Daily Horoscope: 16 February 2021

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today is going to be very busy for you on the work front. If you are an employee, your workload may be increased as you may be assigned some additional tasks. Try to handle all your tasks better. Traders may also have to work hard today for a new deal. However, you are very likely to get fruitful results from your hard work. Financial situations can be tensed as you may face some money loss. It will be better to handle your financial matters mindfully. Talking about personal life, the mood of your spouse may not be right. Use your words very carefully while talking. The day is likely to be mixed in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Time: 4:00 pm to 8:15 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May Today is going to be a very important day on the work front. There is a strong possibility of some positive changes for both employees and businessmen. The financial conditions will be fine. Avoid unnecessary expenses, otherwise, a major financial crisis may occur. Today you need to avoid tax. There will be happiness and peace in the family. Love and unity will be seen among the family members. Today, you can get any important advice from your father. You will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. If there are any elders in the house, you are advised to take more care of their health. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 14 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 6:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June The day can test your patience as some of your important work may get disturbed. However, you must not get discouraged as you are more likely to succeed in the second half of the day. You should proceed with full courage and confidence. Today, business related to wood may suffer financial loss. You need to avoid making any big deal today. Your slow pace in the office can increase your troubles. The attitude of your higher officials may get harsh towards you. Conditions will be good in the family and your relationship with family members will get stronger. As far as your health is concerned, mental stress may increase which can also affect your physical health. Lucky Colour: Dark Red Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 10:00 am to 3:30 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You are advised to behave in a balanced way today as certain adverse circumstances may disturb your mental peace. At the workplace, avoid trusting your colleagues blindfold. The day is very important for individuals in the fashion industry. Financial conditions will be good as you may be able to save a lot. If your relationship with your spouse has not been well for a few days, today there are indications of a celebration with your loved one. If you try to convince them with love, they can understand you better. Parents will be in good health and you will get their full support. If you are using a laptop or computer for a long time, you are advised to take special care of your eyes. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 7:30 am to 3:40 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August If you trade and are planning to buy new stocks, the day may prove to be good as you are very likely to get expected results. Employees are advised to control their anger as some disputes may occur with anyone today at the workplace. Avoid such things and focus on your work. Financial conditions will possibly improve. Spend mindfully and you may not face any big problem today. Relationship with spouse will be good. Today you can also have an important discussion with your life partner on future plans. Talking about health, you may have some muscle-related complaints. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 28 Lucky Time: 12:30 pm to 6:15 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Suddenly, some of your important work may get interrupted. Because of this, you may feel quite annoyed. You are advised to behave very in a balanced way today and do not indulge in certain works with enthusiasm as your difficulties may increase. Individuals working in import-export can financially be benefitted. If you are in a government job, then there is a strong possibility of your progress. Financial conditions will be normal. If you are planning to increase your income, today you may feel disappointed. Talking about personal life, respect the feelings of the elders of the house. Your wrong attitude can make your loved ones unhappy. Health will be fine today. Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow Lucky Number: 8 Lucky Time: 5:15 pm to 9:20 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October The day will give you good results, both personally and professionally and you will be quite satisfied. If you are a working professional, the workload in the office may increase, but you will be able to complete all your work on time with hard work and proper understanding. Businesses related to hotels or restaurants can get good financial benefit today. The day will be expensive in terms of money. The economic benefits that you are expecting may not be fulfilled today. But you need not worry as things will soon be in your favour. Family life will be full of happiness. You will get the support of your parents. Talking about health, there may be some problems due to wrong eating habits. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:15 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Keep your valuables safe today as there is a possibility of theft. On the economic front, the day may not be a good day for you. If you are about to do a big financial transaction, you are advised to be vigilant. Clothing merchants may take a large order. The environment of the office will be good. You will complete all your work heartfully. Along with that, you will also get praises from your boss. In your personal life, there may be some conflicts with your spouse, but soon everything will be normal between you two. You need to avoid quarrels over small matters, otherwise, the peace at home may get disturbed. Talking about health, today there can be any problem related to hands or feet. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 10:30 am to 4:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, you need to complete all your pending works at the office as soon as possible. Apart from this, you will also have to improve your rapport with senior officials. The day is going to be very lucky for wholesale traders. You can get big financial benefits. Financially, the day will also be very lucky as there is a strong possibility of sudden money gains. There will be happiness and peace in family life. You will get the blessings of the elders of the house. Today you will spend a very romantic time with your spouse. You can also get a beautiful gift from your beloved. Talking about health, there can be some problem due to the changing weather. You should avoid being negligent. Lucky Colour: Dark Blue Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 9:05 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January People doing business in partnership will face a very good day financially. On the other hand, if you want to start your own business with a job, then today you can get a great opportunity. Financial conditions will be strong and your efforts can be successful. Some stress is possible in family life. There may be ideological differences with the father. It will be good for you that you use your words very thoughtfully and keep your thoughts peacefully. Sweetness in the relationship with your spouse will increase. You will get full support of your beloved in all adverse circumstances. Talking about health, if you have problems with high blood pressure, you are advised to avoid taking stress. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 21 Lucky Time: 8:30 am to 3:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February Avoid other things at the workplace and focus completely on your work. Getting into official politics or doing something bad to colleagues can affect both your work and image. Businessmen are advised to avoid taking shortcuts to make quick profits. If you do business related to iron, think carefully before making any big deal. The day will be better than normal days in terms of money. At this time you need to focus more on savings. Today will be a blissful day with a spouse. The loving behaviour of your beloved will make you feel special. Health will be good. Lucky Colour: Blue Lucky Number: 12 Lucky Time: 8:00 am to 12:55 pm