Daily Horoscope: 17 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a great day for you. The mind will remain calm and you will experience freshness. Your happiness will increase further by finishing your stalled work. Your personal life will be happy. There will be a reconciliation between you and your family members. Today you will get an opportunity to meet relatives and friends and the day will be fun. You can get a special visit from your mother or father. In such a situation you will feel very emotional. The situation will be favourable in your married life. Today, both of you can go on a trip to spend more time. Employees will get lucky today. You can get any best opportunity to move forward today. Businessmen can also make a profitable deal today. Do not worry too much about money, trust yourself, the results will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be a feeling of dissatisfaction in the mind today. Many ideas can come to mind regarding some old things. Today you can also be worried about the results of some work you have done. Talking about money, today's day will be normal. Avoid spending too much otherwise, there will be financial problems. There will be peace in your personal life. Your life partner will get love and support. Today you can share your heart with your loved one. Loving couples are advised to be careful today. There is likely to be a debate between you two. You must keep transparency in your relationship. If there is anything in your mind, share it with your partner. Today there will be something wrong with health-related matters and maybe you have to travel a lot. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 11:20 am

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Your marital life will be happy. Today, your spouse can say something that will surprise you. One can get rid of any anxiety related to your child. You will have lots of fun with your children and you may face a big challenge. For this, you better be prepared. You also need to control your emotions. Your seniors will be greatly affected by your efficiency in the office. The way you are successfully completing all the difficult and important tasks one after the other, this can soon lead to your big progress. Today will be very beneficial for the businessmen. They will get some big financial profits. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a very good day in terms of money. Today, you will be very happy to get the right result of your hard work. You can also do some important shopping for yourself. Some of your jealous coworkers in the office today may try to humiliate you in front of your seniors. It will be better to be careful with such people. Traveling for business purposes can be successful today. An interesting incident can happen today in romantic life. Today you will spend a lot of time with your partner. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. The relationship with the spouse will remain strong and you will get their full support. The day is favourable in terms of health. Today your energy level will be very good. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be auspicious for you. You will have positive energy and you will be strong mentally. Today, your mood will be very good throughout the day. You are expected to get success in almost every endeavour. All your work in the office will be completed very easily. High officials will also be very happy with you. Today they can also praise you fiercely, this will increase your enthusiasm. On the other hand, do not underestimate your colleagues and avoid criticizing them. There will be discord in your personal life. Your parents will be angry with you due to any negligence today. Don't argue with them and make them heartbroken. Talking about finances, you can get the expected results of your financial plans today. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 19 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front, your day is good. Businessmen are expected to get some benefits today. You can get a new deal today. Your deal will give you the expected results in the coming time. Today you can have a dispute with someone about money. You may have to face a lot of problems today to get the money stuck but away from the controversies today. You must stay or else you can get caught in a legal matter for a long time. You will be very active in your office today and will handle all your work with full responsibility. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the house. Today, some differences with your spouse are possible. It will be better to act with love rather than anger. Your romantic life will be normal. Your date will be very good. Health-related matters will be good today. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 5:00 am to 3:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October There will be a peaceful atmosphere in your house. For some time, the atmosphere of the house was getting hot due to deteriorating relations between the families, but your constant efforts will finally succeed today and you will be successful in ending the distance between your loved ones. Today, you are likely to get a special gift from Mother. You will get good results in married life. Your spouse will leave his tough attitude and treat you with love today. Talking about money, there is a strong possibility of increasing your income. While talking to your superiors in the office, take special care of your speech and behaviour. It is possible that you can say something in such things that you cause trouble for yourself. The day is favourable in terms of your health. You will get relief from stomach discomfort and after a long time, you will enjoy your favourite food today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 12:05 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November There will be happiness in your married life. Today once again you will fall in love with your spouse. Today both of you will spend some romantic moments with each other after a long time. You can go to the cinema for your entertainment. On the other hand, some suffering from your child's side is possible. Today they will not be able to live up to your expectations. The day is good in terms of money. It is possible to increase your income. Today some financial benefits are also likely to come, which will strengthen your financial situation. Today your health will be very good and you will feel very good. Your anger at trivial matters can make you estrange with people close to you today. It will be better to keep your behaviour fine with all of you. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 3:45 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you will get relief from your mental troubles. Today the problem of finances will be solved and you will be able to fulfil any of your financial responsibility. Today you will be able to take some time for yourself. You will love to spend time with your children today. The situation will be favourable in the field. If any of your work is stuck for some reason, today it will be completed with the help of your superiors. Your enthusiasm and confidence will increase with the support of your officers. Talking about love, if you are single then it is possible to get a love proposal. You may have a close friend who will help you in dire circumstances. There will be happiness and peace in your married life. Your relationship with your spouse will remain strong. There will be no problem regarding health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your courage and might will increase and you will dominate your enemies. You may face some problems due to the poor health of your spouse. At this time they need good care. In the office, if you postpone your important tasks till tomorrow, it can be difficult for you today. Try to complete your pending tasks today. Your personal life will be full of happiness and you will get full support from your family members. In matters related to money, make your decisions carefully. Time is not right for making new investments. Today there may be some differences with relatives or friends. It will be better not to use furious words incorrectly. The day is going to be quite romantic for loving couples. Your partners are going to do something special for you today. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today will be the beginning of the day. Today even small things will give you great happiness. After a long string of disputes with the spouse, there will be reconciliation between the two of you today. If you want to avoid this kind of argument in the future, then you have to control your anger. Today there is a strong possibility of solving any old court case. This matter may be related to your old property. If today you do all your work according to your plan then you will surely get success. For some time in the office, your boss or other seniors were dissatisfied with your work, but today you will finish your work fast and change their thinking towards you. People associated with trade are expected to get good benefits, especially those who trade in clothes, machinery, vehicles, etc. will have an auspicious day. Money related matters will be strong. Today you can shop for your children. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm