avoid getting out of the house too much. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you make an important decision today, it will be better that you listen to your voice. Do not be influenced by the words of others. You have the ability to make your own decisions. To make your married life happy and happy, spend as much time with your life partner. This will also strengthen your relationship. Speaking of work, at this time you will have to use your intelligence with hard work, only then you can expect good success. If you do the job, then try to improve coordination with your bosses . Also avoid getting involved with colleagues. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October To be successful it is important that you keep yourself away from negative thoughts. If you think well, it will be better with you, it is better that you move forward with full positivity. Keep working hard to improve the situation of money, soon you will get success. Also you are advised to keep a proper record of your expenses. Spending too much can make your budget unbalanced. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you will not get a chance to spend more time with family. Talking about health, sleeping early at night and getting up early in the morning is good for health. If you follow this you will enjoy good health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2.30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a great day for the businessmen of this sign. One of the tasks that has been stuck for a long time can begin to be made today. It is better that you move ahead with full confidence and keep working hard. On the economic front too, you will get good results. A new source of income can be found. However, in case of finances, no decision is taken in a hurry, it will be good. There will be happiness in your personal life. You will get the blessings of parents. Relationships with siblings will also be good. Talking about health, you will be very emotionally strong today, which will also affect your physical health, that is, you will be very agile today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You can have a dispute with someone today about finances. If you act with anger then the loss will be yours. It is possible that you may also get caught in the legal bets. Working people can use your new ideas. This will soon increase your progress. If you are assigned an important task today, then try to complete it diligently. Businessmen are advised to refrain from making any profits. It will be better if you do not do any major work related to finances. After a long time today, you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. You will start to understand each other better. Will your health be fine Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12:45 am

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today, someone in need can expect help from you. You better not disappoint them. Help people as much as you can in this difficult time. If you do business and you are facing many obstacles then you do not need to be disappointed. You keep trying continuously and keep moving towards your goal only at a slow pace. Today will be a very important day for the same employed people. Your bosses will support you in completing difficult tasks and they will help you to increase your enthusiasm as well. Your financial situation will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. When it comes to health, take special care of your diet. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a day of ups and downs. You may have to face some adverse situations, especially your concern about the money. The increase in sudden expenses can spoil your budget. You need to be restrained in your voice. Avoid speaking in the case of others, otherwise today you can put yourself in some big trouble. Try to keep your behavior with your spouse right. Do not argue about unnecessary things, such things are also having a bad effect on your children. It is better that you try to change your nature. Talking about health, the mind will be sad today. Even physically you will be very sluggish. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm