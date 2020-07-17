Daily Horoscope: 17 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your interest in religious works will increase and you will have a lot of interest in worshiping. You will feel mental peace today by doing devotion to God. Talking about work, if you want a change of job or are thinking of starting your own new business, then you are advised to take every decision carefully. Do not do such a thing in haste which you have to regret in future. If you do business abroad, then you can get good profit today. There will be fluctuations in your personal life. The dispute between your house members is likely to cause debate. However, if you try to handle the matter peacefully, then it can become something. Your financial situation will not be very good. Avoid spending without thinking. As far as your health is concerned, avoid eating outside food, otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Personal or professional life, today is going to be a very busy day for you. Remember, haste and haggle can spoil your work. You will get good results on the work front. If you do a job and there is some kind of fear in your mind about the job then today it is likely to go away. You just do your work diligently. On the other hand, businessmen can get great benefits, especially if you do medicine business, then you can expect good profit today. There will be some upheaval in your personal life. Distances can occur in your relationship with your family. Talking about money, to strengthen the financial situation, you should avoid spending unnecessarily and concentrate on investment. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 8:05 am to 8:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You will have sweet and sour experiences today. First of all, while talking about your financial situation, on the one hand, the sum of money is being made today, on the other hand there is a strong possibility of any big expenditure. In the case of money, it is better that you make your move with thought. Any major achievement can become a feat for the working people. All this is the result of your hard work. Businessmen may have to travel for business. May your journey be successful. The atmosphere of your house will remain cheerful. You will spend a good day with your family. Married people will have a very romantic day. You will get a chance to spend more time with your spouse. Talking about health, due to continuous work, there can be complaints of backache today. It is better not to be negligent otherwise your problems may increase. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:15 pm to 10:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The harder you work, the better fruit you will get. If at this time you are not getting the results you expected, then you do not need to be disappointed because soon you will get full support of luck and you can get big progress. Today will be fine for you on the economic front. Wealth is being acquired. In case of money, you are advised to avoid hurrying too much. If you do business then today you can have miraculous economic benefits. The atmosphere of your house will remain calm. If the health of a member of your household is not well, then today can bring some relief. As far as your health is concerned, you are advised to control your increasing weight. Lucky Colour: purple Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:10 pm to 9:50 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very lucky for you in terms of money. There is a strong possibility of huge financial benefit from sudden construction of your impaired work. If you are unemployed and have been looking for employment for a long time, Go or your search may be over soon. You continue your effort. The atmosphere of your house will be very good today. You will get the blessings of parents. Apart from this, it is possible to benefit from mother today. If you want to maintain happiness and peace in your married life, then you are advised to control your anger. In this way, avoid arguing with your spouse over trivial matters. Today will be a good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: yellow Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 8:55 am to 12 noon

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If mentally you are feeling some turmoil, then you meditate daily as well as do not let negative thoughts come to mind, you will definitely feel good. Employed people are advised to concentrate on their work in the office. Today, your image in front of your boss may be tarnished. Under any circumstances, you are advised to avoid losing your temper. If you do business then today your big deal may get stuck in the middle. In such a situation, you have to be very patient. The situation will be favorable in your personal life. You may have some differences with your spouse regarding money. However by the evening everything will be normal. You just take care of your words. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:55 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today will be full of ups and downs for you in terms of health. If there is any stomach problem, then take special care of your food and drink. Talking about work, your seniors will be very impressed today by seeing your dedication towards work. Your work will be appreciated in the office today and you will be discussed all around. On the other hand, if you do business in partnership, today you may have some differences with your business partner. It is possible that you do not agree with each other about anything. It would be better for you to find a solution to this problem at the earliest, otherwise you may have to suffer loss in business. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Your child may bring some good news. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Home or office, you should not consider your responsibilities as a burden. If you do your work diligently and honestly, then you will surely get good success. Apart from your seniors, try to keep good coordination with your colleagues. It will only benefit you. If you do business, then do not take any decision that you will have to lose later. When making your business decisions, one needs to think not with heart but with mind. Today will be a good day for you on the economic front. Today you can spend too much on yourself. If you are married, the relationship with your spouse will be deepened and the happiness of your married life will increase. Changing your daily routine will improve your health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 12 noon

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December People related to education can get any good news today. If you do a government job, today you can get a big benefit. On the other hand, if you want to start your own business, but there are some obstacles in your way which can overcome all obstacles today. By settling a dispute with someone running with money, you will get the money stuck. However, it is good for you to think carefully before making any financial transaction in future. The atmosphere of your house may deteriorate today. Your spouse's poor attitude can lead to a big controversy between you. In such a situation, you need to act wisely, not with anger. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January You need to pay more attention to your personal life. If a household member is not in good health, then you need to try to spend more and more time with them. Apart from this, you should also pay attention to your children. He needs proper guidance at this time. Today will be normal for you on the work front. If you work then today due to less workload, your stress will also be reduced. You are advised to avoid working with more stress otherwise your performance may decline. On the other hand, those who trade gold and silver will get good profit today. Today will be an expensive day in terms of money. Your rising expenses can spoil your budget. Talking about health, you will be troubled by the pain in the joints of the extremities. It is better to consult a doctor. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 44 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today you will get full support of luck. You can get good fruit only with less effort. People trying for a new job have a strong chance of success. In a big company you may get a high position. If you do business and despite continuous efforts for some time, you are not getting a big benefit, then today can bring a golden opportunity for you. You will take full advantage of this opportunity, which will make your business grow and strengthen you financially. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with parents will be good. Today you will have a very memorable day with your spouse. Today some of your old memories will be refreshed. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm