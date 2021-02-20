Daily Horoscope: 20 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You are advised to focus on your important work. Do not disturb your mental peace by thinking of useless things. You have to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. If you have been assigned a big task, then you must try to complete that task even with more time. Today, even the smallest mistake can overwhelm you. Today is going to be a very important day for the working people associated with dairy products. You can get good financial benefit. If you are a student and your exam is coming soon, then you need to work hard. Your financial condition will be fine. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 39 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you are advised to control your anger, especially if you have high blood pressure, then your health may deteriorate. Your concern about the education of children may increase. With the help of senior officers in your office, any important work will be completed on time. Today is expected to be very profitable for the working people of the stock market. You can benefit tremendously. Talking about personal life, use your words very carefully while talking to the members of your house. Your bitter words can hurt the feelings of loved ones. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Your relationship with the members of the house will be very good. Today any religious program can also be organized in the house. In your office, you are advised to behave in a very balanced. Be gentle with senior officials. Avoid talking furiously otherwise, it can cause big trouble for you. Today is going to be a very important day for the working people associated with import-export. You are very likely to get results as expected. Your financial condition will be strong. Today you can also give a valuable gift to your spouse. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will not be good for you in terms of money. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Unnecessary expenses can increase your problems. If you do business and are about to make a new deal today, then you are advised to take your step forward thoughtfully, otherwise, a loss may be incurred. Conditions will be favourable in your office. All your work will be completed without any hindrance and on time. If you want to progress then you need to work harder. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get a chance to spend extra time with your spouse today. As far as your health is concerned, avoid using a laptop, computer or mobile continuously. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The mood of your boss will not be right in your office, so do not be careless about your work. If you make even a small mistake today, then it is possible to take back any responsibility given to you. People who trade electronic items have a strong chance of getting the expected results today. Talking about personal life, you need to treat parents with respect. If you do not agree with anything about them, then try to keep your side calmly, avoid using abusive words. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to stay away from bad habits like alcohol, especially when using a vehicle, you have to avoid it. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:40 am to 3:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today will be normal for you on the work front. your office environment will be good and you will be able to complete all your tasks easily. You may also get some good advice from the boss. Today is going to be very important for business people. If you are planning new stock then the day is favourable for this. Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. Today you may have to repay an old loan. Talking about personal life, relationship with siblings will be stronger. You will get the blessings of your parents. In the evening you can get an opportunity to go for a walk with your spouse. Talking about your health, there is no major problem today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today there is a strong possibility of declining health. There may be a stomach related complaint due to eating disturbances. You must avoid negligence and immediately consult a good doctor. Talking about your work, today is going to be very auspicious for the employed people associated with the land house. You can get good success. On the other hand, if you do a job, you can be assigned to work in your office that you have longed to do. Your financial condition will be normal. You are advised to spend thoughtfully. If you are thinking of taking a loan then you have to avoid it. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will not be a good day for you. You may feel needlessly depressed. In such a situation, get out of the house and spend time with friends. This will give you some relief. Today will be a good day for you in terms of money. Suddenly there may be an accumulation of money. Apart from this, there is also a strong possibility of any benefit related to land property. If you do business then the conditions in your office will be normal. All your work will be completed easily. On the other hand, if you do business and want to further your business, then today you can get a good opportunity. The relationship with your parents will be strong. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December In business matters, you are advised to be very cautious. Avoid making any business decisions in haste, otherwise today there may be loss in place of profit. Avoid talking more with colleagues in your office. You are advised to focus on your important tasks. Your financial condition will be fine. If you are going to do any financial transaction today, then the day is not right for this. Talking about personal life, your life partner's anger can cause big controversy among you. If you do not behave balanced then the peace of your home may be disturbed. Also, it can have a bad effect on your children. Talking about your health, if you have recently had an operation or surgery, then you need to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have any heart disease, today you are advised to be more vigilant. A little carelessness can prove harmful to you. Talking about work, today is going to be very busy for you. If you work, additional responsibilities can be given in your office. However, instead of worrying about responsibilities, you need to work diligently. Soon you can get good results from your hard work. Business people are advised to avoid debate today. Your financial condition will be good. Your deposit may increase. Talking about your personal life, your ideological differences with your elder brother is possible. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 1:45 pm to 5:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February To remain mentally active and strong, you have to renounce negative thoughts. Also, meditate daily. Do not forget to ignore what your seniors have said. If you are a big businessman, maintain a good attitude towards employees. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today there will be no major problem related to your finances. Your personal life will be happy. You will have a great time today with your family members. Your relationship with your spouse will increase your sweetness. Also, your trust in each other will be strong. If your father's health is not well for some time. You need to consult a good doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 3:00 pm