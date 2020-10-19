Daily Horoscope: 19 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a difficult day for your personal life. You may have a quarrel with a member of your house, which will cause your mental stress. Today some improvement can be made on financial terms. You will benefit financially with the help of a friend. Do not exhaust yourself by taking extra workload in the office. It will be better to pay attention to your health as well. You are likely to get success in any case of Kot Kachari. Married life will be good. Better understanding with your spouse will increase your happiness. You can get some good news in the evening and you will be quite happy. Today is the best day for the students, it is possible to get success in the exam. To increase your energy level, you should also relax with work. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 12:20 pm to 9:05 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today your health will be somewhat fragile. You need to be careful, especially taking special care of your food and drink and reducing the use of mobile phones. Your financial situation may worsen. Your constantly increasing expenses are also depleting your accumulated capital, so you need to be cautious in time, otherwise, you may face a big financial crisis. A situation of discord can arise in your personal life. Coordination between members of your house may deteriorate. If you lose yourself, there can be a lot of ruckus in your house. Your wrong attitude can make your loved ones unhappy. Do not talk furiously and avoid disrespecting the elders. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will get a lot of happiness by getting the expected results at your workplace. This will also boost your confidence. Whether it's a job or business, today will be auspicious for you. You will get full support from colleagues and high officials in the office. If you have recently been given a new assignment, then you can be praised for your best performance. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Family will be good. The second part of the day will be difficult for you. Spouse's health may decline. It is better to consult a good doctor. Negligence can prove fatal at this time. The day will be good in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of receiving money. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be normal for you. If you talk about money then there will be no financial problem. At the same time, you will continue your efforts to strengthen financially. Your personal life will be happy. Relationships with parents will be good. The loving behavior of the spouse will make you feel special. People who are great can achieve great success with the support of their superiors. The obstacle coming in your work will be removed. Students can get some good news today. Do not be careless about health, especially the elderly of this amount has to be careful today. Do not take the said words jokingly with friends. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 4:25 am to 1:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August People who are employed are advised to be careful today especially in front of their superiors. They can adopt a tough attitude with you today. In such a situation, you are advised to control yourself. Do not do any work in zeal that threatens to leave your job. If you do business in a partnership, then you have to maintain good relations with your partner, otherwise losses may occur. Talking about personal life, with the help of a spouse, any major problem can be solved. On the economic front, you will get good results. You will receive financial aid. Talking about your health, you will remain physically dull due to mental problems. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 10:45 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, the day is good. You can have a big advantage by the skill and cleverness of the conversation. Stress without reason can give you mental trouble. You keep your thoughts positive. Today, avoid debate, otherwise a small thing can cause you a lot of trouble. Financials will improve as the day progresses. You spend thoughtfully or else your hard-earned money will come out of your hands easily. Your habit of extravagance can make your spouse angry. You will find yourself energetic and full of refreshment despite a busy day. The hard work of the traders will pay off and you will benefit financially. Today you will take part in a religious program. The day will be wonderful with your fellow colleagues. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:25 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Work area may have to be more diligent. You will feel quite tired because of the increasing workload. It would be better today to focus on yourself or spend some time with your family by keeping the work aside. In the second part of the day, you will get great relief from completion of your important work. Today is a very auspicious day for businessmen. You can have a big financial benefit. Talking about personal life, you may get upset with your spouse about something. In such a situation, your spoiled words can increase the talk greatly. Use your words thoughtfully. Suddenly you may have a new family responsibility. It is possible that you feel some tension. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 5:25 am to 2:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you complete your unfinished work and do not postpone it for tomorrow. Today is nothing special on the economic front. With the increase in expenses, there is also a possibility of sudden money loss, so take a careful decision in money related matters. If you talk about your married life, then give your spouse a little more time. By spending more time with each other, your relationship will get stronger. Talking about the work, any problem that has been going on for a long time can end today. There will be an atmosphere of peace in your house and a sense of unity and harmony will be awakened among the family. Your health will be good and you will be very energetic. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 1:55 pm to 6:50 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, any concern related to your child will haunt you. You need to pay more attention to children at this time. They may deviate from their goal. Writing attention can divert their attention and they will be more involved in other activities. In such a situation, you need to guide them correctly. If you are a student, then there may be a big hurdle in your way, especially if you are making any effort to get higher education, then you will feel disappointed. Talk about work, so keep your business in the office today. Don't joke around with colleagues too much fun. Your boss's mood will not be right today. It is possible that your small carelessness can provoke their anger. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 12:50 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be compatibility in married life. With the help of your spouse, your important work will be completed today. You will feel that you truly love your beloved. Workload may increase. However, you will try your best to give it and you will also get success. You will feel quite good by spending time with the children. Today suddenly a situation may arise in front of you where you will find yourself in a dilemma. You will feel that things are going against you. Today, you may have to make changes in your plans at the last moment. The day is auspicious for the students. You will be able to study diligently and you will get the support of your teachers. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 10:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Good day to start working on your bright future plans. You may have to make some important decisions today. If there is any dilemma or hesitance in mind, then take help from your elders or close friends. You will work hard in the office. You may get a good chance to show your talent. If you use your creativity then your hopes of progress will increase. On the other hand, if you want to start your new business, today you may have to travel in this regard. Marital life will be happy. You will get support from your spouse This evening will be something special for you. You can go for a walk with family members. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 40 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:00 pm