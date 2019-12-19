Daily Horoscope 19 December 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Talking about the work front, you can take an important decision today. You will take this decision only after thinking for a long time. It is possible that you apply for a job in a new company. If you are a trader and there is a big hindrance in any of your work, then you need to take some concrete steps immediately. Talking about finances, today is not a good day for you. If you want to solve this economic problem then you need a better economic plan. Your personal relationships will be normal. You will have good relations with your family members, especially today you will get full support from your mother. Your health may decline. Today you also have to focus on everything else apart from work. Do not ignore health amid busy schedule else you may fall sick. Good colour: Green Auspicious number: 18 Good Time: 11:45 am to 8:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Marital life can take a beautiful turn today. It is possible that today you will get the good news from your life partner, which you have been waiting for a long time. Today you can infuse new energy into your family life. You will try your best to improve your relationship with everyone by forgetting the mutual estrangement, especially with your brothers you would like to spend more time today. Money situation will be satisfactory. Even if there is a big expense today, there will be no problem. Talking about work, if you do not blindly trust your colleagues in the office, it would be better otherwise you may be cheated. Health-related matters will be perfect today. Mentally you will be strong enough. Good colour: blue Auspicious number: 10 Auspicious time: 12 noon to 3 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today you need to take good care of your health. Avoid lifting heavy things or abstain from work, which will require more physical work, otherwise, you will be very upset due to pain in any part of the body. There will be bickering in family life today. Your obstinate nature can disturb the peace of home today. If there are any ideological differences within family members, then you are advised to avoid counterattack. Keep your behaviour right with your spouse, you can hurt their feelings by taking out someone else's anger on them. Everything will be normal in your romantic life. You can go to a romantic dinner with your partner. Your financial position will remain strong. Good colour: yellow Lucky number: 30 Good Time: 1:30 pm to 10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are a trader and you are going to do a big business transaction, then do this deal very wisely. It is better that you get a good opinion from your advisor so that there is no possibility of loss. In this way, you may soon face a huge crisis due to spending it openly, especially some of your important plans may get stuck in the middle. If you want to improve your lifestyle then you can talk to your friends. They can give you the right advice. As far as possible, consider only positive things. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Your parents will be happy with you and you will get their blessings. There will be harmony in the relationship with the spouse. Talking about health, if you are having any problems today, it would be better to contact your doctor. Good colour: Maroon Auspicious number: 6 Good Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today is going to be a good day for you in terms of money. If your money was stuck somewhere for a long time, today you can get it. However, you should learn from your mistakes, especially avoid hasty financial transactions, otherwise, you will be troubled in future. Talking about romantic life, if you want to tell your heart to someone special, then time is not favourable for it. Your heart may be broken. You better wait a few more days. The day of married couples will be normal. Today, in the second part of the day, suddenly travelling for work is going to happen, in such a situation you will be very tired. Take care of your food and food on time. Good colour: white Auspicious number: 15 Auspicious time: 7 am to 6 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today there will be a lot of turmoil in your mind. Many things will continue in your mind. In such a situation you will feel unable to take any decision. It is better that you keep your mind calm, if you are unable to reach any conclusion, then postpone your decision for some time. You will try your best to deal with the problems of personal life. You may also organize a surprise party for your family today to improve the home environment. By spending time together it is possible to get rid of the bitterness of the relationship. The day will be fine in terms of money. You will spend according to your fixed budget. It would be good if you do not expect much from your colleagues in the office. They may not be able to help you today. Talking about health, you will feel stressed due to mental stress. Good colour: sky Auspicious number: 8 Good Time: 5:10 AM to 12:20 AM

Libra: 23 September - 22 October With the improvement in the economic situation, you will be able to complete some important tasks today. Also today you can shop for children. Friends will be supportive and will boost your confidence. Maybe today you can enjoy the party, film or go for a long drive with some special friends. Talking about love, people who are single can look for their partners today. It is possible that you can find the prince or princess of your dreams today. If you are married, today is a good day to give a gift to your spouse. Maybe this will also remove their resentment. At the work front, the pressure will be more on the jobless people. Although you will complete all the work on time as per your plan, but you will also have to take care of your health. Good colour: pink Auspicious number: 24 Good Time: 3:30 pm to 8pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a very romantic day for you. From your partner, you will feel the love and warmth that you always expected from them. Today, if you are married, your spouse's mood will also look somewhat changed and they will like to spend more time with you. On the other hand, you are advised not to deal with children more strictly. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Maybe today you spend too much on things of comfort. Relationship with parents will be good and you will get emotional support. You can get good results at the work front as well. Today you will be able to complete an important task successfully, which will make your seniors happy. Good color: Cream Auspicious number: 38 Auspicious time: 9:30 am to 6 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, all your attention will be on your work. You try to complete your pending tasks. For this, you will need solitude today so that you can do your work without any disturbance. Today will be a great day for the students. Especially if you are waiting for the result of your exam then today you can get the proper results of your hard work. Sudden problems may arise in your personal life. Due to misunderstanding, you are possible to have a disagreement with a family member in your house. You better try to handle the situation through dialogue. You can have an argument with your spouse today. Avoid using bad words. Good colour: orange Good score: 45 Good Time: 3:30 pm to 10 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January At the work front, you can get good results. If you do business then it is possible that you will have contact with people with some creative mood, this will also strengthen your financial position in future. People in the service industry can get some great honours in the office today. All these are the result of your hard work, so do not be surprised. Spend wisely today in terms of money, especially today you are advised to avoid making big purchases. Your personal relationship will be full of love. Also, you will get their full support in adverse circumstances. There will be peace in your married life. Today, your spouse is going to do something special for you. They may be planning this surprise for a long time. Good colour: Green Good score: 35 Good Time: 1:15 pm to 5:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today things will be seen working in your favour in the office. It is possible that by looking at your hard work and your seriousness towards work, the opinion of superiors will change about you. It will be better if you keep working like this so that your dream of progress will be fulfilled soon. Today will be normal in terms of money. To strengthen your financial position, you have to work according to the right policies. First of all, keep a record of your expenses properly. Apart from this, it would be good if you take decisions related to investment. Family life will be good. Although you will have more responsibilities today, but with the support of your family members, you will carry out your every responsibility well. Your health will be very good. Good colour: dark yellow Auspicious number: 44 Auspicious time: 11 am to 3 pm