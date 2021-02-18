Daily Horoscope: 18 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you use your precious time instead of thinking unnecessarily, then it will be better for you to stay away from the worries and focus on your important tasks. Negligence towards work in the office can cause problems for you. Also, you are advised to avoid any debate with colleagues. Today is a very lucky day for people who trade gold and silver. You can get good financial benefit. Conditions in family life will be stressful. Your association with the elders of your house may deteriorate. It will be good for you not to do any irresponsible act in anger. must as far as your health is concerned, today you can be troubled by cough, cold, cold etc. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:40 pm to 6:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very auspicious day for the people associated with the field of art. You can have some great success. The people working in transport need to be more vigilant in legal matters. Today you can suffer heavy losses. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Today you can spend a lot more money on hobby fun. Talking about personal life, treat your spouse with respect. Avoid confronting each other on small matters. In the evening you will get an opportunity to attend any Manglik program. Talking about health, today is the day for you to be alright. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:40 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Use your words very carefully. Your sharp speech can hurt the feelings of your loved ones today, especially try to keep your pace with the elders of your house. There is a strong possibility of improvement in the situation of money. Your income may increase. Business-minded people are advised to avoid taking any risky decision today. If you work in a foreign company. You can get some good news today. Students can get proper results from their hard work. If you are trying for higher education, then today will be very auspicious for you. Talking about health, there may be a problem related to bones. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. You may have to run a lot, whether job or business. The boss can review your work in the office, it will be better to do your small work carefully. Business-minded people are advised to avoid making any major economic transactions today. Marital life will be happy. Today will be a blissful day with your family members. Today you can also shop fiercely for your family members. Your financial benefit from your father is possible. As far as your health is concerned, if you are having any problem for a long time then you need to consult a doctor immediately. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 33 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August You are advised to be more careful in terms of money, especially today you need to avoid borrowing and giving. Do not be in any hurry in your important work in the office. Today is expected to be very profitable for businessmen in the cosmetics industry. A small talk with your spouse can be frustrated. Today the atmosphere of your house will be quite tense. There may be plans to hang out with friends in the second half of the day. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to be more alert towards this global epidemic. Negligence can increase your problems. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you have recently started a new job and you are not getting the results as expected, then you need to avoid hurrying. You must work with patience, you will definitely get good results from your hard work when the time comes. Today is going to be a very important day for the people working in government jobs. You can get the transfer you want. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Relationship with family members will be good. mustToday suddenly there is also the possibility of getting wealth. Talking about health, today you can be troubled by headaches. Avoid working continuously, you also need to rest with work. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 3:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today your concern about money may increase. A sudden increase in expenses will make your budget unbalanced. In the case of money, you are advised to be more careful. Talking about work, today you will not feel much at work. You may feel lethargy and laziness. This time is very important for you, so do not take such carelessness and concentrate on your work. Businessmen need to keep a good rapport with their employees else the loss will be theirs. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Spouse will have some bad mood. It will be good for you to avoid talking to them on contentious issues. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 10:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November People related to electronic business can get tremendous financial benefit. People working in hotels or restaurants also have great chances of getting the expected results. Employees will have a normal day. Today all your work will be completed smoothly. Your financial condition will be good. You can also shop for any valuables. Relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness. Your mutual understanding will improve and your love will increase. You will get full support of your beloved in fulfilling domestic responsibilities. If you are a student, today there can be a big obstacle in your education. Although you do not need to worry, soon your problem will be resolved. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Dark yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today is going to be a very important day for you on the family front. Today you can make a big decision. While taking any decision, you also need to take the opinion of other members of your family. Avoid making one-sided decisions. The rift with your spouse may end. You need to respect the feelings of your beloved. Your financial condition will be normal. If you are thinking of spending big then you have to avoid it. People working in finance can benefit today. Talking about your health, you are advised to keep your diet balanced. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will get a big relief by completing a work that has been stopped for a long time. If you do a job, then the office environment will be very good. You will work hard on your behalf and try to give your best. Today is going to be a good day for the timber business. You can get a big financial benefit. Talk about personal life, then try to keep your relationship with your father strong. If your mother's health is not going well for some time, then there can be a big improvement in her health today. At this time they need proper care. Also, you have to keep them away from stress. On the economic front, the day is going to be expensive. Talking about your health, if you have any disease related to heart, then avoid negligence. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1: 55 pm to 6:50 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Carelessness towards health can increase your difficulties. Chronic disease can emerge. You better take care of yourself. If you are a student, you are advised to focus on entertainment along with studies. This will make you feel refreshed. Your financial condition will be fine. Household expenses may increase somewhat. With your family members today you can get an opportunity to visit the religious place. After a long time, you will feel better by spending a good time with your loved ones. People working in the stock market can get a big economic benefit today. At the same time, today is expected to be normal for the employed people. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm