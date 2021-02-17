Daily Horoscope: 17 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Domestic strife and workload can increase your stress. To maintain your mental peace you must resort to daily meditation. Also, stay away from negative thoughts. If you work with sales then today will be full of ups and downs for you. In business, if you are not getting the expected results then you are advised to make some necessary changes. At this time, you must pay more attention to publicity. Relationship with your spouse is likely to improve. If your loved ones are angry with you, forgetting everything today, they will treat you with love. Your financial condition will be normal. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Employed people can get good results today. Looking at your best performance, your boss can decide your promotion. Your hard work will be successful and your confidence will also increase. If you have recently started a new business and you are not getting the results as expected, then you do not need to be disappointed. Soon you will see improvement in the situation. Spouse's tough attitude can cause a quarrel between you. It would be good for you to control your anger. The day will be expensive in terms of money. Domestic spending seems to be increasing. As far as your health is concerned, there can be a problem with muscle pain today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number:4 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be a very important day for businessmen. If you want to start a new job and for this, you have applied for a loan in the bank, then you can get some good news today. Time is favourable for people who trade medicines. If you do a government job, there is a strong possibility of your promotion. In the second part of the day, a big problem can suddenly arise. There is a possibility of dispute in your house. Domestic discord can give you mental stress. There will be fierceness in your life partner's nature. Talking about health, stress and fatigue can cause your health to decline. You better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You will get good results on the work front. You will be able to perform well in the office and will praise your boss a lot. You can also get some good news today. You are very likely to get the transfer you want. Businessmen in iron business are advised to be more cautious, especially in the matter of money. Conditions will be favourable in your personal life. If your father's health is not going well, then today his health will be improved. Your spouse can get any great success. You will feel very proud of your beloved's achievement and will celebrate their victory fiercely. Talking about health, if you are a patient of the above blood pressure then you need to take more care of yourself. Avoid stressing too much. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:15 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If your health is not well then you must consult a doctor immediately. Apart from this, keep taking your medicines regularly. Negligence can prove harmful to you at this time. The day will be expensive in terms of money. To increase your income you will have to make more rapid efforts. Talking about your work, you can suddenly increase the workload in the office, due to which you will feel a lot of pressure. People who trade in the partnership need to improve their rapport. Small differences can affect your business. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get full support from your spouse. The health of your children will be good. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number:8 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September If you are a student, then your carelessness towards writing studies can put you in trouble. To achieve the success you need to study diligently. At this time, keep a distance from TV and mobile. Talking about the work, employed people need to work hard at this time. Identify the abilities inside you and try to give your best. Businessmen can benefit financially. Your personal life will be happy. You will get the support of your parents. Try to spend more time with your spouse. Your loved ones may feel neglected. Your financial condition will be good. You can spend some money on your hobbies. Your health will be good and you will feel better now. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number:22 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October If you are unemployed and looking for a job, with the help of a friend or close friend, you are very likely to get a job. If you already do a job, then high officials in the office will be very happy with your performance. They may also entrust you with some big and important task today. This opportunity is a very good opportunity for your career. Your economic problem of businessmen will be solved. Your personal life will be happy. Moving on with your family, your differences will end and sweetness will increase in the relationship. Your life partner's mood will be quite good. Some old and good memories of the past will be refreshed today. Your financial condition will be good. There will be a big improvement in health today. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 12:00 noon to 7:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today is going to be a very important day on the work front. You can plan to start a new job. Employed people may face some difficulties. Keep your behaviour fine in the office and concentrate on your work. Stay away from an unnecessary debate. In the case of money, the day will give mixed results. Household expenses may increase. It is good that you prepare your budget in advance. There will be peace and happiness in your personal life. You will have a great time with your parents. There will be harmony in the relationship with your spouse. Talking about your health, there may be some stomach related problems today. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number:16 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Auspicious in terms of money. Today you can get the money stuck after a hard struggle, especially if you have lent someone, you can get your money back today. Major changes are possible on the work front. If you are looking for a new job, today you can get a good opportunity. Businessmen must avoid starting any new work today. The atmosphere of your house will be good. Parents will get emotional support. Today with their help you can get rid of any big problem. The day will be very special with your spouse. Your mutual understanding will increase. Your health matters will be fine. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 36 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There may be a big jump in your financial condition. Your income is likely to increase. Today you can also help your brother or sister financially. Conditions will be normal in the office. You will work hard on your behalf. You will have a good rapport with colleagues and high officials. If you trade gift items or decorations, then today you can get good financial benefit. Talking about personal life, the atmosphere of your house will be lively. Love and unity will remain among your family members. If there is an elderly member at home, then you must serve them. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a problem related to the eyes or ears. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number:15 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February If you are having any problems in the office, then today your problem can be solved. You will be able to do your work diligently and you will get full support of senior officials. Today you can get a chance to show your talent. It will be better to take full advantage of this opportunity. Businessmen can get decent profits. If you do business in partnership, support your partner's decisions, the money position will be strong and there will be no financial problem today. You may have feelings with your spouse. Your anger can spoil the home environment. Talking about health, today there may be problems like cold, cold, cough etc. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number:13 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm