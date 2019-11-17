Daily Horoscope: 17 November 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day will be very important in terms of money. You have to avoid taking risky decisions to make up for your recent financial losses. Do not hurry but wait for the right time and opportunity. At the workplace, the day will be very stressful. Maybe your boss will not treat you well today. Some mistakes are also possible in your work. Work with patience and calmness to avoid this. Family life will be normal. You will get love and blessings from parents. There is a need to take more care of your life-partner today. There will be tension in romantic life. You will not be able to fulfil the demands of your partner. Try to convince them with love. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:15 pm to 10:20 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today you will breathe a sigh of relief. With the help of friends and family, your major problems will be solved. Whatever the circumstances are, your loved ones will be ready to help you. Ongoing disputes with your spouse will end today. Do not hesitate to show your love to them. At this time you need to pay a little more attention to your children. If they are deviating from their path then you should show them the right path. After a few ups and downs in the workplace, today you may get positive results. Some of your important work will also be completed by your hard work. Economic conditions may be better than yesterday. Today you will get the money very easily. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 7:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June After a long time, you can meet some old buddies today. It is possible that you will spend a very good time with them. Some good memories will be refreshed and you will be able to experience mental peace. You may meet some important people today who are connected to your field. Keep your point of view very intelligently as a small mistake may prove to be harmful to you. Your financial situation will be normal but avoid spending more. Today, your focus will be more towards religious and spiritual activities. Maybe you can organize a pooja or havan at home or visit some religious place. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 7:45 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July After a long time, today you will experience mental peace. The atmosphere of the house will be calm which will make you happy. Even at the workplace, you will get results as expected. You will also work hard and be satisfied with your work. Considering your hard work, seniors may consider your promotion. On the economic front, the day will be beneficial. Old deals will prove to be very beneficial for you. However, you are advised to keep your financial plans secret. Today the mind will be fresh and full of enthusiasm. Successful completion of all the pending tasks will remove your worries. With the help of your spouse, you may achieve a major benefit. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 4:30 am to 1:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August The day will test you today in many cases and you will be under a lot of stress. Lack of support from family members will disappoint you. If you want to improve your relationship with them, openly present your point of view to everyone. At the workplace, the workload will be more. It is possible that you may have to deal with many tasks simultaneously. It is your quality that you will be able to complete all those tasks with your hard work and dedication. In married life, you have to be patience otherwise, problems may disturb your mental peace. The day will be a better day in terms of money. A decline in health is possible. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the family front, you will get good results today. Dispute with family members will end because of your sensible behaviour. If you want to keep your relationship with your loved ones strong, keep your behaviour balanced. Children need a little more attention otherwise they may get distracted. For some time, you were worried about the health of your life partner, but today you will see some improvement in their health. Conditions will be favourable in the workplace. You will also perform well. If you talk about money then the day is auspicious. There may be some urgent expenses but no financial problems will arise. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 1:15 pm to 6:45 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October People associated with the business are likely to get some big profit today. If your business is spread abroad, you may get a great opportunity to make your business grow further. There will be love and peace in married life. The relationship with your spouse will remain strong. You will also get happiness from your child side which will remove all tensions related to them. If you talk about your romantic life, you will not be able to meet your partner today. Talking about health, your mind will remain calm and you will also be physically well. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today your health will be good and you will be stress-free. You will also be supported by family and friends. At the workplace, you will introduce your creativity and skill which will make you successful. If you have recently started a new business and were not getting the expected results, don't worry as the situation is about to change today. You just need to make your decisions wisely. Any disputes related to money may get solved and you will breathe a sigh of relief. Some good marriage proposal can come for unmarried people. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 5:30 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Due to your aggressive nature, today you may get involved in a heated discussion. It is better to control your anger otherwise you may land into trouble. A jealous colleague in the office may obstruct your work today and try to take your credit. Be very careful in such situations. The day will also be busy for businessmen. Suddenly you may have to travel. Good results are expected soon of your hard work and effort. You will be very satisfied with the strong coordination in your married life. There will be happiness in romantic life. Today you can get rid of money related problems. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 1:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The day will be busy for you. You may have to roam a lot today due to official work. At the workplace, you may get a great chance to show your talent. Remember that such golden opportunities do not knock the door again, so do not let them slip from your hand. Businessmen have to avoid any kind of haste today to avoid any financial losses. Also, keep pace with your business partner otherwise losses are possible. From the financial front, mixed results are expected. There is a possibility of gaining wealth, but you may also have to pay some old debt. There will be happiness and peace in family life. Health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 17 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February The day is very good to handle all your important tasks. Stay independent on work matters and do not leave your tasks to others otherwise you may face disappointment. The day will be great for employees. You will be fully focussed on your work today. If any of your plans are pending, then the time is favourable to start it again. You may see a change in your partner's nature today. If they were angry with you, today you will be able to convince them. You will be very cautious in the financial matters as you will understand that a wrong decision can give you big harm. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 5:20 pm to 8:00 pm