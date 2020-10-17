Daily Horoscope: 17 October 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your carelessness in writing studies can put you in trouble. If you want to succeed then you need to study diligently. Stay away from TV and mobile. Talking about the work, the employed people need to work harder at this time. Identify the abilities inside you and try to give your best. If you do business then you can benefit financially. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the support of parents. You may have an important discussion with your father today about a serious family issue. Try to spend more time with your spouse. Your loved ones may feel neglected. Your health will be good and you will feel better now. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very good day for you in terms of money. Your financial situation is likely to improve. If you have lent someone, you can get your money back today. Any major change is possible today on the work front. If you are thinking of changing jobs then you are advised to take your decision carefully. On the other hand, businessmen must avoid starting any new work. The atmosphere of your house will be good. With the help of parents, today you can get rid of any big problem. Today will be a very special day with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will increase. Health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Working people can get good results today. Depending on the speed of your work and the best performance, your boss can decide your promotion. You will be very happy to see your hard work succeed and your confidence will also increase. If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting results as expected, then you do not have to be disappointed. Gradually, you will see improvement in the situation and you keep working hard on your behalf. Your spouse's tough attitude can cause a quarrel between you. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Domestic spending seems to be increasing. As far as your health is concerned, there can be a problem of muster pain. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are unemployed and looking for a job, with the help of a friend or close friend, you are very likely to get a job. If you already work, then the senior and your boss in the office will be very happy with your performance. They may also entrust you with some important work today. Today, businessmen can get great relief. There seems to be a solution to your financial problem. If you have taken a loan for the business, you will be able to repay it. Your personal life will be happy. Moving on with your family, your differences will end and sweetness will increase in the relationship. Your life partner's mood will be quite good. You can get a gift from your beloved. There will be improvement in health. Lucky Colour: Light Green Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today any of your friends or close friends can ask for financial help. In such a situation, you must help them according to your ability. Apart from this, today your money can also be spent on any religious work. You are advised to be careful with the politics going on in the office. Focus on your work and stay away from unnecessary hassles. Business people can get good profits, but in the case of money, do not trust anyone blindly. Talking about your personal life, there may be infighting in your house today due to the interference of a third. It is better that you do not let outsiders interfere in your personal matters. To stay healthy, do yoga and meditation daily. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is going to be a very important day on the work front. You can plan to start a new job. Working people may face some difficulties. Keep your behaviour fine in the office and concentrate on your work. Stay away from unnecessary debate otherwise your work and image will be affected. In the case of money, the heart will give mixed results. Household expenses may increase. It is good that you prepare your budget in advance. There will be peace and happiness in your personal life. You will get emotional support from your parents. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about your health, there may be some stomach related problems today. It is better that you take special care of your food and drink. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If your health is not well, you must get a doctor checked immediately. Apart from this, keep taking your medicines regularly. Negligence can prove harmful to you at this time. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Increasing expenses can give you mental stress. To increase your income you will have to make more rapid efforts. Talking about the work, if you do target based work then you have to pay attention to your target. Natives who trade in partnership need to improve their rapport. Small differences can affect your business. Will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support of your spouse. Health of children will be good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you work and have problems in the office, then your problem can be solved today. You will be able to do your work diligently and you will get full support of senior officials. Maybe you are assigned a new assignment and you get a chance to show your talent. It will be better to take full advantage of this opportunity. Business people can get decent profits. If you are thinking of doing something new, then time is favorable for it. Your financial condition will be good and will remain strong and there will be no economic problem today. You may have a relationship with your spouse. You have to control your anger, otherwise your ascended mercury can spoil the home environment. Talk of health can cause phlegm. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December On the work front you can get good results. You will be able to perform well in the office and will praise your boss a lot. Apart from this, you can also get some good news today. You are very likely to get the transfer you want. People who are related to iron business are advised to be cautious, especially in case of money. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. If your father's health is not going well, then today his health will be improved. If your spouse does a job then he can get some great success today. You will feel very proud of your beloved's achievement. Talking about your health, if you are a patient of the above blood pressure then you need to take more care of yourself. Avoid stressing too much. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today will be very auspicious for you in terms of money. Your income is likely to increase. Today you will spend freely. Apart from this, financially you can also help your brother or sister. Conditions will be normal in the office. You will work hard on your behalf. You will have good rapport with colleagues and high officials. If you trade gift items or decorations, then today you can get good financial benefit. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be lively. Love and unity will remain among the family. If there is an elderly member at home, then you must serve them. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem related to the eyes or ears. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be a very important day for businessmen. If you want to start a new job and for this you have applied for a loan in the bank, today you can get some good news. Time is favorable for people who trade medicines. If you do a government job, you are very likely to get promoted. In the second part of the day, a big problem can suddenly arise. There is a possibility of dispute in your house. Domestic discord can give you mental stress. Talking about your health, stress and fatigue can cause your health to decline. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm