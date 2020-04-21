Daily Horoscope: 21 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are going to make an important decision today, then you have to take your decision very wisely. Avoid haste otherwise you may have to regret it in future. Especially merchants need to be patient. On the economic front, the day is good. You can expect economic benefits. However, it is not right for you to spend with an open heart. Talking about married life, if your spouse is upset with you today, then make him aware of your feelings. It is possible that they will understand your point that things seem to be turning in your favor in your romantic life. If you want to advance your relationship, today is a good day to talk about this topic with your family. Being over-emotional is not right for you, it must be better that you keep in mind. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 4:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Don't be too hasty about anything in your romantic life. If you have any adverse situation then you will have to work in peace. Avoid being overly angry otherwise your relationship may get upset. The burden of daily work will be lighter today, which will give you enough time for yourself. Better take advantage of it. There may be minor problems in married life. However, with the understanding of your spouse, everything will soon become normal between you. On the other hand, your father will be angry with you today. If you have made a mistake, accept it openly and apologize. Employees will have a wonderful day. Today your important work will be completed on time, which will remove your big worry. Health related matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to noon 2:15 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you can get good results at your workplace. Your dream of creating your own identity can be fulfilled today. It is possible that you can get a high position today. All this is the result of your constant hard work. If you do business then you will be very busy today. However, in the second part of the day you are expected to get some benefit. You need to pay attention to your romantic life. This is the right time to clear misunderstandings from your lover / girlfriend otherwise the relationship may break. The day will also be normal for married couples. Will be fine in terms of money. After a long time, today you will be worry free about money. In the evening you can get a chance to spend a lot of time with family. If there is a dilemma in your mind and you are unable to reach any result, then definitely talk to your elders. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 2:05 pm to 6:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is auspicious in terms of money. You can get a new source of income. If you do business and recently you have invested capital in a new business, then you can get good profit today. There will be discord in your personal life. Suddenly a disputed issue may arise, which can be quite tense among the family. In such a situation, you have to control yourself and try to handle the situation. Your child may create some trouble today. You will feel that they are wandering off their path. On the work front, the day is not favorable. If you do a job, you will experience negativity today due to increasing mental anxiety and you will not feel at ease in your work. However, at this time you need to work hard, otherwise your job may be in danger. Meditate daily to maintain your mental peace. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will bring some challenges for you. If you face these challenges with full confidence and courage, then you can easily tackle it. If you are feeling depressed and lonely then time is good to spend the day with your spouse. On the economic front, the day is not very profitable. Your income will be fine but there may be some big expenses. It will be good for you to spend only on the things of need. If you talk about your work then the day of employed people will be normal. At the same time, there may be some concern from businessmen. Today suddenly you may face a complicated business case. This time it is better if you do not take any risk in business. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, the day is auspicious. Today will be a very important day for businessmen. Today you can get a new business proposal. If you take your decision after thinking carefully, you will get good success. Financials will improve as the day progresses. However, be a little careful about financial matters, otherwise the money in your hand will go out of your hands easily. Today you may have some feelings with your spouse. It is possible that your views on a domestic matter are not found together. Despite the busy routine, you will find yourself energetic and refreshed today. The way you are taking care of your health is the result of all this. Talking about love, avoid quarreling with your partner on small matters. You need to trust yourself. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be a bit difficult for you. A case that has been stuck for a long time can become dense, which can increase your problems. You will feel quite weak mentally and emotionally. There will be peace in your personal life. Although you know very well how much your family loves you, in spite of this you will feel very lonely today. Suddenly your spouse's health may decline. At this time they need good care. If you work, today you will be very busy completing unfinished tasks. In matters related to money, make your decisions carefully. If you spend on what others say, then the loss will be yours. You may feel irritated today, due to which you may have a close relationship. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a very special day for your romantic life. Today you can meet someone in a beautiful place where there is no disturbance. You will feel great after spending such time with your partner after many days. Not only this, your love will become even deeper. On the other hand, the situation in your marital life will remain tense. Today your relationship with your spouse can increase. It is possible that if they doubt you about anything, then you must say your point with a clean and open heart. On the work front, the day is auspicious. Be it a job or business, you will fulfill your responsibilities honestly. Today, you will not get much success in the efforts you were making to improve your financial condition. Health matters will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December It is an auspicious day on the work front. You will work hard and win the hearts of your bosses with your efficiency. Today you will prove that you are an honest and hardworking employee of your workplace. Today will be a relief for businessmen. Speed ​​will be seen once again in your business and today you are also getting some benefit. On the economic front, today will bring some great opportunities for you. Today you will be able to earn extra money easily. Talking about your personal life, today your spouse will be depressed because of you. It is better that you do not make the mistake of ignoring them, otherwise it will have a bad effect on your married life. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If the workload continues to increase, then you must set your goals and try to complete your work according to a better plan. This will reduce both your stress and pressure. If you talk about your married life, today will be a mixed result. Your spouse's behavior will be normal but both of you will not be able to spend much time. It is possible that you must be very busy at work today. If you work, today you can get a chance to show your talent. However, you have to keep the doors of your mind open, otherwise this opportunity may come out of your hands. Today will be a good day on the economic front. You will spend according to your fixed budget. If you are feeling bored then the day is good to do something interesting. Your health will be fine. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:45 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day is favourable in terms of health. Today both your confidence and strength will remain high. You will be able to complete any task easily. Talking about work, if you are a businessman then you can start any new work. You are likely to get good success. Your financial situation will be strong. It is possible to increase your income. There will be peace in your personal life. You will carry out your family responsibilities well and you will also get the affection of family members. If you have some problems in your married life, then the day is good to increase romance in a mutual relationship. In the case of love, you will get a pleasant result today. Today's meeting will be very memorable. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 46 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:45 pm