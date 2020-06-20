Daily Horoscope: 20 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you have been working continuously for a few days to complete an important task, then you have to be very careful on this day, otherwise even a small mistake can drain all your hard work. Employees need to keep good rapport with their seniors. If you are facing any kind of problem then you must seek their help. Do not be in any hurry in business matters. If you get any chance to earn a small profit today, do not let it go by hand. It must not happen that you make a loss in the case of big profit. If you are a student, avoid laziness and concentrate on your studies. Speaking of personal life, today it is possible to benefit from your life partner. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Good time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There may be some challenges in the field, but despite this you will get success. The economic profits that the businessmen have been waiting for a long time are very likely to be met today. If you are about to start any new work then you need to focus on your planning. Problems in your personal life can end. You can also make some compromises today to maintain the peace of your home. If you are married, today your spouse may suffer from health related problems. In such a situation, you have to avoid being negligent otherwise it can be difficult for both of you. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 14 Good Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you will be very active socially. You will try to connect with people you have not been able to contact for a long time. Today, there are indications of deteriorating work. If you do a job and today you get a chance to work on a new project, then do not let this opportunity go by hand. Work hard so that there is no mistake from you. At the same time, businessmen may face financial troubles today. It is possible that some of your work may be incomplete due to lack of money. However, such a situation will not last long so you do not worry too much. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Take care in the case of money, especially at this time you are advised to avoid taking loans. Apart from this, do not spend too much on things of comfort, otherwise you may face a big financial crisis in the coming days. Talking about work, the days of employed people will pass under stress. You will be very worried about your job. In such a situation, it will be good for you to focus on your work and try to give your best. Whatever will happen for your good, so keep your thoughts positive. Businessmen need to keep in touch with their customers. The day is not right for starting any new work. Talking about health, there may be an infection related to the stomach, so take care to eat and drink. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Good Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be an auspicious day on the work front especially if you do the job then you will get proper guidance from senior officials. You will see improvement in your performance and you will be satisfied with your work. On the other hand, the business class can get the expected results after many struggles. You may have a large order on your hand. On the other hand, if you are going to travel related to business today, you are advised to avoid it. It will be better if you follow the rules of lock down. Your personal life will be happy. Your children can bring you some good news today. He can get any major success in the field of education. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Good Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Due to the influence of the planets, you will feel mentally disturbed today. It will be good for you to control yourself. Avoid making any major decision today. At this time you need to take every step of your mind. Relations with the father can deteriorate. It will be good that you do not ignore any of their advice. Talking about work, if your work is related to sales, then today you can expect good profits. On the other hand, today will be a rush for you. This can make you feel very stressed and tired. To be healthy, you need to re-organize your cluttered routine once again. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are unable to do any work later than many efforts after some time, you can get success today. If you do charity work like charity then luck can increase. The hard work of employed people can bring color. Today the attention of senior officers can be passed on to you and they can give you some golden opportunity to move forward. It will be better if you do your work diligently and honestly. If you trade food and drink then today will be very beneficial for you. Also, keeping in mind the future, you cannot invest today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Good Time: 6:00 pm to 10:10 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Keep distance from such people who always have a habit of being unhappy otherwise you are not affected by such negative people and their negative things. You know your good and bad well. Keep good behavior with colleagues in the office. Do not get into any kind of dispute, otherwise your difficulties may increase. If you are a businessman and are thinking of investing on a new project, then time is not favorable for this. The atmosphere of the house will remain calm. Your spouse's behavior will be good towards you. Maybe today you will also get some beneficial advice from them. Talking about health, there may be a skin problem. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you need to keep your mind calm. Avoid raging on unnecessary things, otherwise today your day can be wasted in useless things. Working people may suddenly face a big problem. There may be an obstruction in your work due to which your work will not be completed on time. It is possible that you will be under a lot of stress. At the same time, there is a situation of profit for the businessmen. If you do business in partnership, then the synergy with the partner will be better and you will see its benefit today. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Any worries related to the life partner may endear you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 3:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Employed people are advised to avoid laziness. Be vigilant about your tasks and work hard. There is no scope for mistakes today, otherwise your progress may stop. Today you will feel difficulty in taking your important decisions. If there is anything in mind, you must share it with your loved ones. Maybe your problem will be resolved. Today will be better than usual in terms of money. Wealth is being acquired. Apart from this, today expenses will also be reduced. If you are planning to buy something precious then it is a good day. Use caution when using a vehicle today. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you do business, use your words very carefully while interacting with big and important clients, otherwise your one small mistake can damage your hard work. If students are having difficulty in creating concentration in studies, then you must resort to meditation. You will have to continue your practice or else the pressure may increase on you in the coming days. Talking about your personal life, today will be very special for you. You can get a wonderful surprise from family members, especially after getting along with your parents, you will feel very good. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. As far as your health is concerned, stay away from bad habits like cigarettes and alcohol, otherwise your health may decline. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:20 am to 7:15 pm