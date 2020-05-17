Daily Horoscope: 17 may 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will have a stalled work and you will take a sigh of relief. You will get enough time for yourself today and you will enjoy your day to the fullest.You will perform good at your office. Your boss will be happy with your work and you will get their support. If you are a businessman then you can make some big business contacts. It is possible that soon you will get its proper benefits. Your concern will be removed by getting a solution to financial problems. There will be no major problems in personal life today. You will spend a quiet day with your family. Today will be normal in terms of health. Overall, today is your day, so enjoy it. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 10:15 am

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You have to balance your speech and behavior. Anger and bitter words can spoil your work. Working people have to complete their jobs on time, otherwise today your bosses can take any strict step. Businessmen are likely to benefit today. Keep working hard, soon your business will grow rapidly. Your financial situation will be fine. You have to make your decisions wisely for extra income. Talking about your personal life, today there will be a tense atmosphere at home. You may have trouble with your brother. If you do not agree with anything about them, then instead of arguing, keep your words in peace. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 2:20 pm to 4:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your worries about money can be deep. Increase in spending money is causing your economic situation to decline. Keep trying to increase your income, soon you will get good results. If you do a job, looking at the current situation, many negative thoughts can come to your mind. Fear of going to search for a job may haunt you. Keep working hard on your part and think well. God will surely help you. Your personal life will be happy. Love and support from family members will strengthen you. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. You can have an important discussion with them today. Talking about health, you will be a bit sluggish today. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 34 Lucky Time: 11:50 am to 2:25 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be very important for you. You will show understanding even in odd situations. If you work, then by your diligence you will complete important tasks. Not only this, you will be able to grab the attention of your high officials. The day will be a bit difficult for the businessmen. Not getting proper benefits can break your patience. At this time you will have to work with great courage. You are hardworking and you know very well how to do the impossible. Your personal life will be normal. You will get full support from your family. Talking about health, there can be problems like gas, acidity, indigestion etc. Avoid eating too much fried food. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 6:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you work and are working on an important project for which you are also the team leader, then try to keep good coordination with your colleagues. Today you can have a dispute. If you do some work in anger, it can damage your image. Businessmen may get some relief. Your business can move forward at a slow pace. There will be happiness in your personal life. Relationships with family members will be intensified. The younger members of the house will respect you and value your words. Today will be a very good day with your spouse. Talking about health, you drink plenty of water, otherwise there may be a problem of dehydration. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 10:00 am

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today you will find yourself entangled in work and personal life. You need to pay equal attention to both. If you do a job, today the situation will be somewhat worrisome. Sudden workload may increase. Though you will complete your work on time with your understanding, your boss will look dissatisfied. In such a situation you may be disappointed. At the same time, the hard work of the businessmen can be successful today. This is the right time to start your new work. You are advised to do low cost work first. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. Today the expenses will be less and you will be able to focus more on your savings. It is a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be auspicious for you. Luck will support you and things may turn in your favor. You will experience positivity today. Your finances will be fine. Keep trying to strengthen your financial side. Working people can get some good news today. You will be able to take full advantage of new opportunities. The merchant class can get economic benefits today. If you are about to start a work in partnership then you can get good success. Marital life can take a beautiful turn. Your spouse's romantic style will remind you about the good times you had spent with each other before. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 4:30 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Money will be good. Today you will be in a mood to spend heavily, but at this time you are advised to work with senses rather than enthusiasm. There may be some problems in your personal life. There are some domestic issues that you need to pay attention to immediately. If some important work of yours was stuck in the past, then today your strong confidence will give you success in this work. If you work, then you can be given some new responsibility. Though this will make you feel a little cumbersome, everything is possible with a calm mind and good planning. Your relationship with your spouse will be good. Talk about health, change your habit of staying up late at night. Adequate sleep is necessary for good health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are in any difficulty, then consult the elders, you will definitely get a solution to your problems. Talking about work, you will work hard. Today all your work will be completed on time without any interruption. Businessmen are advised to be careful. Do not trust anyone too much regarding business matters. You may suffer loss. Your spouse's poor health will continue to be your concern today. You must consult a doctor as soon as possible. Keep a distance from those who may borrow money from you. Apart from this, there is a possibility of sudden money gains also. You will gain confidence by getting the love and support of the parents. Avoid doing risky work today, you may get hurt. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 Janua Today will be one of your memorable days with your spouse if you try a little. The series of misunderstandings that have been going on among you for a long time may end today. You just need to soften your behaviour. You will feel that everything can be won by love. If today you are caught in some difficulty, then at such a time you need to work with patience and intelligence. Today is a good day on the economic front. With the source of income, your financial side will be strengthened. The situation will be favourable at your working place. You will do your work with hard work and dedication, which will give you the proper result. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Talking about finances, this day is auspicious. Suddenly any financial gain will strengthen your financial situation. Not only this, today any old family debt will also be able to end. Today, your father will be unhappy with you. He may not agree with any of your decisions. Do not ignore your domestic responsibilities. You also need to pay more attention to your married life. You must try to dispel disputes with your spouse. Be transparent in your relationship. Do not resort to any kind of lie. Any decision related to business will be beneficial. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm