Daily Horoscope: 16 March 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very expensive in terms of money. You can give a gift to someone close to you. There may be other costs. It would be better for you not to go far beyond your fixed budget. When it comes to work, do not let your enthusiasm for work diminish. Try to do even the smallest tasks carefully and diligently because the sum of your progress is coming. Businessmen can also benefit well. You are very likely to get a big order. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Sweetness will remain in the relationship with your spouse. As far as your health is concerned, avoid the consumption of cold things. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May If you are a student, today there can be a big obstacle in your education. Do not waste your precious time unnecessarily. This time is very important for you, so focus on your studies. It is advisable to handle businessmen. Use your words very thoughtfully while interacting with your customers. There is a strong possibility of the people working in government jobs to get the proper results of their hard work. If your promotion is stopped then you can get good news today. Money will be in good condition. Today you can shop for any precious item. Talking about personal life, mutual understanding will increase with your life-partner. You will spend a great time with your family. Talking about your health, you must stay away from smoking. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 2 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June On this day you are advised to avoid futile debate otherwise your day will be spent under stress. Talking about the work, the business people are advised to work hard. Avoid making your business decisions randomly. Apart from this, you also have to be more cautious in the matter of money. Jobbers need to behave properly in front of senior officials. If they give you any advice today, do not forget to ignore their words. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, then you have to intensify your efforts. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. You will get the blessings of parents. Talking about your health, you may have an allergy or infection. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 6:50 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July Today is going to be a tough day for business people. You may suffer financial loss. You can also consider making some changes to your business plans. If you are about to start a new task, then avoid haste. Workload in your office will be high but with the help of senior officers all your work will be completed on time. Your financial condition will be fine. Today you are advised to avoid extravagance. Apart from this, do not make any money related transactions today. Try to improve rapport with the members of your family. If you are unmarried, the search for your spouse today may be over. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 2:30 pm to 7:20 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a great day for you. You will get to have fun with your friends and family. Talking about the work, some of your important work in your office will be completed on time. Your seniors will also be satisfied with AAP's performance. Today is expected to be very profitable for the people doing business related to food grains. You can get big financial benefit. In the second part of the day, one can get a chance to participate in a Mangalik event with your spouse. To keep your financial position strong, consider your economic decisions carefully. Talking about health, if you are already running ill, then take special care of yourself on this day. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 9:40 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You are advised to control your anger. Your uncontrolled anger can put you in big trouble. Talking about the work, if you are working on a big project in your office, then try to keep good rapport with your colleagues. It may be that the pressure of work is also high on you today. If businessmen are planning new stock then today is a good day for this. There will be some tension in your personal life. There may be estrangement with a member of your family. If you work wisely, soon everything will be normal. Today will be a mixed result for you in terms of money. You must avoid doing lending transactions. Talking about your health, stress can affect your health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 30 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Avoid excessive work pressure on yourself, otherwise both your health and performance may be affected. If you work, today you may have to travel suddenly. You may face some problems in business matters, but soon your problem will be resolved. Your financial condition is possible to improve. You can withdraw the held money. Due to lack of money, any work that is stuck in you is very likely to be completed today. Talking about personal life, small talk with spouse can be discussed. However, by the evening, your beloved's anger will calm down. You can also get a wonderful gift from your beloved. Your parents will be in good health and you will also get a chance to spend enough time with them. In terms of health, the day is expected to be fine. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 5 Good Time: 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November You will face adversity with full courage. Today you will find yourself surrounded by positive energy. Talking about the work, you will be able to complete even the toughest tasks in your office on time and with ease. Business people are advised to be cautious in legal matters, otherwise you may get into big trouble. The day is not good in terms of money. If you are trying to increase your income then you have to increase your efforts. Talking about personal life, you must treat the elders of your house with respect. Your rude behavior can hurt their feelings. You will be worried due to the deterioration in the health of the spouse. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 9 Lucky Time: 7:20 am to 3:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You can get rid of any anxiety related to your child. Today we will spend a very good time with the children. Life partner will also get full support and will increase the happiness of your married life. If you do business then your business is likely to grow. Today, there may be a great opportunity in your hands. Employed people may have to face criticisms from your seniors. Focus on your work as well as your behavior. The condition of your finances will be satisfactory. If you want to increase your deposit, then you need to understand and control your expenses. You will be in good health. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Workload in your office may increase. The burden of pending work will be more on you. You will feel very burdened today as work stress increases. You better keep your mind calm. If you do business in partnership then today is the best day for you. You can get results as expected. Your finances is likely to bounce back. Any financial effort that has been going on for a long time can be successful. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. Relationship with your spouse will be better. Today you can benefit from your beloved's advice. As far as your health is concerned, in order to keep yourself healthy, you must also exercise daily along with catering. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 16 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Avoid haste and panic today, otherwise you may fall and get hurt. Apart from this, you must be more careful while using the vehicle. Today is going to be a very auspicious day on the economic front. You can earn good money today with less effort. Employed people will get full support from your seniors in your office and you will be able to complete all your work on time. People associated with food and beverage business also have a strong chance of getting the expected results. Apart from this, today will also be very important for businessmen involved in clothes business. You may have a large order on your hand. The happiness of your married life will increase. Love will grow in a relationship with your spouse. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:45 am to 12:00 noon