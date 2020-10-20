Daily Horoscope: 20 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your health will be your priority today. You can make some important changes in your routine to keep yourself healthy. Do daily pranayama to maintain your mental peace. Be aware of your work in the office and avoid debate. If you do business then at this time you are advised to avoid taking any major decision, especially if you are thinking of expanding in business then this time is not right for this. Your personal life will be happy. You will get emotional support from family members. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. You can participate in a social event with your lover today. On the economic front, the day will be expensive. Your expenses may increase. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 12 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May In the office, you need to work patiently and calmly. Trust yourself and your hard work. Soon you will get the expected result. You need to take more care of your behavior at the workplace. Anything created by anger can also worsen. Business-bound people may have to bear the financial loss today. Today, if you do not do any work in a hurry, it will be better. This is a good time for students. If you are preparing for any competitive exam then you need to work hard. Money will be fine. Today the expenses will be less and your budget will also be balanced. The atmosphere of your house will be calm. Family will be good. If your relationship with your spouse is going on, today your beloved's anger will end and everything is expected to be normal between you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, suddenly a big problem may arise in front of you, due to which the mind will be very upset. In such a situation, you have to work with courage. If you try to find a solution to your problem with a calm mind, you will definitely get success. Talking about the work, you may have some increased responsibilities in the office. You better try to complete your work on time and do not leave any work incomplete. On the other hand, if you trade gold and silver then today is going to be very lucky for you. You can get big financial benefits. Talking about your personal life, you may have arguments with your spouse. There may be quarrels between you over small matters. Your health matters will be normal today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you have recently been tied in the bond of marriage, then there can be a positive change in your marital life today. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. If you want to have a love marriage and there are some obstacles in your way, then soon all the obstacles will be overcome and you will be tied in the knot. Today will be a very fun day with the members of your house, especially with the blessings of the elders of your house, you will feel positive. Talking about the work, there are indications of transfer of jobbers. If you do a government job, then today you have to work very patiently. You can have some big responsibilities. Businessmen can get good profits today. The money situation will be fine. You spend only thoughtfully. Talking about your health, today you will be troubled by cold, cold, phlegm etc. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You must be careful in terms of money. Today you have to avoid both taking and giving loans. If you are thinking of shopping, do not buy any goods even by borrowing. Talking about the work, you will get guidance from higher officials in the office, so that you will be able to complete even the toughest tasks easily. If you are connected with the media, today will be a very busy day for you. Businessmen can plan on having a new stock of goods. If you trade iron then today will be full of ups and downs for you. There may be sudden problems in your personal life. It is possible to decline the health of a member of your house. You may have to do a lot of rounds of hospitals and doctors. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, you may get good results, but you have to take every decision wisely. If you are a big businessman, then suddenly some of your work may get stuck in the middle. However, soon your problem will be resolved. You are advised not to do any irresponsible action. You will complete all your tasks in the office with full responsibility and hard work. Good coordination with senior officials. Apart from this, you will also get the support of colleagues. Money will be in good condition. If you are planning to shop then today is a good day for this. Health of parents will be good and you will get their affection. If your relationship with elder brother or sister is not going well, today you must try to clear all misconceptions. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:15 am to 2:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today, with the help of your elder brother or sister, any major problem in your life will end. You will have a good relationship with your spouse. You will get their full support in fluctuating circumstances. You need to maintain more focus at this time whether it is a job or business. Try to complete your unfinished tasks in the office and keep good rapport with colleagues. If you want to start a small business but due to financial problems, your plan is not going ahead then you can get some good news today. businessmen can get results as expected. Talking about your health, due to change in weather, your health may decline. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is the day for you to be mixed. In some cases you will get good results. On the other hand, you will also feel disappointed. First of all, you may have increased responsibilities in your work office due to which you will feel some tension and you will also get irritable in your nature. It will be good for you to keep your mind calm and focus on your work. If you do business and you are having difficulty in taking any important business decision then you can take advice of your poverty and other experienced people. The health of your mother or father may decline. At this time they need better care. Talking about your finances, there is a strong possibility of increase in income. If you understand your financial decisions carefully, then your deposit capital will also increase. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a good start to the day. You can get rid of any big problem. There will be a feeling of satisfaction in your mind and you will also feel positive. You will get an opportunity to spend more time with family members, which will also reduce the distance in the relationship. If you are married, make your spouse feel special to maintain your passion and enthusiasm in your married life. If possible, give them a nice surprise today. On the other hand, if you are unmarried, then your marriage is going on. It is possible that parents must also talk to you about this. You will get good results on the work front. Your performance in the office will be appreciated. Your bosses will be satisfied with your work. Businessmen are expected to get tremendous profits which will end your financial problems. Your health will be good and today you will feel very refreshed. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very important for businessmen. Any work that has been on you for a long time can be resumed today. If you work related to stationery, electronic items or food items then today is going to be very beneficial for you financially. Employed natives may have to work very hard today. You are going to be very busy with a big meeting in the office. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your relationship with your family will be strong. Today is going to be a very special day with your spouse. Your sweetheart will be in a good mood. Obstacles in the education of your children will be removed and they will be able to study diligently. Today some of your money can be spent on their education. Talking about your health, if you are a diabetic patient, then you have to take care of your diet. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you have been working continuously for a few days to complete an important task, then you have to be very careful on this day, otherwise even a small mistake can drain all your hard work. Employed people need to keep good rapport with higher officials. If you are facing any kind of problem then you must seek their help. Do not be in any hurry in business matters. You may get a chance to earn a small profit. You must not miss such opportunities in the pursuit of big profits. If you are a student, avoid laziness and focus on your studies. Talking about personal life, today you can get a special gift from your father. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm