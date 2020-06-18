Daily Horoscope: 18 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be worried about health. Avoid cold water, cold drinks etc. Otherwise the problem may increase. It would be better to rest at home today. Ignoring your health at this time may weigh heavily on you. To strengthen your financial position, you cannot be a spendthrift. Apart from this, do economic transactions thoughtfully. The day of working people will be normal. At the same time, businessmen can benefit from any work done in partnership. There will be happiness in your personal life. If you are struggling with any problem, today with the help of your family, your problems will be removed. Your relationship with your spouse will be strong. Your dear ones will increase your enthusiasm. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 12:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will pay more attention to personal life today. You will also try to calm the turmoil in your mind about the bitterness that is going on in your relationships. Today you will love to spend more and more time with your whole family. Some household members may be unhappy with you. In such a situation, you have to act wisely. Do not be negligent in the matter of money, otherwise you may suffer the wrong result. Avoid engaging with colleagues if you work. Do not interfere much in the case of others. On the other hand, businessmen may have to work very hard today. Whatever you do, stay within the ambit of rules and legislation. When it comes to your health, avoid being very angry otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the work front, you will get good results today. Today all your work will be completed according to your plan. Whether it is a job or business, you will definitely get success today. Talking about money, today will be a good day for you. Due to the sudden receipt of money, it will solve your problem related to it, the work that has been stopped due to money will be completed today and your big worry will be removed, there may be a sudden problem in your personal life. You will be under a lot of stress due to the deteriorating health of a member of the household. You may have some problems with your spouse. If you will keep your words in peace then soon everything will be normal between you. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 10:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you do business then today you will get good results. You will get relief from money related concerns. If you want to do some new work, then it is better to start at a small level this time. The job-seekers will get the support of your seniors and some of your important work will be completed on time today. In the second part of the day you will have some opportunity to have fun. You will enjoy this day with your family and friends. Respect your spouse. If there is some change in the nature of your beloved, then try to know their problems through conversation. Talking about health, today will be a good day. You should do yoga and meditation regularly. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very difficult for you on the economic front. There is a high probability of loss of money. It would be better if you take your decisions carefully in terms of money. If you work, then you should use your time well. Try to complete your pending tasks otherwise you may suffer the wrong result. On the other hand, businessmen can get some relief today. If you were caught in a legal bet, then your problem will be solved today and your stuck work will start once again. There will be happiness in your personal life. Relations with your family members will be good and you will also get emotional support. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you work then today you may have to face any adverse situation. Cooperation with colleagues can be problematic and they may oppose you. It would be better if you keep calm and try to handle the matter. There can be bickering in your personal life today. By ignoring the small things, you can maintain the peace of your home, especially keep your behavior right with your spouse. Your angry nature can drive you away from your loved ones. Talking about health, you are advised to avoid stress or getting angry today, otherwise today your health is possible to decline. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October To avoid an economic crisis, you have to pay special attention to some things. First of all you have to rein in your extravagance. Apart from this, if you are trying to increase your income, then you may feel frustrated on this day, but you keep trying, your hard work will soon bring color. The people who are working today should be careful not to talk too much in the middle of work and take full care of time. Today will be a good day for businessmen. Today you can get small fat benefits. There will be peace in your personal life. However, you need to take some time out of your busy routine for loved ones too. Talking about health, you may have some back related problems. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 12:25 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today will be a mixed result for you. Employees will have a normal day. Today the work pressure will be less. You will also keep pace with senior officers. At the same time, other businessmen will have to take every decision carefully at this time, especially if you are thinking about new business, then you must not hurry. Students need to pay more attention to studies. If they are careless then your problems may increase. Stress is possible in your personal life. Today you can have a conversation with a member of your house. When it comes to health, be very careful about eating and drinking. Avoid eating fried, roasted or spicy food. You should consume fresh fruits and green vegetables more. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:55 am to 11:30 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be the beginning of the day. You will feel positive and you will be very excited. You will try to complete the tasks which have been pending for a long time. Today, you will feel more in religious work. You can also help the needy. Talking about work, if you do a job and you are not getting the results according to your hard work, then at this time you will have to work patiently. Time is not favorable for taking any important decision. businessmen will avoid taking any work in haste. Today, you can have a feeling with someone about money. Do not do any work in your mind which will harm you. The day will be better in terms of health. Physically you will feel good. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you work then today, skill in negotiation will prove to be your strong side. Your boss will be very happy with your understanding and efficiency. This day will be full of ups and downs for businessmen. Today you will not get the expected results. Talking about money, you are advised to avoid taking a big loan, otherwise in the coming time you may face a big problem. Also, try to maintain a balance between income and expenditure. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Your family will get emotional support. If you live far away from home, soon you may get a chance to spend time with your loved ones. The day is favorable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be very important on the work front. Today, a big problem will be solved. Employed people may face a big challenge today. If you work with your intelligence and hard work, then you will surely get success. Apart from this, you should not depend on others for any of your work. The atmosphere of the house will be quite good. You will get a chance to spend time with your loved ones and you will share your happiness and sorrow with them. Today financial benefits are possible from your father. If you are married then the behavior of your spouse will be somewhat mysterious. It would be better if you talk to them openly. The day is good in terms of health. You will feel very fresh. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 10:45 am to 12:25 pm