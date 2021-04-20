Daily Horoscope: 20 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Try to complete your pending tasks in the office. If you are negligent, in the coming days the pressure on you may increase significantly. Today is going to be a very important day for people working in a foreign company. You can get some good news. Businessmen can benefit financially. Today is the day to spend expensive in terms of money. Suddenly any major expenditure is possible. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. Talk about your health, avoid needlessly leaving the house. Apart from this, measures will have to be taken to keep our immunity strong. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be an auspicious day for employed people. In the office, you may get a chance to lead a big project. All this is the result of your hard work. You keep working like this. Soon you will be at the peak of success. If you do business and your work is connected with foreign companies, then today you are expected to have some disappointment. You may suffer financial loss. Conditions will be normal in your family. You must give importance to the talk of the elders of your house. Today will not be a special day for the students. Your concern about studies may increase. As far as your health is concerned, you may have insomnia due to high stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you can feel lonely and depressed. In such a situation, you will not feel much in any work. It would be better if you read a good inspirational book or watch your favourite movie. This will make you feel good. Today will be beneficial for small businessmen. On the other hand, successful businessmen are advised to take their business decisions very wisely, especially if you are thinking of furthering your business, do not be hasty. Employed people are advised to control their speech. Avoid talking furiously. Your financial condition will be fine. Better understanding with your life partner. You will get their full support. As far as your health is concerned, today you are advised to pay more attention to rest. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you have a job, then today any positive change can happen in your life. There is a strong possibility of getting a desired transfer or promotion. If you are planning for a new task then today is a favourable day for that. There is likely to be a big improvement in your financial condition. You may receive financial benefits. You can also get good news in any matter related to property. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Your mental anxiety may increase due to domestic discord. It is better that you try to maintain a good relationship with your family members. Avoid debate on small matters. Talking about your health, avoid food outside. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a mixed result for you. Talking about the functioning, traders may face a big challenge. If you do not have any work, then in such a situation you will have to work very patiently. Employees will have a higher workload, but all your work will be completed on time. Your financial condition will be good. You can make some changes in the decoration of the house. You may also shop for some important things. Talking about personal life, your relationship with your family will be good. If you are married, today is going to be a very romantic day for you. If your health is not well for some time then you are advised not to be negligent. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The environment of your office will be quite good. Along with senior officers, you will also get the full support of colleagues. Today bosses can entrust you with some important responsibility. You better try to give your best. People engaged in the iron industry can have a good economic advantage. Your business is likely to grow. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. You may have an important discussion with your father. On the economic front, today will be a better day than usual for you. Today you will be able to earn extra money with your understanding. A relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. You will be very happy to get the love and support of your beloved. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The beginning of the day will be very good. You will feel very positive and refreshed. Talking about your work, try to keep your behaviour polite with your colleagues in the office. Both your work and image can be affected by quarrels or arguments. People engaged in the food business can get good financial benefit. If you are about to start a new work in partnership, then the day is not favourable for it. You have to wait for the appropriate time. Your financial condition will be normal. Talking about your personal life, there is a possibility of increasing bitterness in your relationship with your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You are advised to be very careful in your office. Your seniors will notice the amount of effort you put into your work. Also, today you will have more workload. In addition, some jealous coworkers may also hinder some of your important work. Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people working in the stock market. You can get good financial benefit. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today will be a blissful day with your family members. Today is going to be an average day in terms of finances. You are advised to spend according to your budget. Talking about your health, you need to organize your routine. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Try to spend more time with your family members. If possible, go to a religious place with your parents today. There may be some changes in the behaviour of your spouse. It is possible that they should be rude to you. In such a situation, you should know their mind through conversation. Do not increase misunderstandings by remaining silent. Your financial condition will be good. Today is a good day for shopping. Traders can benefit well from their old contacts. Employees will have a normal day. Your seniors in the office will be very satisfied with your work. Talking about your health, you may complain of pain in your hands and feet. You need to do light exercise daily. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 5:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have recently started a new business, then you have to come up with some great offers to attract your customers. Those doing the job need to work very hard. It is better that you do not leave any of your work incomplete today. Your financial condition will be good. Today you will be able to repay an old loan. However, you need to work wisely on financial matters. Conditions will be normal in family life. You may not get a chance to spend more time with your family members today. If possible, make some good plans for them on weekends. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people working in the software company. You can have great progress. The people doing business in the partnership are highly likely to benefit. Today, there may be a great opportunity in your hands. Your financial condition will be strong. You can also take some important decisions to increase your income. Talking about your personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be calm. Relationship with your family members will remain in harmony. If you are about to start a new task then do not forget to take the blessings of your parents. Emotional attachment will increase with your spouse. Talking about your health, you will feel very energetic and refreshed today. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm