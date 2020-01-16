Daily Horoscope: 16 January 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The day is not good in terms of money. Suddenly, any work that is going wrong can cause you a big loss. Apart from this, there can be fraud in financial transactions. You better be careful. Today will be mixed day in terms of work. While there will be some hurdles in the way of employed people, on the other hand, businessmen may be disappointed due to the lack of profits as expected. It is possible that you have an argument with someone today. Your family life will be normal. Your relations with your family members will be good, but the mood of your life partner will be a bit disoriented today. Along with work, health is equally important. You need to understand this, otherwise, your health may deteriorate. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 4:05 pm to 10:45 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You can take any important decision regarding your career. If you are making a new plan regarding your business, then you will get full support from your partner. Today, you may have differences with your family members. There will be discord in the house due to deteriorating mutual coordination. In such a situation, you need to take your decisions very wisely and in an unbiased way. The day will be mixed in terms of money. Your income will be good, but you will not be able to get the stuck money that you expected to receive today. If you talk about your health then today you will be tired and lethargic. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June Today will be very auspicious for you. You can wish whatever you want today. All your work will be completed today without any hindrance and you will finish your work too. Employed people must take advantage of their knowledge. You may get the consent of your higher officials on something which will prove to be very beneficial for you. Businessmen can get any big success today. Any big transaction will be completed today. Your family life will be blissful. You will get the blessings of your parents. There will be harmony in your relationship with your partner. This day will be good in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Dark Green Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July There will be strife in your marital life. Confrontation with your spouse is possible, therefore it is better to control your anger, otherwise, it may worsen the situation even more. Today your mind will be somewhat disturbed. Your personal life troubles will also affect your work. You may not feel like working in the office, due to this, some of your work will be incomplete today. Your father's health may decline, today you may have to take him to the hospital. If you get an opportunity to invest today, then take any decision only after consulting your financial advisor. Talking about health, you will be troubled by cough and cold today. Therefore, you better take care of yourself. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 4 Lucky Time: 7:00 am to 4:55 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be very important for the businessmen. If recently you were caught in a legal case, then there will be some good news for you. Maybe you can get out of this trouble and you also have some benefit. On the other hand, today will not be a good day for the employed people. Due to laziness, you will not feel like doing much work, but you need to focus more and you are advised to avoid such negligence. Today there will be a lot of turmoil in your mind. If you are patient, slowly everything will be normal. There is a possibility of some improvement in your economic situation. Today, the sum of wealth is being achieved. The atmosphere of the house will be calm today and your relations with your family members will also remain good. Lucky Colour: Sky Blue Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 5:10 am to 12:20 am

Virgo (22 August to 21 September) Conditions will be favourable at the workfront. Today there will be no hindrance in any of your work. Also, your influence in the office will increase. Your seniors will be very happy with your work. On the other hand, people doing business are expected to get the benefit of an old investment. Soon your dream of furthering your business may be fulfilled. There will be some tension in your personal life. Any old argument may arise, which may cause a quarrel in the house. In such cases, it is necessary to take action not with enthusiasm but with consciousness. Economically today you will be a strong day. There is a strong possibility of an increase in income. Today you can spend a lot more on your hobbies and have fun as well. Speaking of health, your mind will be disturbed due to which your health can be affected. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 3:30 pm to 8:00 pm

