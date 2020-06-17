Daily Horoscope: 17 June 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If you are having problems in your marital life, then you should try to handle the situation with a cool head. Maybe your spouse's mistake is big but you should definitely give them a chance. Today, you are advised to keep your tongue under control, otherwise your bitter words may worsen the matter. Talking about work, today will be very busy for you, especially if you work, then you may have to do some extra work. Though this will keep you tired, keep in mind that you should not do any kind of carelessness because your hard work done today will soon give you positive results. The day will be normal in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you trade and want a good profit, then you need to consider some new options. If you will work wisely and work hard, soon you will get results as expected. Today will be a better day than usual for employed people. Today all your work will be completed on time. This will give you a feeling of mental peace. Talking about money, small expenses are possible today. However, before doing any major work related to money, think carefully. Conditions will be favorable in your personal life. There will be sweetness in the relationship with your spouse. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Today, there can be a change in your life, but you do not need to panic. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Good Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Health related problems may occur. Avoid lifting any heavy goods today, otherwise the muscles will be affected. If you are careless then your problem may increase. If you are worried about the problems of personal life, then this day is good to remove these problems. To improve your damaged relationship, you should talk to your family members openly. If you are feeling very used to work then you need to keep your mind calm. At the moment, even a small mistake can befall you. It would be better if you use your time properly and try to complete all your work according to a good plan. Your financial situation will be normal. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is auspicious on the work front. Stopped work will be completed and you will get the benefit. Especially if you work then you can get some good news in the office. If you do wood business then you can get financial benefit. Today's life partner will not be in a good mood. It would be better if you make a special plan for them so that the same warmth comes again in your relationship. On the economic front you will get good results. Any ongoing efforts regarding money will be successful and money will be received. Talking about health, if you are facing any physical problem, then you should go to the doctor and check your body. Ignoring your health can be harmful for you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Good time: 12:30 am to 6:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today you can meet a famous and famous person. If you work wisely, then you will get good benefits from this meeting soon. Employed people need to pay attention to their pending tasks. If you continue to postpone your tasks in this way, then the pressure on you may increase significantly in the coming days. Apart from this, you also have to give importance to the views of your colleagues, especially if you are working on an important project, then you need to work together. At the same time, businessmen can get some relief today after many ups and downs. Stalled work may resume. Be careful in terms of money. Close your eyes and do not trust anyone more. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Good time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Today is a very auspicious day for you. You will definitely get success in whatever work you do today. First of all, talk about your work, then you are likely to get the results of the way you have been working continuously for some time. If you work, then you can get a high position. At the same time, businessmen can get some good options today, so that your business will start moving fast once again. However, you are advised to stay away from ego-like feelings because you know very well that you have to go far ahead, so keep working with positive thoughts. In the case of money, the day will be expensive, but the sum of money is also being obtained. Today you will forget all the worries and spend a very fun time with your family. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Good Time: 5:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today there can be dispute or debate with someone which is likely to increase bitterness in relationships. It would be good for you that you keep calm and try to handle the matter. If you show a little understanding then there will be sweetness in the relationship. Today will be a challenging day at the commercial level. There may be a big obstacle in any of your work which may cause you some damage. However, you do not have to worry much because such fluctuations in the business keep coming. On the other hand, the working people will have to take full care of time, otherwise seniors can deal strictly with you. Talking about health, you will feel weakness today. It is good that you eat on time and get enough sleep. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front you will get good results. If you are doing business then you are facing any problem related to money, then your troubles will be removed today. Apart from this, the day is good for starting any work in partnership. your personal life will be happy. Family will get full support and today you will have a worry-free and happy day. If you are married, you can get a great surprise from your spouse. Your love will increase and your respect for your spouse will increase. You will spend a great time with friends in the second part of the day. You can also have an important discussion with friends today about your career. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Good Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get affection and support from your family, especially today will be a great day with your parents. If you are married, your emotional attachment with your spouse will increase. You will feel that your loved ones love you from the depths of their heart. Maybe with their help, some of your big problems will also be solved. Today will have mixed results in terms of money. You will get money after many struggles. Today will be a better day than usual on the work front. If you do a job, your performance will be commendable and you will also be satisfied with your work. Today will be a very busy day for business people. Today you can make an important business decision. The day will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January If you were unable to make time for yourself for the last few days due to the burden of work, today is a good day to have fun. At this time you also need to pay attention to yourself. Spending time with friends or family will reduce your stress significantly. Today will be a good day in terms of money. You may have additional income. Also today you can spend some money on yourself. Relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. It is better that you keep your behavior balanced. Today is expected to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Purple Good score: 2 Good Time: 10:00 am to 1:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you work then today you may have to face some problems due to some problems. Suddenly you will be very worried about getting your transfer information. The business people will not get the results as expected even after a lot of luck and hard work. At this time you need to work courageously. Slowly, the situation will improve. Some stress is possible in your personal life. There will be a lack of coordination between the members of the household, which may deepen the differences. It would be good for you to behave properly on your behalf. Health matters will not be right today. Today you will be under a lot of stress. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Good Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm