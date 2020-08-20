Daily Horoscope: 20 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is the day for you to be mixed. If you have any kind of dilemma in your career, today your dilemma can be overcome. You may get an opportunity from which your career will move in a new direction. If you do business then your business running slow may become your concern. At this time you need to pay attention to your stalled plans. You may have some differences with your spouse today. Avoid ignoring domestic responsibilities. To be financially sound, you need to work wisely in financial matters. You have to keep an account of your expenses properly. Talking about health can cause problems of fatigue and insomnia. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 8:25 am to 2:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be a very busy day for you on the work front. Today you will work hard to complete the pending tasks in the office. If you are associated with the banking sector then you can get any major success. Small businessmen may benefit less than expected. However, you need not be disappointed by this. Your hard work will soon give you good results. If you are a student then today will be favorable for you. The guidance of your teachers will be received and your mind will be engaged in studies. The situation will be a bit stressful in your personal life. You may have ideological differences with the elders of your house. You are advised to avoid anger or debate, otherwise there may be a big controversy in your house. Talking about health, you may have an allergy to the skin. You better take care of cleanliness. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:05 pm to 9:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June In terms of money, you can get mixed results today. There is a strong possibility of increase in income. On the other hand, expenses may also increase. If you do not want any kind of hindrance in future plans, then at this time you need to focus more on savings. Your lethality in the office can get you in trouble. It will be better today if you try to reach your office on time. businessmen may suffer financial losses. If you are feeling more stressed then you must spend some time with your family and friends. Talk about health, avoid getting out of your house unnecessarily, otherwise it can be difficult. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If your estrangement is going on with your spouse, then leave your anger today and try your best to improve your relationship with your beloved. It is possible they will understand your point. Talking about the work, employed people need to focus fully on their work. It will be better to prepare a list of your important tasks today and try to complete them first. Businessmen can make any major economic transactions today. However, you are advised to use caution in such cases. You may have a special discussion with the elders of your house regarding a serious domestic issue. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 8:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will prove to be better in some cases for you. Talking about your work, if you do business then today you can get good profit. Businessmen who trade in gold and silver can get tremendous benefits. On the other hand, the employed people will get full support of their higher officials. You will also have good rapport with colleagues. Talking about your personal life, some changes can be seen in the life of your spouse today. You need to treat your loved one with love. Along with work, you also have to pay attention to your health. Your slightest negligence can lead to some serious disease. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You can get any important suggestions from father today which will prove to be very beneficial for your career. If you are working hard for some time in an office, today you can get success in it. Senior officers will be greatly impressed by your work. If you do business then at this time you are advised to stay away from legal betting. Avoid violating the rules. Financial situation will be better for you than normal. Today you can also do some urgent shopping for yourself. Talking about health, you will feel better today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your health can deteriorate due to high stress. It will be better to leave care of unnecessary care and take care of your health. If you work, then you are advised to behave properly in front of your seniors in the office. If you do not agree with anything about them, then keep your side in peace. You will suffer loss due to raging or arguing. If you do business and are planning a new investment, then at this time you have to make your decisions very carefully. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. You will get to see love and belonging in a relationship with your spouse. Due to lack of money, some of your important work may get stuck in the middle today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, you will be disappointed due to not getting the results as expected. The mood of your boss in the office will not be right. They may not be satisfied with your work right now. In such a situation, instead of getting frustrated, you need to work harder. Also you have to avoid confrontation with your colleagues otherwise your problem may increase. If businessmen are thinking of doing something new then you must wait for some time. Talking about your personal life, today you are advised to keep more control over your speech. Due to your bitter words, there can be a lot of ruckus in your house today. Talking about health, if you are already sick then your health may decline further. You must not be careless. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:10 am to 3:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. If you work, then you can be assigned some additional responsibilities in the office. You better not give your boss a chance to complain. Businessmen may face challenges financially. However, you do not need to worry too much. You just have to be patient and soon this problem will be over. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You will get emotional support from family members. Today some benefit from mother is possible. Your health will be good, but be more careful while using the vehicle today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:55 pm to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you will like to spend more time with your family. You will have a lot of fun with the children. You can be given some difficult tasks in the office today. Instead of worrying or worrying in such situations, you must think how you can complete such tasks. If you keep your thinking positive then you will surely get success. If you have recently started a new business, at this time you need to pay more attention to its promotion. On the economic front, the day will be good. Wealth is being acquired. Your health will be good. Today you will feel quite energetic. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be an auspicious day for businessmen. If you take any important business decision then you will definitely get good benefits in the coming days. If you feel difficulty in completing any work in the office, then you must seek the help of senior officers and colleagues. Your finances will be in good condition. Today you can spend a lot more on fun and entertainment. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. Today will be a day of love and peace with your spouse. After a long time you will get a chance to share your heart's talk with each other. Talking about health, you need to make some changes in your eating and drinking habits. It is better that you consume more and more green vegetables and fruits. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm