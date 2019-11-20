Daily Horoscope: 20 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today, you will focus more on issues related to the family. From the past few days, your personal life tensions are affecting your work. If any conflict is going on between you and your family members, it is better to solve them sensibly. On the economic front, the day is good. Today you may earn money from an unexpected source. Marital life will remain in harmony. There will be love and togetherness in the relationship with your spouse. The day is very important in love matters. It is possible to meet someone special or get a love proposal. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May This is the right time to receive some career advice from a good consultant so that you can take a step forward in the right direction. If you get stuck in some trouble today, your friends and family will definitely come forward to help you. Today, control your anger and choose words carefully while talking to your spouse otherwise, a big fight may occur between you both. The day is not special for loving couples. Ideological differences are possible with your partner. Your financial condition will be fine today. Avoid taking any hasty decisions. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 7:55 pm to 9:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today, your spouse may demand something special from you. You will successfully meet their demand which will strengthen your relationship. On the economic front, if you make your decision after taking advice from your father, you may get huge benefits. Talking about health, you need to bring some changes to your routine. Do some exercise along with a healthy diet to keep yourself healthy. Today, you can meet an important person related to the work and will be successful in presenting a good image of yourself. If you are employed, your boss will be very happy with you today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The day will be lucky in financial matters. All the stuck tasks will be completed which will give you big financial profits. Today you may also spend more. For a long time, you were worried due to some matters but today, those problems will be resolved. The environment at the office will be disturbed today. Your boss may get angry due to pending tasks. It is better that you complete your work on time. If you do business then don't start any new work today. From a health perspective, the day will bring mixed results. Avoid working continuously and do not put too much pressure on yourself. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 6:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you may get into big trouble due to your aggressive nature. Avoid getting involved in any kind of debate. Also, don't put your nose in someone else's matter. At the workplace, you may have to face stress due to pressure from superiors. They may treat you very strictly today. Control yourself in such situations. The journey related to business will prove to be auspicious today. The business will grow and you will get big progress soon. Children will make you feel proud of their achievements. Today you will spend a great time with them. The day is also special for loving couples. You will be physically and mentally strong today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The day is auspicious in terms of money. Getting new sources of income will improve your financial situation. Today, you can spend money on things which comforts you. There will be happiness and peace in the family. You will get full support from siblings and will experience mental peace. Today, you will also be able to spend some good time with your spouse and children, which will multiply your happiness. The day will prove to be romantic in love matters. Your partners can give you a special surprise. From a business point of view, it is a day of progress. You may get a good chance in your hands. If you are employed, you will win the hearts of seniors with your work skills. Health will remain good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you may get help from an experienced person or a good financial advisor to improve your financial condition. You may also get a new opportunity in the workplace today. There will be happiness and peace in married life. The relationship with your spouse will remain strong. Try to spend more time with your parents, otherwise, they will feel neglected. Something good will happen in romantic life. Today your partner can fulfil a promise. Health will be fine. Take time for adequate rest. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 5:30 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day will be full of ups and downs at the workplace. Maybe, the beginning of the day will not be right, but soon things will come in your favour. Seniors may be pleased with your hard work. Today, you are advised to stay away from a debate and keep good behaviour otherwise, your reputation among others may deteriorate. You will remain excessively sensitive towards your spouse, which may cause some differences between you both. The day is not beneficial on the economic front. You are advised not to spend too much on shopping, but focus on savings. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December The position and direction of the planets are pointing to the fact that today you may get good results in the workplace. If you work away from your hometown, you may get transferred to your city. Keep your eyes open today as a big opportunity may knock your doors. Today, your family will be proud of your achievements. If your spouse demands more time with you, don't ignore it. The day is not good in terms of health. People with blood pressure will have to take more precautions. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 4:20 pm to 8:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You were under a lot of stress from a few days but today, you will feel relieved. Things are seen turning in your favour today. If you trade, some hidden enemies may obstruct your tasks. You should be careful and act wisely. Employed people may have to work harder as you may be assigned with some difficult tasks. Continue your efforts to improve your married life and soon the differences between you both will end. The day is great on the economic front. If you are planning to invest, then investing in real estate will be beneficial for you. Today, you will feel the work pressure which will make you mentally tired. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day is going to be very important to you. You will try to complete your unfinished tasks and also focus on issues related to the family. In the process, you may make some thoughtful decisions today. It is possible that some household members may not agree with your decision but you have to stick to it. On the economic front, you need to be more careful. If you do not pay attention to your budget, you may land in trouble. The compatibility will remain in married life. You will experience happiness with your spouse. Talking about health, take care of your eating and drinking habits. Avoid eating fried stuff outside. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm