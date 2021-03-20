Daily Horoscope: 20 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Competition in the office can increase significantly. It would be better to work hard on your behalf. You may also be given some big and important responsibility today. Also, try to keep a good rapport with your colleagues in the office. If you do business then today you can get a chance to make a big deal. However, any decision taken in haste will prove to be harmful to you. It would be better for you to make your decisions very wisely and wisely. Talking about your personal life, today you may have a small quarrel with your spouse. You need to work in peace. Your financial condition will be better than usual. Today you can spend some your finances on household amenities. As far as your health is concerned, you need to make some changes in your eating habits. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 1:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very important day for the people associated with the field of art. You are very likely to have some great success. Today will be a difficult day for people doing business in partnership. There is a possibility of a dispute with the partner. You have to avoid these kinds of things. Today is a very good day for the students. You can get the proper results of your hard work, especially if you are studying engineering or medical, then you can get good results. Talking about personal life, coordination with any member of your family can deteriorate. You have to control your anger. Today will be a mixed day in terms of health. Avoid going to overcrowded places. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 12:00 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today is going to be a very important day on the work front. If you do business and are thinking about a change, then today is a good day for it, especially if you want to do some business in partnership, then it will be beneficial for you. The day will be auspicious for the employed people. You will get the full support of your seniors in the office. You will also be able to win the heart of everyone with your great performance. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be calm. You may have an important discussion with the elders at home. Major improvement in the situation of your finances is possible. However, you are advised to be cautious while making any financial transaction. Talk about health, avoid eating outside. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 4:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will be very active in the office and will be able to complete all your work fast and on time. The sum of profit is being made for the business-bound people. You can benefit tremendously. Today is giving good signs for those working in the stock market. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Today you can organize a small party at home. This time spent with your loved ones will become memorable for you. The relationship with your spouse will be good. You will get the full support of your sweetheart. Talking about your finances, your financial efforts are very likely to be successful. Financially, you can also help any needy person. Do not worry too much about health Today there is no major problem. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to keep more control over your speech. Do not waste your precious time by falling in vain. This time is very important for you, so try to use it properly. If you are a student, then your performance in the field of education will be commendable. You can have great success. Of. Today some changes are possible on the work front. If you work then you can get transferred. At the same time, any stuck deal of businessmen can be final, which is likely to give a big jump in your financial situation. The rapport with the older sibling may deteriorate. Do not get angry and do something which you will have to regret in future. Talking about health, you have to take measures to increase your immunity. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Your worries about your finances may increase. Today it can cost more than income. It would be better to spend according to your budget. Apart from this, it would be better if you do not do any transaction related to your finances today. If you do business, you are advised to be very careful in the matter of tax. If you are owed tax, try to fill it as soon as possible otherwise you may get into trouble. If you are not satisfied with your current job then you are advised not to take any decision in haste. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the full support of your family members under adverse circumstances, especially your relationship with siblings will be very good. Love will increase with your spouse. Health may decline. You have to avoid unnecessary stress. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you do a government job, today will be a very busy day for you. You will have many important responsibilities. It is better that you do not hold back in working. Maybe the good results of your hard work will soon be received in the form of a high position. Today is going to be a very important day for private jobs. If there is any problem in any of your work, then it is very likely to go away today. Business people need to increase their connectivity. Today, any legal matter can disturb the people working in the property. However, this problem is temporary, so you do not have to worry too much. your finances will be in good condition. There are some important and important decisions you can take to keep your financial position strong. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Talk about health, avoid the consumption of cold things, otherwise you may have a problem of cold, cold, phlegm etc. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 1:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be very special for you in terms of love and love. You can get a love proposal. If you are married then today will be a very romantic day with your spouse. You will be immersed in the love you get from your loved one. Talking about the work, the atmosphere of the office will not be right. You are advised to take precautions. Focus on your work and stay away from unnecessary conversations. If any new business proposal is received by businessmen, then take their final decision only after deliberation. In the case of your finances, you will get lucky. You can get a good chance of earning extra your finances. If you have not been doing well for some time, then you need to pay more attention to rest. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 1:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today's business people are expected to get good benefits. If you want to grow your business, then you are very likely to get success. Employed people can also get some good news in the office, especially if you are working in the banking sector, then today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today will be a great day with your family. If you are a student and want to go abroad and do your studies, then today you can get success in your efforts. Today will be a mixed day for you on the economic front. Your rising expenses may put you in trouble. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It is better if you do not bring the tension of the office at home, otherwise, your home environment may deteriorate. Avoid unnecessary anger on your spouse. You have to respect their feelings. Workload may increase the pressure. Your boss's attitude will also be very tough. You try to complete all your work with utmost sincerity and hard work. If you are a merchant and want to increase the sales of your products then you are advised to pay more attention to promotion. The condition of the your finances will be satisfactory. If you are trying to increase your income then you need to try more quickly. Talking about health, if there are problems like irritation, itching, etc. then get your eyes checked immediately. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will not be the beginning of the day. Many types of negative thoughts can come to your mind. However, you are advised to work with patience as you may get some good news in the second part of the day. Whether it is a job or business is becoming a profit for you. The Payscale of job-seekers may increase. At the same time, the economic problem of businessmen will also be solved. If you make small investments today, you are very likely to get good results. A relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will get the full support of your sweetheart. Today, you can also decide to make some changes in the decoration of your home. Today will be expensive on the economic front but there will be no problem. Days are likely to be mixed in terms of health. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 10:00 pm