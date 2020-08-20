Daily Horoscope: 19 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your love of physical pleasures can increase. Today you can make a big purchase. However, at this time you are advised to keep an eye on your financial situation. Spending too much can create problems for you in the future. You can be part of an important meeting in the office today. It is better that you take your boss's words seriously. On the other hand, if you do business then today you can expect good profits. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. If your father has been troubled for a few days, today his problem can be solved. The day will be favourable in terms of health. You will be very healthy and agile. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can meet an important person. Your visit will be very memorable. Talking about work, this day is going to be very auspicious for employed people. If your boss is not satisfied with your work for some time, then today you will be able to overcome all their complaints with your best performance. This will increase your ranking and reputation. If you do business then today is going to be a mixed day for you. You may mess up the transaction of money. Your personal life will be happy. You can make some changes in home decoration. Your health will be good. Today you will enjoy your favourite dishes fiercely. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number:35 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Talking about your work, today you will get something less with luck. If you work, you will not get good results despite hard work. It is possible that your seniors will find many faults in the work you do. It is better that you do your work carefully. If you trade food and drink then you have to take special care of cleanliness. Even small omissions can cause heavy losses. Talking about your personal life, if there is tension in your house, then try your best to settle the matter on your behalf otherwise the bitterness in your relationship may increase. Your financial situation will be normal. If you want financial satisfaction, then consider your decisions in terms of money. Exercise daily to stay fit and active. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number:5 Lucky Time: 6:45 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If your business has been running in losses for some time, do not take any decision in a hurry that increases your problem further, especially take your step forward keeping in mind your financial situation. If you are looking for a new job, today you can get a great offer. Your spouse's mood will not be right. It is better that you do not raise any disputed issue. Parents will be in good health and today you will get a chance to spend more time with them. Today will be quite a rush for you, maybe because of this you feel very tired. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number:18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today your stress regarding work may increase. If you work, then the continuous decline in your performance can spoil the mood of your boss. It will be better to focus on your work with a calm mind. On the other hand, if you do business, then avoid arguments with customers, otherwise, your reputation may be tarnished. You may also have to bear the financial loss. The atmosphere of your house will be fine. Your relations with your family will be good. Health-related carelessness can put you in trouble. You better take care of yourself. Your expenses may increase due to doctors and medicines. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number:44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you work, then today a big change can happen in your life. You can get a higher position in the office or you may get a new and bigger responsibility. Today, people related to clothing business can have a big economic benefit. If you are married, avoid any kind of lie to your spouse today, otherwise, you may get a big crack. Students need to be more serious about their studies, especially if you are preparing for a competitive exam, you must work hard. Talking about your health, there can be problems related to the eyes. If you work on a laptop or computer for a long time, then you must not be careless. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number:36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you may feel lethargy, laziness and fatigue. In this case, you must also take some time out for rest. This will make you feel refreshed. Today you may have to work very hard to complete the pending tasks in the office. If you are working in a government department then you can get some good news today. People who have business-related to stationery can benefit today. Any child-related anxiety can haunt you. At the same time, you will not be able to spend much time with your spouse today. Today you may have ideological differences with a close friend. In such a situation you need to behave very calmly and balanced. Also, you have to use your words very thoughtfully. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number:16 Lucky Time: 4:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will be surrounded by many kinds of concerns. Conditions in your house will be unfavourable. There can be a debate between family members. Talking about your finances, today expenses are seen increasing somewhat. It may cost more than your income. It will be better to control your expenses. The day will be fine on the work front. Work pressure will be high on the people doing jobs, so you need to do all your work according to the plans. If you do business, then you are advised to avoid taking any major business decisions today. Businessmen may benefit today. Talking about your health, you may have throat problems. It is better to consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Be a little careful today while using sharp objects, otherwise, an accident may occur. If your superiors in the office remove your mistakes in the work done by you, then you must accept your mistakes with an open heart. Do not let your ego come in the middle, otherwise, you may get in trouble. Businessmen may get mixed results. If you do electronics-related business then today you can benefit. On the other hand, if you are planning a new task, then the plan may get stuck. Your spouse is likely to argue about something. You are advised to control your anger. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will do your work with full energy in the office, which will give you the proper result. If you work best, then today you will be able to meet your target easily. Today will be normal for businessmen. If you are thinking of starting a new business in partnership with someone close to you, then today you may get negative answers from them. Your financial situation will be strong. Today you will be able to repay an old loan. Talking about your personal life, your pungent behaviour can make the elders of your house angry. You better try to soften your behaviour. Talking about your health, avoid eating more greasy, spicy or fried roast food, otherwise, a chronic stomach disease can emerge. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 45 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today your personal life will be your priority. You will try your best to solve small issues in your home. If you are about to take an important decision related to family, then you must also know the opinion of other members of your household. Talking about finances, you are advised to avoid lending money today, otherwise, you may have to bear the loss in the coming days. Talking about work, if you do a job, then you will be able to work easily in adverse conditions in the office. If you have recently started a new business, today you can get a small benefit. You need to work harder for bigger profits. To be physically healthy, you must first keep yourself mentally strong. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 6:00 pm