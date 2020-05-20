Daily Horoscope: 20 May 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will encounter a jealous person. He may try to spoil your image. In such a situation, you need to act very wisely and at the same time you have to control your behavior. If there is some turmoil in your mind, then read a religious book, it will bring peace to your mind and you will also experience positivity. There will be a lot of work in the office. It is possible that due to this you will also be under a lot of stress. It is better that you keep balance in your personal life and work. At this time you also need to pay equal attention to your personal life, especially try to spend more time with children. Talking about health, today you will be troubled by pain in any part of the body. It will be better to wake up every morning and do light exercise. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be normal for businessmen. If you want to make a profit then you have to make some changes in your plans. The same employed people are advised to avoid laziness, otherwise you may have increased workload in the coming days. If today someone comes to ask you for help, then definitely help him according to your ability. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. If you have to make an important decision today, for this you will first have to be mentally strong so that you can make the right decision. Your spouse's behavior can make you depressed. In such a situation, you must try to find a solution to the problem by talking to them. Also you need to give them maximum time. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front you are advised to be careful. If you do not control your rising expenses, then soon you may face a big financial crisis. Talking about the work, if you do the job, then try to keep your good image in front of your boss, as well as make sure that there is no mistake from you. Small businessmen can get some relief today. If you want the same passion and enthusiasm in your married life again, then take full care of your partner's happiness. If you had not spent a good time with your friends for a long time, today only through social media, but you will have a lot of fun laughing with your colleagues. Talking about health, today will be normal. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 10:20 am to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There can be a dispute today about something in your family. In such a situation, the atmosphere of the house will not be good. It will be better to keep yourself calm. May get a chance to spend some time with friends. You will feel very good today by sharing your mind with your colleagues. Your financial situation is possible to improve. However, it will be better if you do not hurry in economic matters. Also, do not do any financial transactions today. Talking about health, today will be a good day, but be alert to this pandemic spreading in the world. In the evening, you may suddenly get some news that will bring happiness to your face. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 12 noon

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Do not be overly influenced by the words of others, but pay full attention to your important work. You know your well and bad. If you are engaged in a work or have a job, today you will have many tasks that you will have to complete on time. In such a situation, you are going to be very busy today. At the same time, businessmen may have to fight very hard today. Your stalled work may be complicated. Today will be a mixed day for you on the economic front. While on one hand you can earn extra today, on the other hand it is also possible to increase expenses. The atmosphere of the house will be calm. Relations with your family members will be good. Talking about health, if you continue to sit and work, then there may be a complaint related to the bone of the reed. It will be better if you keep taking short breaks in between. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Due to the heavy workload today, your nature will remain irritable. If you work with patience, things will become much easier for you otherwise you will only waste your precious time without getting into unnecessary hassles. Today, someone close to you can hurt you. In such a situation, the mind will be sad. Money will be fine. Today you can also do any important shopping. There will be peace in your personal life. Parents will get affection and support. If you are married, then any concern related to your spouse can haunt you. If you talk about your health, then avoid leaving the house unnecessary. If you do not do this, your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Use your words very thoughtfully today, otherwise you may hurt someone emotionally. The day will be normal at the work front. You will complete your work with hard work and hard work. If you do business then today you can get some good and good ideas which will give a new direction to your business. Conditions in your personal life will be unfavorable. Disputes between family members can cause discord in the house. In such a situation, your mental stress will increase significantly. It will be better if you keep yourself calm now, it will not be right to increase the matter at this time. Today, it is possible to reduce your health. You will also feel weakness with fatigue. You also need adequate rest with a good diet. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be very good for you in some cases. If you have been troubled by a work that has been stuck for some time, then it is very likely to be completed today. If you do a job, your boss can trust you and entrust you with some important responsibility. You better not disappoint them. Students are advised to avoid negligence towards studies. If they use their time well then they will get good results. Apart from that, your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your family members will be full of harmony, especially today when your parents will be very happy with you. Talking about money, if you are going to pay any bill today, do this work carefully otherwise financial loss is possible. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are worried about the work, then the advice of experienced people will be very beneficial for you at this time. With this, you will get a new direction and you will see a big improvement soon. If you do a job, do not hold back in accepting any challenge at this time. Maybe it will open the doors of promotion for you in times to come. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. You will get their loving support even in difficult times and your courage will remain. Financially, today will be a good day. To increase your income, you can consider some new schemes. Health related matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9: 20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January On the work front, you will get good results today. All this is a result of the recent changes you have made. Apart from this, today you will have the desire to learn something new. It is possible to contact some important people related to your area. On the economic front, the day is profitable. If you make any investment today, you will definitely get good benefits in the future. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today will be a fun day with your family. Apart from this, you will also get full support of your spouse. Talking about health, today you will feel very good physically and emotionally. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You are worried about your health for the last few days. Due to the movement of the planets, your health may improve. However, right now you need to focus more on comfort. If you talk about your work, today will be a good day. The workload will be light so that you will get some extra time for yourself. Today you will be able to pay attention to your personal life too. You can also take help of your spouse to solve some complicated domestic matters. Before taking any important decision, take your elders' suggestions. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 8:00 pm