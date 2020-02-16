Daily Horoscope: 16 February 2020

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Today you will be able to focus on spiritual lessons. You can go to some religious place. You will get mental peace by worshiping God. Important people will meet you and you need to talk to them with full confidence. There will be compatibility in your married life. Relationships with your spouse will be intensified. Today you can make a big promise to your beloved. For businessmen, today is not a good day. If you are doing business with new people, make your decision carefully. Be careful about money, else you may suffer a big loss. In the case of love, it is advisable to avoid making any decision in a haste. If you love someone today and plan to propose to them, then give it some thought before doing it. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 11 Lucky Time: 6:45 am to 2:25 pm

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May On the economic front, the day will be fine. A sudden increase in expenses can spoil your budget. This can also delay your other important plans.If you want to avoid this kind of trouble, then you have to keep an account of your expenses properly. Today you have to work very hard at the work front. If you are not able to complete your work on time, your image will be tarnished. Your personal life will be normal. Today You will not be able to spend much time with your family members. You may be too busy with your work. You must focus on your health at this time. You need to exercise regularly with a proper diet. Yoga will be very beneficial for you. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Number: 31 Lucky Time: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June For the last few days, your financial situation was constantly fluctuating, but today you have to take a risky decision to strengthen your financial side. If you want to make a new investment, then time is favourable. If you are employed, today will be a busy day. You may have to travel suddenly for some important work today. Your life-partner's mood will be quite bad. There will be a dispute but do not be rude to them. You must take special care of your health. Staying awake late at night is not good for your health. Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 15 Lucky Time: 2:15 pm to 10:10 pm

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July The situation will be favourable in this field. In the office today, you can be entrusted with some work that you will be very excited about. Your responsibilities will increase but you will try to deal with it with full confidence. If you are a businessman then any of your long-standing efforts today can be successful. You are likely to get the proper results of your hard work soon. Make your decisions carefully in terms of money. If you spend too much then you will be in trouble. This is a good day to go on a romantic date with your partner. Keep your thoughts optimistic and keep pushing yourself to move forward. Lucky Colour: Light Yellow Lucky Number: 22 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm

Leo: 23 July - 22 August Today will be a good day for you. You will be quite happy and feel good mentally. Today you can get rid of any problem which You were worried about for a long time. There will be compatibility in your marital life and the loving behaviour of your spouse will make you feel special. You will remain strong. Also, you will achieve a lot of wealth today. You can get a new source of income. However, you are advised to control your expenses. Your opponents will be active today. You need to be careful. On the work front, any positive change can be seen today. There will not be any major health-related problems. Lucky Colour: Pink Lucky number: 30 Lucky Time: 9:00 am to 2:30 pm

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September Be careful in terms of money. If you keep spending in this manner, then many of your plans will be hampered. Focus on saving more than spending anything. It is important otherwise money will start straining soon. If you are a businessman, think once before starting any new work. Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. You may feel very emotional, You better control yourself. Do not waste your precious time worrying as it will drain both your energy and positivity. To succeed you have to work hard. Remove negative thoughts from your mind. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 10 Lucky Time: 3:05 pm to 7:00 pm

Libra: 23 September - 22 October Today you will feel a lot of pressure emotionally. You may find yourself confused between the increasing workload and family responsibilities. In such a situation changes in your nature are possible. However you are advised to be careful. Avoid doing any irresponsible action, else everyone will move away from you. Maybe those who are very close to you. You have to solve this problem with a calm mind. Today is not a good day in terms of money, so think before you spend it. Talking about your romantic life, you will get some relief by being with your partner in difficult times. Don't take excessive stress by spoiling your health. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Number: 37 Lucky Time: 4:30 pm to 11:00 pm

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Today you may have to face some adversity. Today will be full of challenges for you on the work front. Better work today. Do not be careless towards yourself. One mistake of yours can cause great harm to you. If you are a businessman, then today will be a good day for you. Work honestly and don't try shortcuts. You can get mixed results at the economic front. Expected to increase income, today you can repay any old loan. Today will be a day full of romance for the married people. To relive the memories of my old days you can go to visit your favourite place with your spouse. There may be some differences with your mother today. Your calm behaviour will improve the situation. Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky number: 14 Lucky Time: 12 noon to 9:00 pm

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December Today, you will have an argument with your spouse that can become a reason for your problems at home. It is better for you to not get furious and keep your temper under your control, otherwise you will regret it. Spend some time with your parents. For a while you can't give them enough time and this thing is making them sad. If you do business then today your hidden enemies create trouble for you. If you are having trouble with a colleague in the office, then instead of talking and escalating the situation, try to solve it. On the economic front, it will be a good day. Lucky Colour: Cream Lucky Number: 7 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January There will be happiness in your personal life and your relationship with your family members will also remain sweet. Today you can go for a walk with your family members. Today With the help of your spouse, you will be able to get out of any big trouble. Any advice given by them will prove to be beneficial for you. Your financial situation will not be good if you spend too much on unnecessary things. If you want to avoid financial constraints, then you need to make decisions accordingly. Work will be less at the office today. There will be enough time so use your time well to settle the matters. Today will be favourable in terms of health. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Number: 42 Lucky Time: 1:05 pm to 5:00 pm

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February For the last few days, you have been involved in your work in such a way that you can't find time to focus on health. Today your problem may increase and you have to consult a doctor. If you get well soon so take care of your health. On the economic front, this day is auspicious. You may get a promotion and all this is a result of your constant efforts. Today someone with money important work is also likely to be completed. Some problems in your personal life will remain. Your differences may occur with any member of your household, causing a disturbing atmosphere in your home. The situation will be favourable at your workplace. Your relations with your seniors in the office will be good and you will get their full support. With this, you will be able to work hard. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky number: 20 Lucky Time: 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm