Daily Horoscope: 16 September 2019

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Your aggressive nature will be harmful as people will avoid you on the work- front. Your health is expected to get worse due to hypertension- so learn to be calm. Stay away from controversies on the work- front, as you may be the victim. It will be a normal day for those in the public sector but the monotonous task will make you feel bored. Avoid getting into multiple tasking as this isn't your cup you tea. Surprise trip with the family is on the cards. It will be a normal day on the family front but elder's expectations and requirements will keep you occupied. You must find new ways of handling a situation. Your habit of overspending can be a major problem. It will be a tough day in terms of finances- so spend wisely. Improvement in health will be an additional benefit. Lucky Colour: Magenta Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Be alert as kids are growing up. It will be a tough day on the family front, as elders' health will keep you busy and worried. A minor argument with your spouse will be part of a normal routine- so do not worry. Things will improve by evening as your sibling will be supportive. It will be a beneficial day on the work- front, as your boss along with the team will be favourable. You may encounter ideological differences with elders over an important issue. Your spouse will be confused, as they will not react to the situation. Businessmen will make a huge profit. Your beloved will make you feel uncomfortable as something will be stressful with him/ her. Avoid travelling a long distance. It will be a normal day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be an uncertain day on the work- front, as you may plan for a job change. Things will be tough to manage, as you will feel overburdened because of stress. You will develop a good rapport with your superiors and colleagues. Things will improve on the financial front as the salary hike will be a surprise. You may plan for investment as the time is favourable. It will be a romantic day with family and your spouse will make you feel special. You will spend special moments with your beloved and will go for a drive. Think twice before committing anything important as this can have repercussion. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry. those suffering from lower abdomen issues ought to be careful. Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 9:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Those planning for a job change or looking for a job since long will be lucky enough today, as the day is favourable. Things will get easy in terms of finances and you will feel relaxed. Improvement in parent's health will be soothing and most awaited. You may plan for an extra source of income for better livelihood. The compatibility between couples will make you feel stronger and connected. Your jolly nature will make you think out of the box for the family and find a viable solution for the problem. The day will be profitable for businessmen as they will crack a major deal. The evening will be peaceful and pleasant. Health will be normal- so it is advisable to start your day with exercise or yoga. Lucky Colour: Violet Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 11:45 am to 6:30 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Office politics will keep you occupied and you will be frustrated by the end of the day as things may go against as expected. People will try to misuse your experience and knowledge. Stay away from negative people, as you will waste your energy and effort. You will learn something new in your business, which will be beneficial in the long run. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Students will have a hectic day at school and coaching. Some of you will plan to go abroad for higher studies. An excellent day on the personal front as things you will make your loved ones' feel special. Start your day with meditation for the desired output. Your beloved will be expressive and possessive towards you and will gift you something expensive. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 12:45 pm to 6:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Get away with your habit of over- thinking which will be hazardous for you and people around. Stop being negative and dragging things which are of no relevance. Do not hurry as things will get spoiled. Avoid being a part of the conflict as an office front. Nothing special in terms of finances today- as your expenditure will be more than the salary. Your planning to purchase something important will be on hold as your partner will be skeptical. Your best friend/ close relative will make you feel special. Your colleague can be helpful in terms of certain decisions. Avoid being aggressive as your reputation can be tarnished. It will be a blessed day on the family forum and you will spend wonderful moments together. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 24 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The newlywed couple will be benefited the most today as luck is favourable along with a trip abroad. You may go shopping with your close friend. The married couple will be occupied, but the evening will be relaxing as some entertainment may take place. Things will be normal on the financial front, as you will seek help from someone close. Mother's health will be a matter of concern. An excellent day for those who are seeking job since long as you will get through. Traders need to work hard to establish themselves as the market is competitive. Improvement in health will be an additional benefit. Resolving an old issue with your partner will be an achievement. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 8:05 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You may guide people on the work- front as your wisdom is what they require. Your organised behaviour will make things go easy overall and people will be happy. You may get attracted to someone en route- especially those who travel by public transport. Mind your behaviour at the office front. Your spouse will be quite choosy, making you irritated. Your parents' advice will be useful in the financial aspect. Thinking about an extra source of income will be beneficial, as kids' demand will keep you stuck. Lack of coordination amongst sibling will be a matter of concern- but things will be back to normal soon. Start your day with meditation for better result. Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Pressure on the work- the front will make you feel low and stressed as your habit of keeping things pending will make your superiors feel annoyed. Your financial condition will refrain you from certain things of your interest. You may be little disturbed as things will not be sorted as per your expectations. Your kids will make you proud as their academic performance will be outstanding. Those into sport will show incredible performance. Parents may go for a short religious trip. It will be a busy day for businessmen as meeting clients will be hectic. You may try to dominate your partner, which will not be accepted in the family. Try to behave normally to keep the situation under control. Start your day with meditation to avoid stress. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 2:15 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January It will be a normal day on the work- front but evening party will be a stress- buster for all. Your habit of completing the task with perfection will be appreciated and awarded. Promotion is on the cards for you. Students' will be confident at school, performing brilliantly. You may help someone financially, as your partner will be supportive. You may get an amazing opportunity at the business front to excel in life. It will be a busy day on the family front as you may travel due to uncertainty. The evening will be smooth. Businessmen will be busy travelling and something new will make them excited. Start your day with morning walk or yoga. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 27 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will finally get away with blockages on the work front as your colleague will try to act smart- but the boss will be supportive. You may plan to change your house as you will get a better opportunity. Avoid taking the decision in a hurry, as things can go wrong. You may purchase something expensive for your spouse- realizing their hard work. It is better to get away with past grudges in close relationship and carry out things normally. Students will be competitive and shine brightly. Your spouse will attain their target. It will be a normal day on the financial front. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 2: 15 pm to 7:20 pm