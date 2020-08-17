Daily Horoscope: 17 August 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a good day for you. You will spend a day away from stress and calm. If you do a job, then seniors can decide your promotion, considering your best performance. You will feel that your hard work is succeeding. Businessmen can also get good benefits. You can meet some big clients. Even if there is a minor problem in your personal life, with the help of your loved ones, you will be able to overcome it. If you are married, then some old good memories of your married life will be refreshed once again. No major health problems are visible. However, you need to get enough sleep. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May There will be pressure related to work at your office. It is better that you keep your mind calm and try to handle your work comfortably. Today, you need to avoid debate, otherwise, things can go against you. Some suffering from siblings is possible which can also give you mental stress. Do not keep the necessary documents related to the work properly, you may have to worry unnecessarily. Talking about your health, your health can deteriorate due to your habit of eating prematurely. Today be prepared not to say such people who expect more from you. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Businessmen may have to bear the loss today. If you get a new business proposal, then make your decision thoughtfully. You may have to make some important decisions to overcome the financial crisis. There will be peace in your personal life. You will have a good rapport with your siblings. After a long time, you will get a chance to have some loving talk with your spouse today. On the work front, the day is auspicious. People who are associated with government jobs can get some good news today. Your health will be normal today. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 10:10 am to 3:15 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you are feeling lonely and you are not getting along with your loved ones, then there is no need to be disappointed, soon the circumstances will change and everything will be fine. If you talk about your work, then it is better not to make a big decision today. You must not be in any hurry, be it a job or business. If you are married, then the happiness of your married life will increase. As far as money is concerned, today's day will be expensive. You may have to pay a long, old bill. Health will be your fault. Focus on yourself, leaving you worried in vain. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 11:05 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you are constantly losing money in business and you are very disappointed, then you must start a new beginning. First of all, remove all negative thoughts from your mind, just work hard and trust God. If there is any dilemma in your mind and you do not understand what to do, then you must talk to your close or experienced person and get advice on this subject. Today will be very important in the matter of love. You can get a love proposal. There will be strife in married life. Coordination with your spouse may deteriorate. Your financial situation will be satisfactory. If it costs more today than there will be no problem. The day is not well in terms of health. You may have an abdominal infection. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You have to control your speech. Please think carefully before speaking on controversial issues. You will feel safe today financially. With the support of your father, you will make a financial profit. Talking about the work, leave worrying in vain, you just concentrate on your work. This time is very important for you. Avoid taking long journeys, as this can increase your fatigue and weakness. This day is favourable for the students. You will be able to study diligently. Lucky Colour: Peach Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Think carefully while taking your important decisions. It is better to consult your father or any other experienced person. Today you will feel yourself better and energetic as well as your positivity will make you successful in all your endeavours. On the economic front, the day is good. You can get a great chance to earn money. Talking about personal life, you must also keep trying to improve your relationship with your loved ones. Employed graduates will get the full support of their seniors today. At the same time, businessmen are advised to avoid starting work on new schemes. You can get rid of any health problems. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 2:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November If you want to be healthy, then you have to take time for yourself too. There will be some tension in your married life. Your spouse will not be in a good mood. On the economic front, the day is very profitable. You will receive a good sum of money. You can also shop for any precious item. Your carelessness towards work in the office can increase your difficulties. Also, avoid avoiding the evil and mistakes of your colleagues. Businessmen will have a mixed day. Today you may have to run around a lot regarding a stalled business. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 9:20 am to 6:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today will be a relief for you in some cases. There is a strong possibility of improvement in your financial situation. You may face adversity in the office. Your seniors may criticize you. If you do not focus on your work, then there is a danger of going to the job. The health of the parents will be very good. You will get his blessings and support. Today will be a very romantic day with your spouse. You can meet an old friend in the evening. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Working people need to work hard for better results. Maybe the senior in the office must deal with you strictly. Retail businessmen today can get small profits. Your hand will feel disappointed today in a stalled business case. There will be peace in the family. Love will increase in relationship with your family. Your spouse will get full support. If your loved ones are worried about their health, then today they can get some relief. Talking about your money, spend wisely to avoid a financial crisis. Your health will be good. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 11:30 am to 9:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You may change your current job. You can get the transfer you want. If you trade iron then you can get a good profit. Your financial situation will be strong. Today, any of your family debts may end. There may be some ups and downs with your spouse, but everything will calm down by the evening. The health of your parents will be good. Today you will get a chance to spend more time with your family. Talking about your health, avoid junk food otherwise your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 4:05 am to 3:40 am