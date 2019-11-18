Daily Horoscope: 18 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your patience and courage will increase today and you will be able to dominate your enemies. You may face problems due to your spouse's poor health. At this time they need good care. In the office, if you postpone your important tasks until tomorrow, your boss may be angry with you. It's better to complete them by today. Family life will be full of happiness and you will get full support from your family members. In matters related to money, make your decisions carefully. Your habit of spending on others may get you in trouble. Some differences between relatives and friends may arise. The day is going to be very romantic for loving couples. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 10:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you may get good results in the workplace. Seeing your creativity, your seniors will be happy which may give you additional benefits. You may get an opportunity to have fun today which will make you spend a lot. However, you are advised to keep an eye on your budget too. Your enthusiasm will increase with the love and support of your parents. Investment done today will be beneficial for traders. If you are planning to start a new task, then the day is auspicious to start your plan. But it would be better if you first consult your elders in this matter. Today, your stubborn nature may cause some trouble. Better keep this in mind and avoid doing it. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 11:25 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house and you will spend a fun day with your loved ones. Today you may also get a chance to roam around with them. You are likely to get a special gift from your parents which will increase your happiness even more. Your efforts to improve your married life will be successful today. Your spouse will leave their tough attitude and will treat you with love. Today you will get new sources of income and financial conditions will improve. While talking to your elders, take special care of your speech and behaviour. Maybe you can say something which will hurt their feelings. Time is favourable in terms of health. Today you will enjoy your favourite food. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 3:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today, all your tensions will be solved and you will get a sigh of relief. The ongoing financial problems will also be solved today. The day is good to fulfil your hobbies. For some time you were not able to pay attention to yourself, but today you will find time for yourself too. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. If any of your work is stuck for some reasons, it will be completed today with the help of your superiors. Business-related travels will be very profitable. Talking about love, if you are single then you are going to get a love proposal. There will be happiness and peace in married life. The relationship with your spouse will remain strong. Parents will also be supportive today. There will be no problem regarding health. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 43 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There's a strong possibility that some of your old legal matters may get solved today which will give you a big benefit. If today you complete all your work as planned, you are very likely to get success. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. For some time, your boss or other high officials were dissatisfied with your work, but due to your constant efforts and improvement, their thinking will change towards you. Business people are expected to get good benefits. On the economic front, the day will be better than usual. Today you can shop for your children and by seeing their happiness, you will experience mental peace. The relationship with your spouse will improve after a long dispute. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September The atmosphere of the house will not be good today as some differences with parents are possible. You better pay attention to your words while talking. Today, you may face some challenges but will get full support from your spouse. On the economic front, the day is not favourable. Your income will be good but expenses will not be under control. It's better to balance your earnings and expenses well. At the workplace, your boss's behaviour will not be right towards you. You should focus more on your work rather than others and do not waste time on unnecessary things. The day will be romantic for loving couples. Today you may get a chance to hang out with your partner at a place of your choice. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will be worried more about your children. Their careless attitude and stubborn nature may give you tensions. If possible, try to spend some time with them and make them understand. You may take some important decisions with your business partner today which will bring your good benefits in future. On the other hand, employees are advised to complete their work on time otherwise it may cause problems. Take care while spending money today otherwise it may weaken your financial condition and hamper your plans. In the evening you may get a chance to spend some good time with friends. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Conditions will be favourable in married life. Today, your spouse will live up to your expectations and both of you will be happy to get along with each other. In the office, you need to be careful with your colleagues and do not share your secrets otherwise, they may take advantage of your situation or use it against you. The day will be a bit difficult for businessmen. Tensions related to the functioning of your business may arise. Quarrel with your partner is also possible. You are advised to take extra precautions regarding your health, especially if you are travelling. Financial situation will be your normal today. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 23 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Some of your earlier problems may get solved today. After a long time, the atmosphere at home will be peaceful and you will spend some good time with your loved ones. Happiness will come from the child's side and they will respect you. From the work front, businessmen may get some good benefits with their hard work. Timings are also favourable for employed people and there are strong chances of their progress. Marital life will be blissful. Both of you will understand your responsibilities and will support each other. All other tasks will be completed today without any hindrance. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 29 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 2:25 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There are possibilities of improvement in your financial conditions. With the help of friends, but you can get a new source of income. Not only this, you may also get some additional financial profits from your new work which you have started recently. Even if you face minor problems in the business, you will get full support from your father. There will be happiness and peace in married life. You may get a chance to spend some good time with your spouse. If any of your work was stuck from the past few days, then today it may get completed. In the office, you will meet the expectations of your superiors. Health will be fine and you will stay fresh and energetic throughout the day. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius 20 January - 18 February Problems in marital life are likely to increase today. The ongoing differences between you both may get deepen and it will increase the tension at home. Such problems will dominate your mind and you will not be able to work properly at the office today. Try to avoid it as much as possible. If you do business in partnership, disagreements with your business partner may occur. If you are unable to reach any conclusion, it is better to solve the problem by taking advice from a third experienced person. Talking about romantic life, your relationship will be even stronger than before. The day will be fine in terms of money. At this time you need to focus more on savings. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12: 20 pm