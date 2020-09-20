Daily Horoscope: 20 September 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you stay away from your family, then after a long time you will get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. These moments will become memorable for you. Improvement in your marital life is possible. If your relationship with your spouse is not going well for some time, then everything can be normal between you today. Today he is likely to see some changes in his nature. It will be better to leave your anger too. The day will be normal on the work front. Talking about money, today a new source of income can be obtained. This will remove your worry about your finances. At this time you are advised to avoid haste in your financial matters. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a mixed day for you. Today you have to be very balanced in order to have a quiet and fun day. You are advised to avoid criticizing and taunting others. You better try to improve yourself. You will get good results in romantic life. You will be quite happy with your partner. You can also go on a date today. If you are married then today will be very special for you. You will consider yourself very lucky to be with your spouse. Not only this, both of you will also make some plans to fulfill your dream of a beautiful future today. Talking about your work, if you do a government job then you can get some big success today. Your health will be weak. You will feel quite tired. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 5:55 am to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will bring unnecessary stress in your life. Talking about your personal life, today you can have an argument with family on a small matter. Domestic strife will disturb your mental peace. You better try to handle the matter. Lest it be too late. Mental troubles can dominate you and you will be very restless. You have to avoid making any important decision today. If you take the decision in the spirit, then in future it can be very heavy on you. On the economic front too, the day will be normal. Do not spend too much otherwise you may face difficulties. You need to pay more attention to your health at this time. Do not be careless at all. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will be very important in the case of love love. Today suddenly you can meet a special person. You can be very impressed with them in the first meeting. However, you need to avoid hurrying. At this time you must focus completely on your work. If you are married then today your spouse will be in a very good mood. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. The relationship with family members will remain in harmony. Today will be a good day on the work front. Today all your work will be completed without interruption. Whether it is a job or business, you are likely to get the desired results. Your financial situation will be fine. You may get something valuable. The day will be favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is an auspicious day on the economic front. Long-delayed economic profits can be realized. The situation will be favorable in the field. Today you will work without any pressure. Working people will have some good experiences today. If you have a business related to luxury goods then you can get big financial benefits. There will be happiness in your personal life. Today you will spend quiet with family. Suddenly there can be some problem in your marital life. Bitter words of your spouse can increase the tension between you. You better keep yourself calm and try to convince your sweetheart. In the case of health, this day will give mixed results. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be a bit difficult for the students. There may be a big obstacle in your studies. It will be better for you to focus on your goal instead of focusing on the stupid things. You must not be careless about your studies at this time. There will be strife in your married life. You may have a big fight with your spouse, which will spoil the home environment. Anger and ego are not good for any of your relationships, so you have to avoid it. If you work, it is good for you to keep your business. In the case of your colleagues, you have to avoid any kind of interference. Your financial condition will be normal. Today, you spend it thoughtfully. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If there is any kind of problem in your personal life, then today you may have to make some concrete and important decisions. People may have a different opinion against you at home today. Today some reforms are set on the economic front. If you spend according to your budget then there will be no problem. Today, a colleague in the office can be the reason for your annoyance. In such a situation it will be difficult for you to concentrate on work. You must learn to ignore such people and keep your own business. Talking about your health, today there will be mental turmoil due to which you will feel restless. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 2:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be many obstacles in your path today, but in times of difficulty you will show understanding and you will face all problems with courage. Employees will have a good day. You will work hard and your performance will be commendable. On the other hand, it is possible to meet some prominent people of the society today. It is possible that the praise from them will increase your enthusiasm. If you trade stationery, you can get good returns. There will be happiness in your family. Your relations with your family members will be good. If you have been worrying about your father's health for some time now, you will see a big improvement in his health today. Your spouse may demand to spend more time with you. You better not disappoint them. The day will be fine in terms of money. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some trouble is possible from your child's side. Their stubborn nature can cause problems for you today. It can be quite difficult for you to explain them. You better work in peace. Do not argue unnecessarily with your spouse. Do not blame your beloved for everything. If there is any problem in your house, then both of you must find a solution together. Your financial situation will be fine. Today you will be able to save more. The situation will be favorable at your work. There will also be cooperation of colleagues with seniors, which will make your work even easier. Today any of your pending work can also be completed. Talking about health, a chronic disease can emerge again. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Speaking of work, today you can get good results from your hard work. If you do a job then any difficult task will be completed easily with the help of seniors. On the other hand, any complicated business matters of businessmen can be solved today and you will benefit. There will be peace in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. Today both of you will spend some good time away from the fuss. You will feel that your beloved loves you from the bottom of your heart. Today will be auspicious for you on the economic front. There is a strong possibility of money straining. Talking about health, today you will be troubled by the problem of gas or indigestion. It will be better to take care of your food. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 12:25 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Your careless attitude in the office can cause problems for you. Seniors can be very strict with you. It will be better to try to fulfill your responsibilities honestly. If you are a big businessman, treat your employees well. Avoid arguments, otherwise you may be at a loss. Your spouse's rude behavior may disappoint you. It is better you talk to each other openly. To make domestic life happy, you have to live together. Also their feelings have to be respected. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Today you can spend a lot more on yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 12:55 pm