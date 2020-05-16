Daily Horoscope: 16 may 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April If possible, apologize to your spouse for his wrong behavior, forget all the old things and start a new one. Do not take the support of lies, otherwise your relationship may break. Today is the best day to solve the issues of home. Do not be hasty to take any decision. When it comes to money, avoid getting caught in suspicious economic transactions. Be careful in financial matters. You can have a conversation over the phone with an important person associated with the field today. It will be better if you talk wisely. Health matters will be good today. Today you will be able to take time for yourself. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 7:55 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Your marital life will be happy. The love between the two of you will remain and the relationship will grow sweeter. Today will be a good day on the economic front. Though the increase in expenses may bother you a little, the financial crisis will not come. Some stuck work also needs some attention. Negligence can prove to be harmful. You may find it difficult to build concentration in students. In such a situation, you are advised to resort to meditation. If you talk about your health then today you will feel refreshed and energetic. Today, before taking any important decision, think carefully and be prepared to face their consequences. You know your good and bad better. Lucky Colour: Light yellow Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 6:00 pm to 8:45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On the economic front, the day is profitable. Today you will get a big relief from getting money which was stuck for a long time, besides you can get a lot of profit in business. It is a good day to invest, but invest only with proper advice. You can lose your temper in the office today, it will be better if you control your anger otherwise you may get into trouble. Also, do not straddle the legs in the case of others nor get into fights with anyone, you may have to face problems unnecessarily. The atmosphere of your house will be good. With the support of family members, your morale will also increase. Marital life will be happy. Today you will spend a lot of romantic time with your spouse. Do not be careless about your health. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 3:00 pm to 4:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today will be a struggle for your personal life. You can have a relationship with your family today. Domestic affairs can give you mental stress. Today some improvement can be made on financial terms. The father can get financial help. If you do a job, then do not try to tackle many tasks at once to make your boss happy. You may be making mistakes and you will be under a lot of pressure. Delay in cases of coat of office can increase your problems. Your marital life will be good. Better understanding with your spouse will increase happiness and prosperity. You will be very happy to get any encouraging news in the evening. You must also take care of your health. To increase your energy level, you must also relax with work. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 4:45 pm to 8:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the work front, the day is not good. Today, even a small mistake can weigh on you. If you try to create concentration in work then it will be good for you. Today can bring a great opportunity for you on economic terms. If you work wisely, you can earn extra money today. Today your mother may feel unhappy because of you, so you need to behave properly. If there is a dilemma in your mind, do not be afraid to say your words clearly. Today your health will be very good and you will feel very fresh. Lucky Colour: Sky blue Lucky number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You will have great enthusiasm and your energy will also increase. Your strong confidence can give you good success. Workload will be less and today you will get plenty of time to relax. Today can be one of the best days of your married life. Talking about money, investing will be beneficial for you for a long time. Time is favorable for traders. Today you can become an important business contact. If you are unemployed and have been looking for a job for a long time, then your search may end today. You can get a good chance to work from home. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 28 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 11:00 am

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today is not a good day on the work front. Today your boss will be in a bad mood, so give up your laziness and focus on your work. Avoid gossiping with your colleagues too. Do not doubt your spouse's honesty unnecessarily, this will cause a rift in your relationship. Remember, relationships are founded on trust. You will remain quite extinguished due to financial problems. You have to understand that there are ups and downs in life, so work with courage. If you want to be healthy, then first you have to avoid taking too much stress. With a calm mind, you can solve your biggest problem. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 3:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November On the work front, the day is good. You can get a big benefit today by your skill in negotiation and your cleverness. Today, avoid small arguments, otherwise a small matter can invite a big problem. Financials will improve as the day progresses. You need to spend thoughtfully. Maybe hard-earned money can be easily slipped from your hand. Your spouse may be offended by your extravagance. You will be happy to get some good news in the evening. Despite a busy day, you will feel energetic today. Today your hard work will bring colour and your honor will also increase. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 18 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today you complete your unfinished work and do not postpone it for tomorrow. Today is nothing special on the economic front. With the increase in expenses there is a possibility of sudden financial loss, so take a decision in matters related to money. If you talk about your married life, then give your spouse a little more time. Only then will the carriage of your married life go on track, as well as spending time with each other will strengthen your relationship. You will be resolved today for any long-term problem in your work. There will be an atmosphere of peace in the family. The day is fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 5 Lucky Time: 6:15 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Today your important work will be completed with the help of your spouse. The sensibility and positivity of your beloved will affect you greatly. Workload will stress and can cause anger. If possible, spend some time with your children, you will feel better. In some cases you will not get luck. You will feel that everything is going against you. Today you may have to make last minute changes in your plans. Do not waste your precious time worrying unnecessarily, otherwise a good chance may come and you may have to repent. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February You will have to work harder at your workplace. You will feel tired due to overwork. It will be better that you pay attention to rest with work today. Today is an auspicious day for the business related people. Your good stars can give you some big financial benefit. There can be some story with your spouse about something. Be patient because your intelligence can resolve a bad case. Happiness and peace in your family, a sudden new responsibility can hamper your day plans. If you work with patience, things can turn in your favour. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 8:45 am