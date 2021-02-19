Daily Horoscope: 19 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Use your words very thoughtfully during conversation, otherwise your slipped tongue can cause big trouble for you. You will have more workload in the office. You may also have to work overtime. If you try for a government job, you are advised to intensify your efforts. Businessmen can get good financial benefits today, especially if your work is related to oil, then you are very likely to get results as expected. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You may not get the opportunity to spend more time with your family today. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 6 pm to 9:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a retailer then you are advised to make your business decisions very carefully. You need to take special care of your customers' likes and dislikes. Today is going to be a very important day for the employed people. There may be a big opportunity in your hands. Apart from this, you can also meet an eminent person associated with your field. Your financial condition will be fine. Avoid spending big today. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. You can get any good news from your spouse. Talking about health, negligence can be the cause of a huge decline in your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very entertaining for you. You will spend a great time with friends and family. The mind will be happy and you will be worry free. Your financial condition will be good. Today you can shop for any precious item. Apart from this, you can also get a good gift from the mother or father. Employed people may get some important advice from their bosses or superiors in the office. If you walk according to their advice, then it is your advantage. If you do business then you can get a chance to make a big deal. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There may be some changes in your nature due to the influence of negative planets. There will be fierceness in your nature and you can also have a dispute with people. In the second part of the day, you will be very worried about the health of any member of your house. You may also have to visit the doctor and the hospital. Talk about money, avoid unnecessary expenses. At this time you are advised to focus on savings. If you work, try to reach office on time. Your carelessness can spoil your boss's mood today. On the other hand, businessmen may face financial constraints. To maintain your peace of mind, you are advised to pay more attention to the worship. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 1:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front you can get good results. If you do a job, the bosses in the office will highly appreciate your actions. This will increase your confidence and motivate you to give your best. If you do business and there is a big hindrance in some of your important work, then your problem can be solved today. Your financial condition will be fine. If you spend thoughtfully then there will be no problem. Also today you are advised to avoid taking loans. Talking about personal life, if you are having a feud with a member of your house, then try to convince them today. The tension between you may end. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are advised to be more serious towards health, otherwise you may be a victim of some serious disease. If you are not feeling well mentally, then today you should try to spend more and more time with your family members. Share your mind with your loved ones. You can find a solution to your problem. Your financial situation may improve. If you take your economic decisions in a similar way, then soon all your financial problems will be overcome. Talking about work, job or business, you need to work harder. If you trade wood then you can get good financial benefit today. The relationship with the parents will be stronger. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8:40 am to 12:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you are advised to avoid haste and hurry, especially you should be careful while descending and climbing stairs. All your work in the office will be completed on time, which will give you great relief. Businessmen can get a chance to make big economic bargains. If you work related to the property, today is going to be a very important day for you. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. The relationship with the members of your family will remain in harmony. Your spouse will be in a very romantic mood. Today they would like to spend more time with you. Today is going to be a little expensive on the economic front. Suddenly a big expense may have to be incurred. As far as your health is concerned, today there may be problems like gas, indigestion, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very busy day for working people, when it comes to work. You can suddenly have many responsibilities in the office simultaneously. This time is very important for you, so be prepared to take small and big responsibilities. Your hard work can open new avenues for you in the coming days. People who trade food and food can get good financial benefits today. The atmosphere of your house will not be right today. You may have a conversation with a member of your family. It would be good for you to control your anger. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you can also financially help someone close to you. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Dark Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you are advised to behave very balanced otherwise you may have to be ashamed in front of others. Avoid avoiding legs in any case. Money situation may decline. There is a strong possibility of loss of money. You need to take your financial decisions very carefully. The environment of the office will be good and today you will complete your work with full enthusiasm. People doing business in partnership may get a chance to make a big deal. Your business will grow and your relationship with your spouse will be stronger. It will be better than your mutual understanding. As far as your health is concerned, today there can be problems like headaches, insomnia etc. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 1:30 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If your health is not going well for a long time, then you may see a big improvement in your health today. However you are advised not to be careless. You should also get enough rest with good food and drink. Talking about the work, the job-seekers may suddenly be called for an important meeting. You will be better prepared for this in advance. Businessmen today can have good economic benefits. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get parental affection and emotional support. If you are a student and there is an obstacle in your education, then today your problem can be solved. Your financial situation will be fine. You spend thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Some of your important work in the office will be incomplete today, which will keep you under a lot of stress. Today is going to be quite a rush for businessmen. Today you will be very busy with any new deal. Apart from this, you can also decide to start someone's business today. Your personal life will be full of ups and downs. The attitude of some members of your family will not be good towards you. It is better you control yourself, otherwise the peace of your home may be disturbed. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and you will get their full support. Your finances will be in good condition. You can spend some money on your hobbies and have fun. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem with the eyes. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:20 pm