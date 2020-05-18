Daily Horoscope: 18 may 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be a memorable day for you. You can get a beautiful surprise from someone close to you. After a long time, you will feel happy today. Talking about money, it is advisable to avoid borrowing today. Do not borrow if it is not necessary. When it comes to work, avoid taking too much work stress because in such a situation you will not be able to work diligently. If your performance declines at this time it may be difficult for you. The atmosphere of the house will be good. You will get full support of your family members and your relationship with your life partner will also be strengthened. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. However, it is not right for you to get out of the house more, so take special care of this thing. Good color: Red Auspicious number: 21 Auspicious time: 4:30 am to 2:20 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If there is an unknown fear in your mind, take it out and pay full attention to your work. Do not be under any dilemma because you are trying in the right direction. If you work, today will be the day to complete an important task. Merchants' day will be beneficial only. It will be good for you if you follow the rules of the government. Money will be fine. Today you are advised to avoid any kind of stubbornness. If you do this then the loss will be yours. Talking about health, you can get upset due to sudden back pain today. To get rid of it, you must do light exercise daily. Good color: Dark Green Auspicious number: 4 Good Time: 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Avoid laziness if you want to be healthy. Exercise daily with good food and also to keep yourself healthy and fresh. Negligence with health at this time; On the other hand, today, life-partner's mood may be overwhelming for you. In some cases today you have to be careful. If you face any adverse situation then try to handle it wisely. Do not let the matter hold too much otherwise it can be difficult. If you work, today you will be able to complete some important and big work on time. This will increase your honor, respect and reputation. The seniors will be very happy with you. On the economic front, the day will be better. It would not be right to make any major investment at this time. Good color: Yellow Lucky number: 28 Good Time: 2:00 pm to 5:55 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Working stress may increase today. In such a situation, you are advised to devote all your time to your work. The current situation is not in your interest but soon some good opportunities may come in your hands, so keep moving forward with positive thoughts. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. You can discuss domestic issues with your family, especially today you will get full support from parents. On the other hand, today, the mood of your life partner will not be right. Their bitter words can hurt your heart. You better keep yourself calm. You need to pay more attention to your children, especially as their compatibility worsens. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Many types of thoughts can come to mind. In such a situation, your physical health can be affected. Good color: Light Green Lucky number: 20 Auspicious time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The beginning of the day will be very good. Today suddenly you will get some good news which will make you very happy. On the economic front, the day will be beneficial. You can get success today in an effort to strengthen your financial position. Working stress may be reduced today. Be it a job or business, you will work hard. Some stalled tasks can be completed, this will increase your enthusiasm once again. Your personal life will be happy, you will have a very good time with your family members today. However, you have to keep in mind that do not let any third person interfere in your personal matters, otherwise the peace of your house may be disturbed. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. Health matters will be perfect today. Good color: Saffron Lucky number: 30 Auspicious time: 9:35 am to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will pay more attention to your personal life. You can make some necessary changes in your home. Most of your time will go from cleaning to decorating. Apart from this, after a long time you will spend a good time with your parents today. Maybe today you will also get to learn something good from them. Speaking of work, today your boss will be angry with you. If you have made a mistake, then you must accept it with an open heart. You better deal with this matter wisely. If you trade milk, you can earn a lot of profit today. Your financial situation will be better today. Good color: White Lucky number: 23 Good Time: 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Your habit of taking small things to heart can spoil today's day. You better avoid it Today you will lack patience. In such a situation, you must not take any important decisions. Often, you do not only harm yourself but also others. Talking about the work, try to complete your pending tasks as soon as possible, otherwise your seniors may deal strictly with you. Businessmen may incur losses today. Don't worry too much, soon the situation will improve. Mental stress is also making you physically weak. It is better not to play with your health. Good color: Green Auspicious number: 11 Good time: 5:30 am to 11:00 am

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be beneficial in terms of money. Today you can earn money from a source that you have not thought about. Your worries will be overcome by improving the economic situation. If you were feeling more of a workload for the last few days, today you will get relief. Your work will be completed ahead of time, giving you enough time for yourself. You better use this time. Those who trade medicine can get good benefits. There may be a problem in personal life today. Your family members may be disturbed. You better try to clear all misconceptions wisely. Health matters will be fine today. Good color: White Auspicious number: 19 Good Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will face adverse situations with full confidence. Do not make any kind of haste today while working in office, otherwise mistakes can happen to you. It is not right for you to make such mistakes at this time. If you do business then you can get a good chance of making profit today. However, you must make all your business decisions carefully. Some reforms are possible financially. Do not take any wrong step in the matter of making quick profits. Talking about personal life, talk to your spouse today only after seeing the mood of your spouse, otherwise there may be a dispute between you. Health-friendly. Good color: Light Pink Lucky number: 14 Auspicious time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be obstacles in the work, especially the plans of the businessmen can get stuck today. You will be very disappointed in this. Talking about money, today is not a good day. Economic loss is possible. Apart from this, your secret enemies will also be active today. You better be careful. If due to any reason you have to go out of the house today, you must take full care. As far as possible, at least people come in contact, otherwise your health may deteriorate. The atmosphere of the house will be good. Your family members will get full support in difficult times. Try to spend more time with your life partner, otherwise you will have to face their displeasure. Good color: Sky Blue Auspicious number: 6 Auspicious time: 9:00 am to 1:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be auspicious for the businessmen of this sign. You may get a golden opportunity. If you do electronics related business then you can expect good profit. On the other hand, working professionals are advised to be careful today. Instead of arguing with your seniors on anything, you must give importance to their words, in this you have goodness. Money will be fine. Your budget will be balanced. Talking about health, control your increasing weight soon, otherwise you can get serious disease. Apart from this, you will also have to take full care of your father's health. Good color: Red Auspicious number: 8 Good Time: 5:00 pm to 7:20 pm