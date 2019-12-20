Daily Horoscope 20 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April You will be mentally disturbed today. Many negative thoughts can also come to your mind. In such a situation, you will feel a lot of pressure today. You have to understand, not every day is the same. If today you are not getting the results as expected, then tomorrow will bring a new ray of hope for you, so do not waste your time by feeling frustrated and depressed, but continue to work hard. This day is also not good on the economic front. Without thinking, you should avoid spending more on entertainment or buying luxurious products. Today you have to keep a lot of control over your speech, otherwise it can become a cause of trouble for you. Avoid doing something that makes you angry with yourself. Take care of your health as there may be some issues. Good color: Maroon Lucky number: 14 Good time: 4: 20 am to 12 noon

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a good day on the economic front and you are expected to get some big financial benefits suddenly, however you will get this money only after much hard work. You better use it in the right way. Today, you can worry about some domestic matters, but with the understanding of your spouse, you can solve this problem. Today, workload can increase your stress. In such a situation, you should dispose of your work according to a better plan, and it will be good to avoid any of your work for tomorrow. If you do business then today you can take a big and important decision. Today most of your time will go in vain rush. Take care of your health as well. Good color: white Auspicious number: 7 Auspicious time: 7:45 am to 12 noon

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a wonderful day in terms of love. Today you will be in a more romantic mood. It is possible to go to a new place for a date with your partner today. Finances will be good today. If you have recently borrowed from someone you will be able to return it today. On the other hand, if you do business, then it is possible for you to have a conflict with your partner today. It is better that you are not very fierce otherwise the loss will be yours. Today you will spend a wonderful day with family and friends. Relations with family members will be good. Today the support of some influential people will increase your enthusiasm. Today your health will be good but do not neglect your eating habits. Good color: purple Auspicious number: 16 Auspicious time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today your mood will be very good. You will pay more attention to the decoration of your home, for this you may also go to shopping. You can also go for a walk with your friends in the second part of the day. Today you will feel mental peace and will be refreshed throughout the day. Talking about your work, the office environment will be very good. You will feel a different pleasure working today. It may be that the view of your work will change the opinion of superiors about you. On the other hand, the traders will be very busy today regarding their business related issues. You may make some changes in your plans regarding your new business. There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house. Good color: Green Auspicious number: 12 Auspicious time: 10 am to 7 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Marital life will be blissful. You will be very happy to get the support and love of your life partner, after a long time, their mood will be much better today. In the second part of the day you will spend a lot of quality time with your close friends or family members. You may also take a short trip today. Things may seem to be trending in your favour in your romantic life. Today you are likely to get love proposals. Apart from this, if you are already in a relationship and you are having problems with your partner, then today everything will be resolved. Finances will improve as the day progresses. Financial benefits are possible from mother or father. If you do business, then you can get some big profit today. Talking about health, today will be a good day for you. You will feel quite energetic. Good color: yellow Lucky number: 9 Auspicious time: 7:20 am to 3 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today some people may bother you with unnecessary talk. It is advisable that you don't get affected by their words. Such negative things may distract you from your goal. There will be happiness in your married life and you will get love and support from your spouse. With the support of your beloved, you will be able to complete some important work today. You will get good results in your romantic life too. Today you are going to have a lot of fun with your partner. You may also propose them for marriage today. Talking about finances, investing anywhere can prove to be harmful. It is better to make your financial decisions by thinking carefully. The day will be fine in terms of health. Good color: orange Good score: 5 Good Time: 12 noon to 9 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October You will feel good emotionally today.You will get a lot of peace due to the solution of a big problem in your personal life. You may have an important discussion with family today. Your marital life will be happy. If you behave thoughtfully, then you will surely get the support of your dear ones. Your relationship will also remain strong. Talking about romantic life, today will be a wonderful day, especially if you are single, because you will find someone today. You will get good success in your office. If you do business and your opponents are hindering you in some work, then today you can conquer them. Days are good in terms of health. You will stay fit and experience positivity. Good color: Brown Lucky number: 30 Good time: 4:30 pm to 11 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be the beginning of your day. You can get some good news in the morning, which will make you very happy. You will be very busy today in romantic life. You would love to spend more time with your partner so that you can get to know each other more deeply. Today will also be a good day for married couples. If you face any challenging situation today, then you will get full support of your spouse. Today will be better than usual in terms of money. If you are planning to invest then today is a good day for it. You can get pleasant results even in the field. Your seniors will recognize your hard work and there is a strong possibility that you may have some big progress soon. However, you will have to work honestly in the same way. Good color: red Lucky number: 2 Auspicious time: 8:30 am to 6 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December For a long time you were worried about your domestic issues but today you are likely to get some relief. With the end of your quarrel with the family today, sweetness will return in your relationship. If you have a good feeling for everyone, then such a problem will not happen again in the world. Talking about your romantic life, today your partner will get the love and support that you expect from them. You two are going to have a very beautiful day. You need to be careful in the office today. It is possible that a colleague of yours may try to interrupt some of your important work. You must keep a distance from such selfish people. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can do some necessary shopping for yourself. Good color: yellow Auspicious number: 21 Auspicious time: 1:05 pm to 5 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will not be a special day in your case and you may not get the expected results today, but there is no need to be disappointed and frustrated. You must keep trying and you will see an improvement in the situation soon. At the work front, if you are thinking of doing something new, then time is not favorable for it, you should wait a bit. Especially for employed people, it is advised that you must avoid any kind of change now. Businessmen also have to refrain from doing any new work today. If you want to apply for a loan then you may not get success today. On the economic front too, you need to be a little careful. It will be better if you do not spend extravagantly. You will get support from family members, which will reduce your stress significantly. Good color: sky Auspicious number: 10 Good Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February At the work front, you need to work hard and you will definitely get success. The opportunity that you have been waiting for a long time, you can get your hands on it today. If you work today, you can be given a new job. If you work hard, it will open the way for you to progress. On the other hand, traders will see an increase in their new business. You can get the benefits as expected. Your financial condition will be good. Money is the sum of profit. Any problem going on in your married life will be solved. If you are worried about your spouse's health then you will see improvement in their health today but you will have to avoid any carelessness while looking after them. Today will be a normal day in the case of love. Good color: Cream Good score: 5 Auspicious time: 6:15 pm to 9pm