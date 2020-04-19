Daily Horoscope: 19 April 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today, with the help of a member of the house, your stuck work can be completed. This is the right time to clear all misunderstandings with your spouse. If you want to remove your beloved's displeasure, then it will be better to give them a beautiful surprise today. Talking about your romantic life, today will be a very important day. Single natives can meet a person with whom you will fall in love with at first sight. You are likely to get success at your workplace. If your opponents are obstructing any of your work, then today you can overcome them. You are very likely to succeed. The day is good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you can get a special gift from someone close. This gift can be your favourite which you will be very happy to get. For a long time, you were worried about your domestic issues, but today the atmosphere of the house you may get to see something different. The ongoing dispute between family members will end once peace returns to your home. Your marital life will be happy. Talking about romantic life, today your partner will get the love and support that you expect from them. Today you will feel the same enthusiasm again. If you do a job, then pay full attention to your work otherwise your carelessness can put you in big trouble. Your financial condition will be normal. Talking about health, avoid eating spicy food. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If your love life has started recently, then today you will like to spend more time with your partner so that you can get to know each other more deeply. Today will also be a good day for married couples. Your love will grow. Today your spouse will be in a very good mood. They can fulfill any such wish that you have had in your mind since long. Today will be better than usual in terms of money. However you are advised to avoid making big purchases. You can get proper results at your workplace. If you want promotion, then you can get a good chance to impress your boss. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Take care of your health. Today, some chronic disease can emerge. Also avoid taking too much stress otherwise health can deteriorate significantly. If possible, you must rest by keeping the work aside today. Talking about money, today, due to the recovery of lending money, one of your major concerns will be removed. If you are thinking of doing some work related to money, then time is not favourable for it. You will not get good results today at your workplace. Today your bosses will deal with you very strictly. It is possible that this can also spoil your image. your personal life will be happy. Relations with your family will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August To maintain happiness and peace in your married life, you have to avoid doubting your spouse, otherwise there may be a big rift in your relationship. If you have any doubt in your mind, openly talk to your beloved. Speaking of work, businessmen today have to be careful. There may be an obstacle in your work. Today your opponents can spoil your work. At the same time, today will be a normal day for the employed people. In terms of money, you will get luck. You will be able to earn extra money with your understanding. However, if you do not follow any wrong way to earn money soon, it will be better. Today, your health will be good and you will feel positive. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you can make up your mind to do something different from your daily routine. It is possible that you make some good plans at home. You will see improvement in health, so that you will feel good mentally. Meditate by taking some time every day and this will keep you fresh. The day will be normal in terms of money. If you get any chance to earn money today, then make a decision in your own mind, do not hurry otherwise you may get into trouble. The situation will be favorable at your workplace. You will move forward using your new ideas. Your bosses will also be very happy to see your ability. Today will be normal for businessmen. The day is not good for doing any work that has huge expenditure. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today, you will get more attention in your spiritual lessons and you will feel mental peace. Talking about your work, if you want to be successful, then you have to be a bit more serious about your work. Working people need more attention at work at this time. Take special care of your time. Your financial situation will be weak today. If you do not spend thoughtfully, then you may face a big financial crisis. your personal life will be happy. Today you will get a lot of relief from solving any domestic issue. If you are married then today will be a very romantic day with your spouse. Your happiness will increase by getting along with your beloved. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today, your spouse, forgetting all the old things and bitterness, can once again extend his hand towards you with love. In such a situation, you must also release your anger. Some positive things can happen in your romantic life as well. Today, after a long time, your meeting will be special. Apart from this, your partner can also give you a cute gift. Talking about health, today there will be some stress on working, due to which you will feel tired. However in the second part of the day you will get enough time to rest. You better take advantage of it. Due to lack of money, your plans may get hampered today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 5:15 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Your day will be very blissful today. Today you will find yourself stress free. Talking about the work, seeing the way you are working, your seniors can entrust you with a new and important task. It is possible that you will soon progress. Results in Your marital life will also be as per expectation. The mutual understanding with your spouse will improve and the love between you will remain. Time is favorable for students. Your trend in studies will increase. Speaking of money, expenses will be some work today. The day is good for making new economic plans. Health related matters will be better today. Equipped with high energy, you will complete your work fast. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work, then learn to face the challenges that come your way, do not panic and do not back down. Do your work with full confidence, soon you will get proper results. Businessmen can get some relief today. You can start a new plan. Your health must be your priority at this time. For this, you need to balance your personal and professional life. Do not be careless about your health by taking too much workload. Timely food and rest are also necessary along with work. You must also make time for family. If you are married, today you have some differences with your spouse. You may forget any promise made to them. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is auspicious on the work front. If you do business then you can expect good profit today. If you want to start a new business then at this time you must first do a small cost business. You are likely to get good results. Your financial position will be strong. However, you need to rein in your rising expenses. Any problem going on in married life will be solved. It is possible that your spouse's anger may calm down today and there will be a change in their behavior. Talking about romantic life, your habit of getting angry with your partner on small matters like this is not good for your relationship. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:45 pm