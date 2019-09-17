Daily Horoscope: 17 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The unstable behaviour of your partner will create trouble. Some will lose their patience and encounter certain troubles. This isn't your day to plan for a job change or something auspicious as things may go wrong. Try not to take any decision in a hurry. Spend your money wisely and be cautious while lending money to a close relative or friend. It will be a normal day on the work front, but your hard work will not be recognized. It is a slow day on the relationship front and your careless attitude will make things worse. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:10 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You will work harder to achieve your dream and your partner will be supportive. Things will be favourable overall as your supportive and helping nature will get you good results. You will be work-oriented and focused. Your positive attitude will be a motivating factor for others. Do not trust people easily. Your close relative will be jealous of your achievement. Avoid long drives. It is a normal day on the family front. A minor argument with the sibling can make you upset but things will get rectified soon. It will be a profitable day for businessmen. Someone close to you may face serious health issues. It will be a strong day on the financial front. Take care of your health. Your beloved will be caring towards you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 8:20 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be an important day for married couples as you will clear all the misunderstandings. It will be a happy day on the family front. The understanding between the couples will make the relationship even special. A short trip is on the cards and even elders will accompany you. Kids' performance on the academic front will make parents proud. Your stubborn attitude will help you achieve the target. It will be a busy day for businessmen. It is a normal day on the financial front. Your health will remain good. Start your day with yoga and meditation for the desired result. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Stars are favourable on the work front as your performance will be impressive. Your promotion will make your colleagues jealous. Keep up the spirit to be successful. Students will be confident and will perform well on the academic front. It will be a normal day on the family front. Newly-wed couples will plan for a short trip soon. Your parents will be pleased to see you progressing. Ups and downs are part of married life, but there is nothing to worry as mutual understanding will make things normal. You may plan to purchase household items. Parents' health will show improvement though you have to be careful. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August There will be sudden changes in your life overall as something unexpected will take place. You need to be careful in terms of relationship. Change of job is on your mind. An unexpected trip can be a surprise for the family. You may consult elders in financial matters. Control your anger as your aggressive behaviour on the personal front can worsen the condition. A family picnic is on the way. It will be a mixed day on the financial front as you will be confused about utilizing the money. You will feel exhausted by evening. Avoid oily food to stay healthy. Lucky Colour: Pale Yellow Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:05 am to 6:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will feel calm and satisfied as you've passed an important phase of life. Parents will be happy. You will get positive results throughout the day. Whether it is a job change or salary hike, things will be favourable for you. You may plan something for the family making them feel special. Businessmen will make a huge profit. Catching up with an old friend will be a great idea. Mother's health needs to be taken care of. Sibling bond will make the atmosphere jolly. You may be of help to someone in terms of finances, whether it is a close relative or friend. Stay away from manipulative and negative people. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 9:45 am to 5:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Improvement in health will be a motivating factor and you will plan many things. It will be a busy day on the professional front as work-related travel is on the cards. Married couples will have a prosperous time. Kids will perform well in sports and academics. Those in the real estate will come across a new project. Do not trust people blindly. It will be a normal day for businessmen but work-related travel will keep you occupied. Avoid getting into arguments. Avoid driving whether it is a two-wheeler or a car. It will be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be a pleasant day as stars are favourable overall. You will get relief from financial burden as your extra source of income will prove to be beneficial. Your kids may plan to go abroad for higher studies. Elders' health will be a matter of concern. You may hesitate to discuss the future with your beloved. Those in the public sector may face difficulties. It will be a romantic day for newly-married couples as you will go for a long drive. You will have a great time with kids. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 5:40 am to 11:00 am

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You may start your day with an argument with a family member, making things unfavourable. It will be a slow day in the office as your boss will be annoyed with your habit of leaving tasks pending. Things will be bitter as the interference of a close family member will irritate you. Just ignore certain things to live a peaceful life. Avoid being blunt as this habit may not be accepted by the majority of the people. Your sibling will not be supportive. Take care of your health as the weather is bad. Lucky Colour: Emerald Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 8: 30 am to 12:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You will understand the importance of relationship and will be dedicated to the family. You will spend quality time with family and kids which is much required. Good news from your kids' end will make you feel proud. Your father's health will make you and family upset. It will be a profitable day on the financial front and you may come across good news. It will be a normal day on the work front but a new project will keep you occupied. Worshipping Goddess Lakshmi will bring prosperity. Lucky Colour: Ocean Green Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 5:30 am to 3:10 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be a tough day in terms of health, so take precautions. You will have some important task on the work front which will keep you occupied. Work-related travel is on the cards. You won't be able to spend time with family, which will be a reason for dispute. Your partner will feel offended due to the communication gap. Kids interested in sports and dance will perform exceptionally well. Your partner's irritating behaviour will make you frustrated. Minor argument with your neighbour will create a gap. Handle the situation patiently. Stay calm to make things favourable. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 8:30 pm