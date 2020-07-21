Daily Horoscope: 21 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will feel positive and energetic. Many new ideas can come to mind. Employees may face some difficulty in office work, but you will be able to complete all the tasks on time with your hard work. Apart from this, you will also get full support of your seniors. If you do business in partnership, then try to carry forward your business by keeping transparency with your business partner. Talking about money, after a few interruptions, today you are very likely to get pleasant results. Suddenly some old friends may be meeting today. The day will be spent with your spouse. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you want to achieve the desire for a higher position, then today you must try your best to win the hearts of your superiors. Try to fulfill whatever responsibility is entrusted to you today, it will definitely affect your officers and soon you will get good benefits. Talking about money, today, you are advised to be very careful. Be more cautious while doing financial transactions, otherwise you may be in big trouble. Today will be a wonderful day for married life. You will get great pleasure by spending time with your spouse. Talking about health, you may have a cold or high fever today. In this case, you must take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 03:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Even after many attempts, if you are not getting success, then you need to look at your strong and weak sides once. If you focus on evaluating yourself, then you will be able to do better in life. People who are employed are advised to focus on their work. It is possible that today your attention can wander much here and there. In such a situation, many of your important tasks will remain incomplete. Today, the people associated with business must read any document before signing it. It is possible that you can be cheated today. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The economic situation will remain strong. Today you can shop for any precious item. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:50 am to 12:05 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today any of your work can become worse as you become. I will be very disappointed in you. However, you do not need to lose courage because it is all temporary. Soon you will get good results. If you work, then the situation seems normal for you. If the idea of ​​changing a job is coming in your mind, then today you can get a great option. If you are employed in a multinational company, then you can have great progress. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with family will be stronger. Talking about health, if you have any liver problem, then take care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 am

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, you will get good results today. Today you will not have to face any kind of problem and all the obstacles coming in your way will also be overcome. Today will be a very beneficial day for business partners. You can decide to grow your business. If you are a student and you are facing some problems in studies, then you can take help of your elders, friends or gurus. At this time you must study by making your schedule. The atmosphere of the house will not be right. Father will be angry with you about anything today. Talking about your health, if you are facing any physical problem, then you must follow the advice given by your doctor. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will get the proper results of your hard work. If for some reason your important work is stuck in the middle, then it is very likely to be completed on this day. If you do a job, do not be in any hurry while doing your work, otherwise mistakes can happen to you. If you do business and are planning a large investment in it. You can get a good chance today. Talking about personal life, there will be a tense atmosphere at home today. Today you will be more worried about the health of any member of the household. You may have to travel around the hospital today. Apart from this, a long wide medical bill can also make your budget unbalanced today. In such a situation, you have to be very patient. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You have to be very careful in the office today. Do not make the mistake of ignoring the talk of your seniors. It is possible that some important information is missed by you today and you have to face many problems. It is possible that you will have to face the anger of the senior officials as well. If you do business, then you will be full of new ideas and you may get a good chance to pursue business. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Today your money can be spent on some negative things. On the other hand, the life-partner's attitude will not be right. It is possible to debate between you on something. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be the beginning of your day. The mind will be very happy to receive any good news in the morning. Today you will spend a lot of time with family. Your mind will be happy and your confidence will also increase, so that you will be fully successful in everything you do. If you work with sales then today your target will be fulfilled easily. Merchants are advised to avoid dumping large quantities of goods, otherwise you may lose in the coming days. Your financial situation will be normal. Avoid getting out of the house unnecessarily. You are advised to be more vigilant against this global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Avoiding people in the office who have a habit of talking behind your back. You can deviate from your path by getting entangled in useless things and you may have to suffer the wrong result. You better keep your business. If you do business then today you will be very disappointed. Such a deal in hand can be canceled. This can cause you big loss. In such a situation, you must work with courage. Such fluctuations in business keep on coming. The atmosphere of the house will be fine. Your relationship with your relatives will be good. If you are married, you will feel very well after getting emotional support from your spouse. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:05 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you are unemployed, today will be auspicious for you. Your struggle that has been going on for a long time is very likely to end today. If you have interviewed in a big company recently, today you are likely to get good news from there. If you do pesticide related business then you can get a big benefit today. Your personal life will be happy. It is possible to organize any Manglik or religious program at home. Today will be a very fun day with family. If you are married then the mood of your spouse will not be right. However, you will be able to convince them by evening so there is no need to worry too much. Today is a day for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:35 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If there is a fear about something in your mind, then forget about all the worries and try to enjoy this day. Today you will get the full support of luck and all your tasks will be completed easily. The day will be normal for employed people. Today you will feel a different pleasure in working. On the other hand, the people who trade import and export are likely to get good benefits today. There is a possibility of ending domestic discord, so that love and belongingness will be seen once again in the relationship. If you are married, try to keep your business with your spouse right. Your rude behavior can make someone dear to you sad. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. However you are advised to spend according to your budget. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:10 pm