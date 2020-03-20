Daily Horoscope: 20 March 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you take the important issues seriously, instead of paying attention to unnecessary things, it will be good for you. At this time you must look into some complicated matters related to your personal life. If today you will spend more time and money on entertainment then you may be in trouble. This can hamper your plans, as well as the problems related to money, can also deepen. Speaking of work, the day is good for completing your unfinished tasks in the office. You can take the help of your colleagues in this. On the other hand, today can bring a good opportunity for the business-related natives. Today, you may feel that your business will grow. Your marital life will be normal. Today you will be healthy. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 2:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front, today you can get mixed results. Today you will have to work very hard to earn money, but your hard work will also give good results. At this time you need a better economic plan so that you can benefit from it in future. To maintain a peaceful atmosphere of home, you must avoid getting angry and control your speech too. Especially, if your father gives you any advice today, then listen to his words carefully. There will be sweetness in your relationship with your spouse. Together you will fulfil your domestic responsibilities. You will get good results in your romantic life. Today you will feel that your love is true. Today will be normal on the work front. Today you will be able to complete all your work overtime and the work pressure will also be less. Talking about health, if you are having a minor problem then do not ignore it. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be love and peace in your married life. Today will be a very loving day with a spouse. Today you will be in a very romantic mood. Conditions at your workplace will be favourable. You will get full of luck. It is possible that today your work may be successful and your dream of progress may be fulfilled. If you do business then you can get some new and big work today. However, this will increase the responsibilities and you need to work hard. your personal life is going to be normal. Your relationship with your family members will remain strong. Today you can spend a lot more money on things of domestic comfort. You will experience mental peace with the help of your parents. Today you will get time to focus on yourself too. You must take full advantage of it. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a stressful day for your personal life. It is possible that there is a big dispute between the members of the house today. The unity of family members may be disturbed due to deteriorating mutual coordination. In such a situation, you will be very worried and feel unable to take any decision. Money situation will be fine today. You can get financial support from your father. However, you need to take a lesson from mistakes made in the past due to money, so also do the work, only after thinking very carefully. If you do a job, then the extra workload in the office today may bother you. You are advised that if you do not put too much pressure on yourself in order to make your people happy, it will be better. You must also pay attention to your health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August While on one hand, you will get success in some cases, on the other hand, in some cases you may feel disappointed. The situation will be favourable at your workplace. Your efficiency will be very good and you will see the speed in your work. Today you will be able to complete all your work fast. Your financial condition will be better than usual. The day is favourable for making small investments. You have to avoid lending today otherwise your money may get stuck. your personal life will be normal. Relations with your family members will be intensified. Today there may be a story with a spouse. If you try to resolve the matter with love then it can become a bad thing. Talking about love, your partner's behaviour will be strange today. They may try to hide something from you. Talking about health, today will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are not able to focus on your work properly for some time, then it is because of your increasing stress. If you want to be healthy, then you have to change your habit of worrying about small things with good food. In this way, you are disturbing your mental peace by thinking unnecessarily. At this time you must spend enough time with your family members too. You are unable to give proper time to your family under the pressure of work. On the work front, the day will be mixed. There may be some obstacles in the way of the businessmen. At the same time, the employed people may have to suffer the harsh attitude of their boss in the office. Though none of your work will stop, today you have to avoid any kind of negligence. Your financial condition will be normal. Suddenly you may have to travel today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:20 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The atmosphere of the house will be very good today. The day will be spent with loved ones. Apart from this, any concern about younger brother or sister will also end today. If there was a distance in your relationship, then everything will be normal today. Today, I will also get a chance to spend some time with friends. On the other hand, today you will find yourself in a state of confusion regarding a matter. If you do not feel capable of making the right decision, then you must postpone it for some time. It will be better to take any decision only after consulting your elders. Today, you can get a special gift from your spouse, which will make you very happy. Your work in the office will go on smoothly. If you talk about money then today will be auspicious for you. Although today you can make some big expenses, you will not face any financial problems due to the increase in your income. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November After a long time today, you will find yourself relaxed because today you have a strong possibility of solving a complicated matter. This thing may be related to your personal life. The day will be very special for loving couples. It is possible that your relationship must be approved by your family members. Apart from this, it is also possible to get love proposals from single people. Today will also be a better day for married people. You will spend quiet and loving time with your spouse. Today you have to be a little careful in terms of money because today there is a possibility of financial loss. Do not rely too much on anyone in terms of money. There may be some problems at your workplace. You will not be able to complete any important work in the office, due to which you will be disturbed, although a calm mind can solve your problem. Take care of your mother's health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are making any efforts in the work, then today is auspicious for you. You are very likely to get success today. Especially if you want to start a small business, then today you will overcome all the obstacles coming in your way. The difficulties of your married life are increasing. There will be arguments with your life-partner As far as possible, keep restraint on the voice so that the gap between you increases. Talking about money, today will be a good day. The expenses will be less and you will be able to save money. If you are going to travel today, then the journey done today will be not only auspicious but also very entertaining. Today there will be something wrong with the matter of health. Suddenly you may overcome a physical problem. Overall, this day is going to be mixed for you. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very important for you on the work front, especially for those who are employed, and may get some big achievements. Your high officials will greatly appreciate your ability. The financial situation can improve because today you can get financial help from someone on your own. It is possible that some of your unfinished tasks, which have stopped due to money, can also be completed. There will be compatibility in married life. It will be a wonderful day with your spouse. Today you will spend most of your time with you on a picnic. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Your parents will get support and love from all. Good day for travelling. Today's journey will prove to be auspicious. You will feel much better as your health improves. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day will be good in terms of money. Today, there can be a sudden flow of money. Apart from this, whatever work you do related to money, you will benefit from it. Conditions will be favourable at your workplace. You will work hard and also, you will be satisfied with your work today. Businessmen can get a big profit from their newly started business. Today you will be very energetic so that you will be able to complete many tasks at once. In some cases, today you will be too stubborn but it will not be right for you in any way. You better keep this in mind. Your personal life will be good. Happiness will come at home. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm