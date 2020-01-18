Daily Horoscope: 18 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today problems in your personal life will increase your stress. No matter where you are, whether at home or office, you will have trouble concentrating on your work. Today you are going to be busy with many responsibilities. It is possible that due to this you will feel a little pressure. If you express your anger in the office it can cause trouble for you. Avoid needlessly venting your anger on others. In such a situation, there is a possibility of conflict with your colleagues. You will make every effort to improve your financial situation, but you will not get any significant success, which may disappoint you. You need to be a little careful on this day. You can be a victim of a conspiracy or someone close can cheat on you. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:35 am to 3:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You are under stress for some time now, but today you can get rid of any big worries. Maybe a problem related to your personal life can be resolved. Also, some pending cases will be resolved today. It is possible that the decision will come in your favour in a matter related to property, which will give you a big benefit. When it comes to work, do not take a risk or take the decision in a haste. You will find success after overcoming the challenges in business. Today, there will be differences between you and your life partner and that can cause mutual estrangement. During the conversation with your beloved, if you use your words without thinking, then there can be a big dispute between you both. In such a situation, you will have to control what you say. Also, your health will improve. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Marital life will be blissful. There will be harmony in your relationship and you will get full support of each other. Today you can go for a picnic with your spouse. Talking about work, today will be a very hard day. If you work, then the pressure will be placed on you to finish a particular job on time. You may also get the full support of your colleagues with your seniors. This day is expected to be normal for businessmen. Today you will not be able to get any special profit but you have to travel a lot. Talking about finances, your struggle will continue even today. If you want to strengthen your financial position, then you have to make some serious decisions. Today will not be a good day in terms of health. Your physical problems can also increase due to mental stress. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 2:45 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Work on the big plans you were making and it can start from today itself. Apart from this, some of your work, which was not being done for a long time, will also be completed today without any hindrance. This is likely to give you financial benefits. Your personal life will be full of love and happiness. In any important matter, you will get the full support of your parents and siblings. Today you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. You will complete all your tasks with full enthusiasm and therefore, you will also get a chance to have fun today. You will feel better by spending time with friends and family members. Love and peace will remain in your married life. On the economic front, things seem to be trending in your favour. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky number: 34 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you keep a little control over your anger, then your quarrels with people around you may be reduced a bit. You have to understand that your aggressive attitude is causing bitterness in all your relationships. Treat parents with respect. If they give you any advice, it is for your own good. It is better that you do not hurt their feelings. Talking about the work, your office environment will be very tensed today. It is possible that your bosses' mood is very bad. Today, they can keep an eye on your work. In such a situation, you have to avoid any kind of negligence. The day will be normal in terms of money. Today you will spend keeping in mind your budget. The day is not good in the case of romantic relationships. Your family members will be unhappy about your relationship. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Before making any kind of promise today, you must think if you will be able to fulfil it or not. Today you will be in a very good mood all day. Your financial position will remain strong. Today you can spend a lot of money on travelling and entertainment. There will be peace in your personal life. Due to the good rapport with your relatives, your home environment will be very good. There will also be full support from your spouse. Today after a long time, both of you will spend enough time with each other. If you talk about your work, then the day will be very important for employed people. You will have some great success. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 41 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 1:15 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today many kinds of negative thoughts can come to your mind due to which you will feel quite discharged. Today you have to control your emotions, especially excessive anger can prove harmful for you. Do not get into any kind of argument with your high officials or colleagues, otherwise, your reputation will be tarnished and your job can also be lost. On the other hand, business people have to be a little careful today. Time is not favourable for doing anything new. Also, you are likely to suffer a loss. Keeping the work aside, if you pay more attention today, it will be good for your health. Your marital life will be normal. Today your father's health will be bad but your financial condition will be better than usual. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Your family responsibilities may increase due to which you will feel quite tired. Today, the spouse will give you full support on his behalf. You also need to pay attention to children at this time. Avoid making financial decisions without thinking otherwise your money may get stuck somewhere. Today if you use wrong words it can cause problems for you. In such a situation, it is good for you to talk with a lot of respect. You will get the desired result at your workplace, particularly people who are unemployed. Today will be a good day for the businessmen too. This is not the time to be sad by remembering old things but to change your mind and move forward. If someone expects help from you then do not disappoint them. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will have a very good day in the office and even your colleagues will be in a good mood today. The day will be spent laughing and joking. Also, you will finish your work fast. Businessmen will be lucky today as well. The day is favourable for any big transaction. Your health will be very good as well. Your personal life will be blissful. Your love and bonding with your family members will increase. You will spend a very relaxed time, especially with your mother. The day is good for a romantic trip with your spouse. On the economic front, the day will be beneficial. Everyday work will be completed on time, which will give you relief. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 4:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today your luck will be strong and in most of the cases, you will get positive results. Your increased confidence will help you achieve your goal. Today you can take some important decisions and you will stick to your point. Talking about your romantic life, today you will enjoy a long drive with your partner. If you are still single then today you will know that there is someone who secretly loves you. In such a situation, you must give them a chance. May this relationship will be successful in the future. Today will be a better day on the economic front. Today, you are likely to get financial benefit from your father. Try to maintain peace and harmony with your colleagues and seniors in the office. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 1:40 pm to 5:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today, you have to be cautious about your health, if there is any problem, then you must go to the doctor immediately and check. Talking about work, today you can take some risky decisions, especially the businessmen may have to take such steps to get success in their projects. Today will be a very auspicious day for the working people. Looking at your capabilities, your seniors can give you a new assignment. Stars are in your favour, therefore work hard and you may soon benefit financially. Today you can spend a lot of money on buying things of comfort. If you are thinking of spending some money, then buy a new property, you will definitely get its benefit in the future. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm