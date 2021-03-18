Daily Horoscope: 18 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April On the work front you may get mixed results. If you do a job then in the office today you are advised to take special care of your behavior. Avoid getting into trouble with colleagues over trivial matters. At the same time, profit is being made for businessmen. However, it will be better if you do not take any wrong decision in the matter of making a quick profit. Today will be an expensive day on the economic front. There may be a sudden arrival of guests at home. The relationship with your spouse will remain in harmony and you will get full support of your sweetheart. Your health will be good. Yoga and meditation daily will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 5:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are unemployed and have been seeking employment for a long time, then today is going to be a very auspicious day for you. You can get a great chance. Businessmen may face some new challenges. However, you will face every difficulty with courage. Talking about personal life, your house environment will be very tense due to the sudden deterioration of the health of a member of your household. Talking about money, your income may increase. You can get a good chance of earning money. As far as your health is concerned, there can be any problem related to your eyes. Therefore, get them checked. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you trade and are planning to make a big investment, then you have to make your decisions very carefully otherwise there may be loss in place of profit. If your boss entrusts you with an important task, then try to do it carefully. If you make a single mistake, then you may have to suffer the wrong result. Talking about personal life, along with work, you will have to try to give enough time to your family as well. Your wrong attitude can make people unhappy, especially try to show more time with children. Your financial condition will be fine. Avoid this day to spend on something big. Your deteriorating health can increase your problem. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 34 Good Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will not be good for you in terms of money. To strengthen your financial position, you will work hard on your behalf. You do not need to be disappointed if you do not get the results you expected. Soon your hard work can be successful. There will be full support of your seniors in the office and all your work will be completed without any hindrance. There may be a good economic benefit for the natives who eat food items. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders of your house. You will spend a great time with your spouse in the second part of the day. To stay healthy, stay away from stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 8 Good Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Take some care while walking on the road, otherwise you might get into an accident. If you are a student, do not be a little negligent about your studies at this time. Keep practicing continuously. If you are facing any hindrance in your education, then seek the help of your gurus and elders. Money will be in good condition. If you are planning to shop then the day is good for this. The workload will be more on the employed people. However, you will work hard on your behalf and will complete all the tasks successfully. Today will be a very important day for the sales people. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. When it comes to health, make a habit of eating on time. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Good Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is a very auspicious day for you. Suddenly one of your major problems may come to an end. Talking about money, if you are trying to increase your income then you can get success today. However, whatever decision is taken in the matter of money, be very considerate. Talking about the work, your boss will be very impressed by your hard work and honesty in the office. They may also decide your progress. The natives who are in the business of medicine can have a good economic benefit. Your personal life will be happy. There will be unity among the members of your household. If you are unmarried, then your marriage is going on. If there is a proposal for your marriage today, then it can be considered. You will be in good health. Today you will be very energetic and refreshed. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very important day for you. Businessmen in iron industry can get a chance to earn big profits. You can make a big deal. The natives who do business in partnership are likely to have tremendous economic benefits after a long time. If you work and are working on an important project in the office, then your role will be appreciated today. Boss will be very satisfied with your work. If you continue to work hard in this way, soon you will be at the peak of success. There can be a big improvement in your financial condition. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Today, you will spend a loving day with your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, today there may be problems like gas, indigestion, acidity etc. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 12:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There may be a quarrel with senior officials in the office. It would be better for you to keep your behavior balanced and avoid using wrong words, otherwise your job may be in danger. Also, it will have a bad effect on your image as well. Businessmen are advised not to make any haste in terms of money. If you do any major transaction related to money today, be more cautious. Today will prove to be a good result for the students. If you have recently taken an exam, then you are very likely to get success. If you talk about money, then avoid doing lending it today. Your concern about the health of your spouse may increase. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is the day for you to be mixed. First of all, let's talk about the normal days of working people. You will get a big relief from the pending work. Secondary trade may cause economic losses to the natives. It is possible that the debt burden may increase on you. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. Suddenly an old issue may emerge and your home environment may deteriorate. However soon everything will be quiet. Try to improve your rapport with your family members. If you have diabetes, take care of yourself. Auspicious Color: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you have any dilemma about your career, then you need to consult a good and experienced advisor. Do not take any decision of your own. The office environment will be quite good. Today you will complete all your work with full positive energy. The natives working in the stock market are likely to get results as expected today. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You can get a chance to go for a walk with your loved ones. Your spouse's mood will be quite romantic. You will be very happy to get the love and support of your beloved. If you have blood pressure, then you are advised to avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Be more careful while using the vehicle today. You have to avoid driving at high speed. Relationship with your parents will be strong and you will get their affection. If your relationship with your spouse has not been going well for some time, today is a good day to celebrate yourself. May be everything is normal between you. Talking about your work, an important meeting can be held in the office today. It is possible that the burden of responsibilities may increase on you. The people working in hardware, dairy products, cosmetics, clothes etc. can get good benefits. The condition of the money will be satisfactory. Today you can buy a gift for yourself. Your health will be good for you, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 12:20 pm