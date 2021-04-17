Daily Horoscope: 17 April 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Start the day by worshiping God. You will get good fruit. Money situation will be strong. If you are planning to shop then today is a good day for this, but you should spend it only keeping your budget in mind. Extravagance can cause problems for you in the coming days. The office environment will be very good. You may get a chance to work on a big project. On the other hand, conditions are likely to remain stressful for traders. A slowdown in business can increase your anxiety. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. In the second part of the day you will get an opportunity to meet someone close. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Workload will be more in the office today. However, you are advised not to leave any of your work incomplete. Apart from this, you also need to follow the advice of senior officials. Big traders need to be vigilant in legal matters. Your slightest negligence can cause great harm. Today is the day to spend expensive in terms of money. Household expenses may increase slightly. In financial matters, if you do not take your decision thoughtfully, then your difficulties may increase. Talking about your personal life, treat your spouse with respect. Avoid getting angry at your sweetheart. If you are a diabetic patient, today you are advised to be more vigilant. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 32 Lucky Time: 6:00 am to 4:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If your boss has given you some important and big work in the office, then try to complete it with all hard work. Avoid hurry and do not repeat your small mistakes again and again. Today will be very beneficial for wood traders. You can make a big bargain. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get the blessings of the elders at home. Your spouse can get some great achievement. You will feel quite proud of your sweetheart. In your financial condition, the day will give mixed results. You are advised to avoid lending transactions. As far as your health is concerned, there may be a decline in health due to the changing weather. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a very important day for you on the work front, especially if you do a job, then you may get a great opportunity. Today, you should be mentally prepared to take some big responsibility. Today is likely to be a very profitable day for the natives who are into the business of food and beverages. You can get big financial benefit. Talking about your personal life, there will be tension atmosphere at home today. There may be estrangement between members of your family. Domestic discord can cause problems for you. In such a situation, you have to work very patiently. You will be very lucky today in terms of money. You can earn good money today with less effort. Talking about your health, high stress can affect your sleep. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 3:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August In the office, you have to try to improve coordination with the boss. Today you may also get to learn something new. The people working in the property may face a big challenge. You will be very worried about the work getting spoiled. Your financial condition will be good. If you spend without thinking, then your plans may get hampered. The more you focus on saving, the better it is for you. Conditions in your personal life will be full of ups and downs. The health of your family member may decline. On the other hand, there is a possibility that you may get hurt because of your life partner. It will be better to control yourself and be patient. As far as your health is concerned, you will feel very tired and cumbersome due to excessive running. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 26 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the work front you can get good results especially if you do business and want to start a new work, then the obstacle in your path can be removed. Your work may start soon. The boss will be found in the office. There is also a possibility of a big improvement in your performance. Your financial condition will be satisfactory. Today the expenses will be less and you will be able to save a lot. Happiness will come in your personal life. Any good news can be received from your younger brother or sister. You will spend a great time with your loved ones today. The relationship with your spouse will increase sweetness and increase the happiness of your married life. As far as your health is concerned, if your health is not already doing well then you should not be negligent. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 13 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is going to be a very busy day for you on the work front. If you work, then the workload in the office may increase. It may be that the behavior of your seniors is also rough. In such a situation you can feel a lot of pressure. You better try to do your work with a calm mind. Businessmen are advised to refrain from making any major economic transactions today. Talking about your personal life, you have to improve your relationship with the elders of your house. Do not make the mistake of ignoring their words. Bitterness may increase in a relationship with a spouse. Talking about your health, you should immediately consult a doctor if you are feeling stressed or have persistent headache problems. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you are advised to have more control over your anger and speech, otherwise a dispute may occur with a friend. You will have to avoid these kinds of things. Your whole day will be destroyed in waste things. If you have recently started a new business and you are expecting good profits, you are advised to take your business decisions carefully, especially you should be more aware of the quality of your product. Employees will have a normal day. The burden of pending tasks may be slightly reduced. You can get good results in terms of money. Financial benefit from father is possible. As far as your health is concerned, the emergence of some chronic disease can increase your difficulties. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:25 pm to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December There may be a sudden call in the office for an important meeting. It would be better to be mentally prepared in advance. If you do a government job, do not be a little negligent about the work, otherwise the senior can take strict steps. People who trade gold and silver can have a good economic benefit. Your business will grow rapidly. If possible, spend more time with your family today. You need to strike a balance between your personal and professional life. If the health of the spouse is not good for a few days, then it may be possible to see an improvement in his health today. In the case of money, the day will give mixed results. As far as your health is concerned, there is no big problem today. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today you are advised to avoid taking much stress otherwise your health may deteriorate. Avoid personal disputes with anyone in the office. You better focus on your work. Business people are advised to pay more attention to publicity. You can benefit well from this. There will be happiness in your personal life. Love and unity will be seen among the members of the household. Health of your parents will be good and you will get their blessings. Talking about your finances, there is a strong possibility of getting a new source of income. You are advised to take your financial decisions carefully. Soon your problems will end. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Today is a very promising day for businessmen. Your business will grow. If recently you are associated with a foreign company, then today you can get tremendous financial benefit. At the same time, the hard work of employed people seems to be successful. People from banking sector can grow. There is a strong possibility of increase your income. Talking about your personal life, there can be differences with your life partner. If you do not control your anger, then the matter can move forward a lot. The tension between you can worsen the home environment. Today, your concern about the education of children may be increased. Talking about your health, you will feel very tired today. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 pm