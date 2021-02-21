Daily Horoscope: 21 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Health problems may occur. If you have any lung disease, consult a doctor immediately. Today will not be a good day in terms of money. If you have taken a loan, then the pressure to repay it may increase. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. At this time you need to be patient. If you work, then your bosses in the office will not be satisfied with the work done by you. They may also find some drawbacks in the work you do. It is better that you pay attention to their words and do not repeat such mistakes in future. Today will be normal for businessmen. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Financially today you can help any needy, which will give you a lot of happiness. Businessmen are advised to keep their necessary documents in their custody. Today there is a possibility of missing any important document, due to which you may face a lot of problems. If you do a job, then any of your difficult tasks will be easily completed today. Senior officers will be a very happy with you, and you will get good results soon. There will be peace in your personal life. To overcome the bitterness in the relationship with your spouse, you must first strengthen your trust in your beloved. Will your health be fine Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Mithun (May 20 to June 20): Today you will feel positive and you will face adversity with courage. Today, all your attention will be on your work. If you do the job, you will complete all your tasks at a fast pace. Businessmen may receive less than the planned profits. However, you do not have to be disappointed by this, because not every day is the same. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the full support of your spouse and together you will fulfil your domestic responsibilities. Today will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer (June 21 to July 21): Today will be good for you in terms of work. If you do the job then you will get the full support of senior officers. Apart from this, you will also maintain synergy with colleagues. Conditions will be normal in the office. If you do business and you have been troubled by some legal matter for some time, then today you have a strong possibility of getting rid of it. However, in future, you need to keep these things in mind so that your work is not affected. Your personal life will be happy. You can get a wonderful gift from your parents. Talking about health, you are advised to be more vigilant about this global epidemic. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are thinking of starting a new business, then you have to make your decisions very wisely. Apart from this, avoid getting caught in legal tricks, otherwise today you may have to suffer big financial loss. The natives of the job are advised to complete all their work on time. It is possible that your boss will entrust you with some big and important task. In such a situation, try hard to win their hearts so that your dream of progress will be fulfilled soon. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get a chance to spend more time with your parents today. Talking about health, there can be some problem related to the throat today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are not able to focus on your work properly due to the ongoing discord in your personal life, then you should focus on your work by diverting your attention from such things. This time is very important for you, be it a job or a business. Today you can get good fruit in terms of money. Investments made in the past may yield the expected results. It is possible that this will solve your money problem. On the other hand, you have to avoid lending today, otherwise, your money may get stuck for a long time. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Physical fatigue can cause mental stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You should treat your family members properly, otherwise, your anger may drive you away from your loved ones, especially try to treat the younger members of your house with love. On the work front, you are very likely to get good success today. If you do a government job, you can get the good news of your promotion. On the other hand, businessmen are advised to keep restraint on their speech, otherwise, customers may get angry with you. If you are married, today you will be very worried about the health of your spouse. You are advised to take more care of your loved one's health. Your financial condition will be good. There will be no problem today. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 5:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Mentally today you will feel quite good. Your stress will reduce and new energy will flow in you. Today you will be able to do all your work diligently. If you work, then you can get a good chance to show your talent. Apart from this, you can also be a part of an essential meeting in the office. If you do business then after a lot of hard struggle, you will receive some profits. Your hard work will succeed and your confidence will also increase. Talking about your personal life, today you will try your best to remove all the complaints of your spouse. Maybe you can make some good plans for them as well. Due to lack of your finances, your stalled work can be completed today, which will remove your big worry. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are worried about your increasing weight, then you should exercise regularly. Also, you have to change your eating and drinking habits. With this, you will not only be physically but mentally strong too. Natives working in a foreign company can get any good news today. Businessmen can get good benefits with the help of their big contacts. If you do a small business, then you can benefit quite well. You will get good results in married life. Your Relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your finances will be better than normal. If you want to get rid of your debts as soon as possible, avoid spending unnecessarily and focus on saving as much as possible. Remember that the pot fills with a drop. The atmosphere of your house will be very good today. Today some good news can be received from far away, due to which all the members of your house will be very happy. If you follow your father's direction, then you will get the benefit soon. If you work and some of your work is pending for a long time, then try to complete it today. Business days will be beneficial for the people, especially if your work is of iron, wood, dairy, gold and silver, stationery then you can expect a big profit today. The day will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Avoid argument or confrontation with your colleagues in the office if you work. Stay away from negative emotions like anger and ego. Traders today are advised to avoid making big economic transactions. There may be some major hurdles in the way of working people associated with the property. You have to be more careful in terms of money. Spend thoughtfully today. Talking about your personal life, you will reduce your stress by getting love and support from your spouse. It is possible that today you will also get a beautiful gift from them. It will be better if you also give full support on your behalf. You will feel better today due to an improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 3:00 pm