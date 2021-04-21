Daily Horoscope: 21 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The office environment will be very hot today. It is possible that you may have more workload. In such a situation, you are advised to work with a very calm mind and patience. Also avoid speaking loudly in front of senior officers otherwise your difficulties may increase. Business associates are advised to avoid taking risky decisions, otherwise losses may occur in place of profit. Talking about your personal life, tension is possible from the in-laws' side. Your financial condition will be normal. You need to spend thoughtfully. As far as your health is concerned, then you have to be more serious towards health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the work front, today is the day for you to be mixed. If you work, then your hard work seems to be successful. However, due to the increase in competition in the office, you will also be under pressure. Businessmen can be of good economic benefit. If you are thinking of increasing your business, then the day is not right for this. Avoid hurrying in such cases. Your financial condition will be good. Today, you can also make a big financial transaction. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Love will increase with your spouse and you will get full support from them. Talking about your health, avoid spicy food, otherwise a chronic stomach disease can emerge. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Suddenly you may have to travel today. However, in view of this widespread epidemic, you are advised to be vigilant. Today is going to be very auspicious for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of getting stuck money. Today, due to lack of money, any of your stalled work can also be completed. Talking about your work, then your performance in the office will be good. You will complete all your work with hard work. You can get good result of this hard work in the form of promotion soon. If you are thinking about any change in business, then the day is not right for this. If you do business in partnership, then make your decisions carefully. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 6:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a student, today is the day for you to be challenged. There may be a big obstacle in your education. You do not need to be worried though. Your problem will definitely be resolved when the time comes. Talking about the work, the employed people can get any great success today, especially if you do the job, you can be assigned your desired job. Traders today can benefit well. If you do business online then you are likely to get tremendous financial benefit. Talking about your personal life can be difficult with spouse. You try to end the matter by remaining calm, otherwise bitterness may increase in your marital life. Today will be good day for you in terms of money. Your deposit may increase. If you have a migraine, do not be negligent in any way. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10 am to 2:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will not be a good day for you on the economic front. You are advised to focus on savings so that there is no hindrance in your future plans. If you spend more than you need to impress others, then you may face difficulties. Businessmen will have to try to keep a good rapport with their large customers. People working in fashion can get good success. Talking about your personal life, try to spend more time with family today. This will strengthen your relationship. There is a possibility of some deterioration in the life of your spouse. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:35 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Due to the negative effects of the planets, many bad thoughts can come to the mind today. In such a situation, you will not feel good and you will not feel in any of that work. In this type of situation you are advised to meditate on God. Talking about the work, there is a strong possibility of getting employment of unemployed people of this amount today. On the other hand, if you are thinking of starting a new work, then the day is good for it. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get emotional support from the members of your house. If your mother's health is not well for a few days, you should consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid unnecessary stress regarding work. You are advised to be patient in adverse circumstances. When the time comes, things will automatically turn in your favor. Talking about money, there is a possibility of spending more than income. It would be better to spend according to your fixed budget. There will be a situation of sunlight in your personal life. Relationships with some members of your house may deteriorate. Take care of children's health more. A little carelessness can cause trouble. As far as your health is concerned, you must avoid anger and stress, otherwise your health may decline drastically. There will be a chance to spend time with friends in the evening. You can also get some good advice from friends today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You are advised to take precautions in case of money. Do not trust anyone too much. Focus your attention on your work in the office. Do not talk too much here and there, otherwise some of your important work will remain incomplete today. This may also affect your image in front of your seniors. Businessmen can get a chance to make a big deal. Your business will grow rapidly. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. There will be unity among the members of your family. Do not deal harshly with your spouse. Distances may increase between you, which can have a bad effect on your children as well. Talking about health, you are likely to have an infection. You be alert Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you do a government job, do not be negligent in working in the office today. There is a possibility of big loss due to your small mistake. Businessmen are advised to avoid investing a big amount of money. Talking about your personal life, in order to maintain the peace of your home, you have to be a little gentle in your nature. Your habit of anger over small things can cause discord in the house. Talk about your finances, avoid lending transactions today. Today you are advised to take more care of your behavior, especially avoid speaking in the case of others, otherwise you may be embarrassed. Talking about your health, you will feel very tired due to excessive running. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today is going to be auspicious day for employed people. Given your honesty and dedication towards work, your boss can give you a chance to lead the team. You will get full support of high officials. Business people can get good financial benefits. You are most likely to complete a stalled work. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Take special care of the health of the elders of your house. If you are married, you will spend a very good time with your spouse today. You can also get a beautiful gift from your beloved. As far as your health is concerned, due to the changing weather, a decline in health is possible. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The atmosphere of your house will be calm and you will have a very fun time with your loved ones today. Your brother or sister can get any great success. You will be happy with your loved ones. If you are unmarried, today your marriage can be discussed in the house. However, in such cases, avoid making hasty decisions. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. Today you can spend some money on the comfort of home. Avoid getting involved with your office colleagues unnecessarily. You are advised to focus on your work. Such things can stop your progress. Those working in the stock market may suffer economic losses. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 7:00 pm