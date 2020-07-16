Daily Horoscope: 16 July 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today will be a very busy day for employed people. You must plan your actions in advance. Avoid laziness and try to complete pending tasks. At this time you need to work hard. If you do business and want some big profit then for this you will have to wait for some time. Talking about personal life, some ideological differences with your spouse are possible. It is better that you avoid such things and try to understand each other. Money will be better than normal. Health matters will be fine. Avoid getting out of your house unnecessarily. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You may face embarrassment today due to your bravado. It is better to think carefully before you speak today. You may have a friendship with your spouse. However, you can keep the matter from deteriorating by remaining calm. Talking about money, today you need to be more careful while doing financial transactions, otherwise loss is possible. On the work front, the day is good. If you are involved in property work then today is going to be very busy for you. You may have to run a lot today. Today will have mixed results in the matter of health. Avoid working till late in the night. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 35 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 8: 45 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June If you do business then today you can get some big work. This will make your business grow and strengthen you financially as well. Jobbers can get good results from their hard work. You will get a chance to work on a big project and you can be chosen as its leader. Today you will be very excited and full of enthusiasm. Talking about money, it is possible to decline your financial situation due to sudden expenditure. It will be better to check your expenses. There will be happiness and peace in your personal life. You will get full support from family members. The partner may have a small thick tip. Today will be fine in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 6:20 pm to 8:20 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July If you want to get rid of health problems then you have to regularize your routine. Along with work, your health is also important. There will be compatibility in married life. Your spouse may get some good news from you. The atmosphere of your house will be quite good. The day will pass in peace with loved ones. Today you will get good results on the work front. You will show your efficiency and you will also get compliments. If you are trying to try your luck in a new business, then today you can find success. Talking about money, there will be no problem today. Today you can shop for any precious item for yourself. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:25 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today suddenly your house of a close relative will be very good. After a long time today you will spend such a good time with your friend. With the improvement in father's health, your worries will be removed. However, it is good for you to keep them away from stress at this time. Today will be a better day than usual on the economic front. Today you can also take any important decision related to money. Talking about work, if you do business then you may have to face some difficulties today but in the end you can get benefits. The employed people will get the full support of senior officers and your work will progress smoothly. A good day in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 19 Lucky Time: 4:15 am to 1:00 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Mentally you will not feel well today. There will be unnecessary fear in the mind about anything. It will be better for you not to worry too much. Trust in yourself and God. Workload will be more in the office. In such a situation, you may also have to work overtime today. Businessmen will face a big challenge today. You may get interrupted in some of your important work. However, after suffering some trouble, you will get success. Conditions will be normal in your personal life. Relations with your family will be good, especially with the partner's love and support, you will feel good. Lucky Colour: Light Pink Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 1:30 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The atmosphere of your house will not be good today. It is possible that your elder will be angry with you. It will be better if you listen to them because they want you well. If you do any work against the family, then the loss will be yours. Some changes are possible on the work front. Employed graduates are expected to get positive results of their hard work. On the other hand, businessmen can earn good profits on the strength of right thinking and right decisions. Talking about money, if you are in the mood to spend on something big today, then you are advised to avoid it. At this time, if you pay more attention to savings, it will be good. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 38 Lucky Time: 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November The day is not good in terms of money. To avoid financial constraints, you will have to cut your expenses. Avoid spending money on unnecessary things. Talking about the work, if you do a job and are expecting a promotion, then you will not get the results as expected right now. Though you keep working hard, soon you will get proper results. On the other hand, people who do business will be worried about their business matters. Today you need to take more control of your anger. Avoid debate. Conditions in your personal life will be stressful. There will be mutual estrangement between family members due to which the environment of your house may deteriorate. Talking about health, today will be full of ups and downs for you. Lucky Colour: Green Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 7:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December If you are a student and your studies are interrupted, then you must take advice from your mentors or a good advisor so that you can study diligently. This time it is not good for you to be very careless about studies. Talking about work, today will be a very good day for employed people. Today you can get such a golden opportunity which will help you in furthering your career. It is possible that this will open the way for you in future. On the other hand, today will be a better day for businessmen. You are most likely to get financial benefits. Talking about personal life, you can have a relationship with a relative today. You are advised to avoid arguing or using abusive words. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Your mood will be very good today. Today you will find yourself free from anxiety and you will feel mental peace. Your performance in the office will be appreciated. You will get full support of your high officials. On the other hand, if businessmen want to start work on a new project, then the day is good for it. Your personal life will be happy. Your relationship with your parents will be good. If you are unmarried, then any marriage proposal may come for you. Maybe today you will find your soulmate. The day is very good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 4:20 am to 12 noon

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February A beautiful surprise from a close will make your day memorable. The mind will be happy and you will feel quite good. Talking about money, it is advisable to avoid borrowing today. Do not do any work related to money today without thinking it out. Avoid taking too much work stress as it can affect your health. Also, working under stress can cause your performance to decline. The atmosphere of your house will be good. You will get full support of your family and your relationship with your spouse will be strengthened. Talking about health, today will be normal for you. Avoid getting out of your house is not good for your health. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 20 Lucky Time: 7:15 am to 2:05 pm