Daily Horoscope: 18 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you can get a chance to help someone in need. You will help the person according to your ability, which will give you a lot of happiness. Merchants are advised to keep their necessary documents intact. Today there is a possibility of misplacement of any important document, due to which you may face a lot of problems. If you do a job, then any of your difficult tasks will be easily completed today. Senior officers will be very happy with you and you will get good results soon. There will be peace in your personal life today. However, to overcome the bitterness of relationships, you need to understand your loved ones. It will be better today to open your heart to your family members. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 5:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today will be good for you in terms of work. If you do the job then you will get full support of senior officers. Apart from this, you will also keep pace with colleagues. Everything is expected to run at normal speed in the office today. If you do business and you have been troubled by some legal matter for some time, then there is a strong possibility of getting rid of it today. However in future you need to keep these things in mind so that your work is not affected. Your personal life will be happy. You can get a great gift from parents. Talking about health, you are advised to be more vigilant about this global epidemic. It is better not to wear masks and gloves before leaving your house. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you are not able to focus on your work properly due to the ongoing discord in your personal life, then you must focus on your work by diverting your attention from such things. This time is very important for you, job or business, so do not waste your time on unnecessary things. You can get good fruit today in terms of money. Investments made in the past may yield the expected results. Presumably this will remove your money related problems. On the other hand, today you will have to avoid lending otherwise your money may get stuck for a long time. The day will be mixed in terms of health. Physical health problems can cause mental stress. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are thinking of starting a new business, then you have to make your decisions very wisely. Avoid getting caught in legal tricks, otherwise you may incur a huge loss. Working people are advised to complete all their work on time. It is possible that your boss will entrust you with some big and important task with high hopes. In such a situation, try hard to win their hearts so that your dream of progress will be fulfilled soon. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get a chance to spend more time with your parents today. Talking about health, avoid using mobiles, laptops or computers for a long time, otherwise a small problem related to the eyes can take a big form. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are worried about your increasing weight, then you must do yoga regularly. With this you will not only be physically but mentally strong too. If you work in a multinational company, you can get some good news today. However, do not do anything that you must be embarrassed by coming into overconfidence. Businessmen can get some benefit with the help of their big contacts. If you have a small business, then you are advised to be careful in the second part of the day. Today you can get good results in married life. Your relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Money will be better than normal. If you want to get rid of your debts as soon as possible, avoid spending unnecessarily and focus on saving as much as possible. Remember, the pot fills with a drop. The atmosphere of your house will be very good today. Today some good news can be received from far away, due to which all the members of your house will be very happy. If you follow your father's direction, then you will get the benefit soon. If you work and some of your work is pending for a long time, then try to complete it today. Business days will be beneficial for the people, especially if your work is of iron, wood, dairy, gold and silver, stationery, then you can expect big profit today. The day will be favorable from the point of view of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you work then avoid arguing or confrontation with your colleagues in office, otherwise you may get in big trouble. Stay away from negative emotions like anger and ego. Businessmen are advised to avoid making big economic transactions. You have to be more careful in terms of money. Talking about personal life, you will reduce your stress by getting love and support from your spouse. It is possible that today you will also get a beautiful gift from them. It will be better if you also give full support on your behalf. You will feel better today due to improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you will feel positive and will face adversity with courage. All your attention will be on your work. If you do the job, you will complete all your tasks at a fast pace and very closely. Businessmen may receive less than the planned profits. However, you do not have to be disappointed because not every day is the same. Your personal life will be happy. Your spouse will get full support and both of you will fulfill your domestic responsibilities together. Today will be normal for you in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you can get a chance to participate in any social function. It is better that you follow social distancing completely. Today will be a challenging day for businessmen. If you want to grow your business then you need to make some important decisions. If you do a job, then abandon laziness and do your work with complete honesty and hard work. Your job theft can spoil your boss's mood. Today you are likely to argue with your father about money. In such a situation, you are advised to control anger. Don't get excited and say something that hurts your father's feelings. If you are married, then you also need to pay attention to your spouse. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Positive thoughts will flow in your mind which will reduce your stress and you will get a new energy. Today you will be able to do all your work diligently. If you do a job, your talent will be revealed to everyone. Today you can also be a part of an important meeting. If you do business today, after a lot of hard struggle, money will be benefited. Your hard work will be successful and your confidence will also increase. Talking about personal life, today you will try your best to address all the complaints of your life partner. Maybe you can make some good plans for them. Due to lack of money, any of your stalled work can be completed today, which will remove your big worry. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Health related problems may occur. If there is any lung problem, consult a doctor immediately. A little carelessness can increase your problems. Today will not be a good day in terms of money. If you have taken a small loan then today the creditor can pressure you to return the money. In such a situation, you will be under a lot of stress. At this time you need to be patient. If you work, then your seniors in the office will not be satisfied with the work done by you. They may also remove some drawbacks. It is better that you pay attention to their words so that you do not repeat such mistakes in future. Today will be normal for businessmen. Today you will feel somewhat alone. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm